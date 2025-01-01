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Interior Designers in Los Angeles

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Los Angeles, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Los Angeles

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Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, LLC

Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, LLC

Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, LLC

5.0(5)
"... my vision to life and completely elevated my home’s design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1615 Westwood Blvd Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90024
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3D Interior Design Los Angeles

3D Interior Design Los Angeles

3D Interior Design Los Angeles

5.0(17)
"They transformed my space into a beautiful and functional masterpiece."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9777 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
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Anna Design

Anna Design

Anna Design

4.8(36)
"Anna’s attention to detail and creative vision are truly impressive."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
7461 Hawthorn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
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JAC INTERIORS

JAC INTERIORS

JAC INTERIORS

4.9(25)
"Most importantly, they listened to us and built us the house we wanted."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
10401 Venice Blvd. Suite 257, Los Angeles, CA 90034
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The Apartment Designer

The Apartment Designer

The Apartment Designer

5.0(20)
"Her designs are well thought out, beautiful and practical."
Specialty
Service establishment
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B. David Levine

B. David Levine

B. David Levine

5.0(42)
"He has a keen eye for quality and design and will make your home stunning."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
918 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
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Ashleigh Underwood Design

Ashleigh Underwood Design

Ashleigh Underwood Design

5.0(13)
"She has very creative ideas, which I needed!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Sweet Design Studio

Sweet Design Studio

Sweet Design Studio

5.0(24)
"She really takes pride in her work!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1565 E 42nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90011
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Tower Design Interiors + Art – Top Luxury Interior Designers in Los Angeles

Tower Design Interiors + Art – Top Luxury Interior Designers in Los Angeles

Tower Design Interiors + Art – Top Luxury Interior Designers in Los Angeles

4.8(23)
"Kathleen is not only incredibly talented but also a joy to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
837 12th St Unit, Santa Monica, CA 90403
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Claudia Afshar Design

Claudia Afshar Design

Claudia Afshar Design

5.0(20)
"Amazing design and vision which became reality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
11661 San Vicente Blvd #406, Los Angeles, CA 90049
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Vidal Design Collaborative

Vidal Design Collaborative

Vidal Design Collaborative

4.6(12)
"Karen’s designs were fresh and the whole team was extremely attentive."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
2511 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
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Avenue Interior Design

Avenue Interior Design

Avenue Interior Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8322 Beverly Blvd Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90048
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Magali Sonterre Interior Design Los Angeles

Magali Sonterre Interior Design Los Angeles

Magali Sonterre Interior Design Los Angeles

5.0(11)
"Fantastic, talented, tasteful, and patient."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3245 Casitas Ave #108, Los Angeles, CA 90039
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Sandra Costa Design Group

Sandra Costa Design Group

Sandra Costa Design Group

4.9(27)
"Their attention to detail, professionalism, and creativity are unmatched."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Ciel Interiors Design Los Angeles

Ciel Interiors Design Los Angeles

Ciel Interiors Design Los Angeles

5.0(4)
"Ciel Interiors was creative, responsive, and easy to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2481 Wellesley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
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Studio Murnane – Brand, Architecture, and Interior Design

Studio Murnane – Brand, Architecture, and Interior Design

Studio Murnane – Brand, Architecture, and Interior Design

5.0(13)
"The Murnane team has been compassionate, creative, and communicative."
Specialty
Advertising agency
Address
2898 Rowena Ave STE 102, Los Angeles, CA 90039
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Donna Livingston Design

Donna Livingston Design

Donna Livingston Design

5.0(7)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
8811 Alden Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
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Marbé Designs, Inc. | Luxury Interior Design Studio | Architecturally-Inspired Interiors | Los Angeles

Marbé Designs, Inc. | Luxury Interior Design Studio | Architecturally-Inspired Interiors | Los Angeles

Marbé Designs, Inc. | Luxury Interior Design Studio | Architecturally-Inspired Interiors | Los Angeles

5.0(22)
"Her vision for detail and design is breath-taking breathtaking."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
142 N Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA 91206
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Preview Los Angeles Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Los Angeles is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Los Angeles interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Los Angeles studio.

Are you affiliated with these Los Angeles designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.