Interior Designers in London Ontario

Design House London Inc.
Design House London Inc.
“"Design House London and their team were fantastic."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 11 verified interior design studios in London Ontario, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Design House London Inc.
“"Design House London and their team were fantastic."”
DEBRA RIGBY DESIGN
“"We highly recommend Debra Rigby Design."”
Miller Lane Design Company
“"She designed our living room, dining room and front entryway."”
Sarah Atiq Interiors
“"I had an amazing experience with Sarah Atiq Interiors in London, Ontario."”
Slate and Company - Interior Design Studio London, Ontario
“"... Jenn, and SLATE DESIGN CO, to anyone who needs a designer."”
Moffatt Grace Design
“"They have high quality furniture and the best interior designers."”
Lilly Home + Design
“"Choosing new floors, furniture, lights and stunning built-ins."”
The London Styler
“"Victoria is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to anything design."”
Butler and Co.
“"Top notch team in London Ontario."”
Ana Cole Interiors Ltd.
“"We used Ana Cole Interiors to help us with a complete main floor renovation."”
Hedgeford & Berkley Inc
“"Our team is always left speechless with her interior design visions."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a London Ontario studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.