Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, LLC
Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, LLC
“"... my vision to life and completely elevated my home’s design."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1615 Westwood Blvd Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Los Angeles, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, LLC
“"... my vision to life and completely elevated my home’s design."”
3D Interior Design Los Angeles
“"They transformed my space into a beautiful and functional masterpiece."”
Anna Design
“"Anna’s attention to detail and creative vision are truly impressive."”
JAC INTERIORS
“"Most importantly, they listened to us and built us the house we wanted."”
The Apartment Designer
“"Her designs are well thought out, beautiful and practical."”
B. David Levine
“"He has a keen eye for quality and design and will make your home stunning."”
Ashleigh Underwood Design
“"She has very creative ideas, which I needed!"”
Sweet Design Studio
“"She really takes pride in her work!"”
Tower Design Interiors + Art – Top Luxury Interior Designers in Los Angeles
“"Kathleen is not only incredibly talented but also a joy to work with."”
Claudia Afshar Design
“"Amazing design and vision which became reality."”
Vidal Design Collaborative
“"Karen’s designs were fresh and the whole team was extremely attentive."”
Avenue Interior Design
Magali Sonterre Interior Design Los Angeles
“"Fantastic, talented, tasteful, and patient."”
Sandra Costa Design Group
“"Their attention to detail, professionalism, and creativity are unmatched."”
Ciel Interiors Design Los Angeles
“"Ciel Interiors was creative, responsive, and easy to work with."”
Studio Murnane – Brand, Architecture, and Interior Design
“"The Murnane team has been compassionate, creative, and communicative."”
Donna Livingston Design
Marbé Designs, Inc. | Luxury Interior Design Studio | Architecturally-Inspired Interiors | Los Angeles
“"Her vision for detail and design is breath-taking breathtaking."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Los Angeles studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.