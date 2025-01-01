Find Designers

Interior Designers in London

Browse 11 verified interior design studios in London, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in London

Test any London design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Design House London Inc.

Design House London Inc.

Design House London Inc.

4.6(47)
"Design House London and their team were fantastic."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
DEBRA RIGBY DESIGN

DEBRA RIGBY DESIGN

DEBRA RIGBY DESIGN

5.0(15)
"We highly recommend Debra Rigby Design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
31 Ewald Pl, London, ON N6H 3A6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Miller Lane Design Company

Miller Lane Design Company

Miller Lane Design Company

5.0(12)
"She designed our living room, dining room and front entryway."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
780 Green Ln, London, ON N6H 2V1, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Sarah Atiq Interiors

Sarah Atiq Interiors

Sarah Atiq Interiors

5.0(21)
"I had an amazing experience with Sarah Atiq Interiors in London, Ontario."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
515 Skyline Ave, London, ON N5X 0H4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Slate and Company - Interior Design Studio London, Ontario

Slate and Company - Interior Design Studio London, Ontario

Slate and Company - Interior Design Studio London, Ontario

5.0(13)
"... Jenn, and SLATE DESIGN CO, to anyone who needs a designer."
Specialty
Architecture firm
CallSiteMaps
Moffatt Grace Design

Moffatt Grace Design

Moffatt Grace Design

4.9(24)
"They have high quality furniture and the best interior designers."
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
100 Bessemer Rd #3, London, ON N6E 1R2, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Lilly Home + Design

Lilly Home + Design

Lilly Home + Design

4.6(11)
"Choosing new floors, furniture, lights and stunning built-ins."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
149 Tecumseh Ave E, London, ON N6C 1S3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
The London Styler

The London Styler

The London Styler

4.7(14)
"Victoria is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to anything design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
130 King St, London, ON N6A 1C5, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Butler and Co.

Butler and Co.

Butler and Co.

4.9(45)
"Top notch team in London Ontario."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
101 Timber Dr, London, ON N6K 3V6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Ana Cole Interiors Ltd.

Ana Cole Interiors Ltd.

Ana Cole Interiors Ltd.

4.9(35)
"We used Ana Cole Interiors to help us with a complete main floor renovation."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
300 William St Unit 6, London, ON N6B 3C4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Hedgeford & Berkley Inc

Hedgeford & Berkley Inc

Hedgeford & Berkley Inc

4.8(18)
"Our team is always left speechless with her interior design visions."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
75 Wellington St, London, ON N6B 2K4, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Preview London Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in London is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these London interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a London studio.

Are you affiliated with these London designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.