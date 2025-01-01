Interior Designers in Long Beach

Dynamic Design & Staging
Dynamic Design & Staging
“"Dynamic design and staging completely brought to life my clients condo!"”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 2883 E Spring St #100, Long Beach, CA 90806
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Long Beach, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Dynamic Design & Staging
“"Dynamic design and staging completely brought to life my clients condo!"”
Staged Designs
“"Staged Designs did a great job preparing my property to sell!"”
Heather KW Styles
“"Always on time, responsive, and respectful of both my vision and my budget."”
MOREHOUSE CRAFTED INTERIORS - Long Beach Interior Design and Home remodeling
“"Jennifer is incredibly talented and has an amazing eye for design."”
Design Studio on 2nd
“"She managed the project and created a beautiful retreat."”
A Change of Space, Long Beach, CA
“"They came in assessed the space and listened to my needs."”
red door living
“"I would highly recommend Dorian and his team for any project at your home."”
Elegant Domain Interiors
“"Talented, efficient, reasonable and friendly to boot."”
Allied Projects Inc. - Architectural and Interior Design
“"Professional, work of the highest quality with a personal approach."”
m studio interior design
“"They’ve created a space that we will cherish for years to come!"”
Rae Design Interiors
“"What impressed me most was her balance of design vision and practicality."”
Satin and Slate Interior Design Company
“"She coordinated all the delivery and different contractors effortlessly."”
Keene Interiors
“"What impressed me most was his process."”
Interior Design Long Beach - Garnica Interiors Inc.
Wrensted Interiors
“"Your ability to transform spaces into stunning works of art is remarkable."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Long Beach studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.