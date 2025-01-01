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Interior Designers in Long Beach

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Long Beach, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Long Beach

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Dynamic Design & Staging

Dynamic Design & Staging

Dynamic Design & Staging

5.0(27)
"Dynamic design and staging completely brought to life my clients condo!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2883 E Spring St #100, Long Beach, CA 90806
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Staged Designs

Staged Designs

Staged Designs

5.0(27)
"Staged Designs did a great job preparing my property to sell!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Heather KW Styles

Heather KW Styles

Heather KW Styles

5.0(19)
"Always on time, responsive, and respectful of both my vision and my budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10631 Bloomfield St Unit 8, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
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MOREHOUSE CRAFTED INTERIORS - Long Beach Interior Design and Home remodeling

MOREHOUSE CRAFTED INTERIORS - Long Beach Interior Design and Home remodeling

MOREHOUSE CRAFTED INTERIORS - Long Beach Interior Design and Home remodeling

5.0(9)
"Jennifer is incredibly talented and has an amazing eye for design."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Design Studio on 2nd

Design Studio on 2nd

Design Studio on 2nd

4.2(29)
"She managed the project and created a beautiful retreat."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
5552 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
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A Change of Space, Long Beach, CA

A Change of Space, Long Beach, CA

A Change of Space, Long Beach, CA

5.0(12)
"They came in assessed the space and listened to my needs."
Specialty
Service establishment
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red door living

red door living

red door living

4.9(8)
"I would highly recommend Dorian and his team for any project at your home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2699 E 28th St #409, Signal Hill, CA 90755
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Elegant Domain Interiors

Elegant Domain Interiors

Elegant Domain Interiors

5.0(9)
"Talented, efficient, reasonable and friendly to boot."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3308 Industry Dr, Signal Hill, CA 90755
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Allied Projects Inc. - Architectural and Interior Design

Allied Projects Inc. - Architectural and Interior Design

Allied Projects Inc. - Architectural and Interior Design

4.8(18)
"Professional, work of the highest quality with a personal approach."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
3702 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804
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m studio interior design

m studio interior design

m studio interior design

5.0(25)
"They’ve created a space that we will cherish for years to come!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Rae Design Interiors

Rae Design Interiors

Rae Design Interiors

5.0(3)
"What impressed me most was her balance of design vision and practicality."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Satin and Slate Interior Design Company

Satin and Slate Interior Design Company

Satin and Slate Interior Design Company

4.8(5)
"She coordinated all the delivery and different contractors effortlessly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1868 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806
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Keene Interiors

Keene Interiors

Keene Interiors

5.0(2)
"What impressed me most was his process."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Interior Design Long Beach - Garnica Interiors Inc.

Interior Design Long Beach - Garnica Interiors Inc.

Interior Design Long Beach - Garnica Interiors Inc.

1.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
216 The Promenade N, Long Beach, CA 90802
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Wrensted Interiors

Wrensted Interiors

Wrensted Interiors

4.6(11)
"Your ability to transform spaces into stunning works of art is remarkable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4425 Atlantic Ave b12, Long Beach, CA 90807
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Preview Long Beach Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Long Beach is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Long Beach interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Long Beach studio.

Are you affiliated with these Long Beach designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.