Interior Designers in Manchester

JOLIE
JOLIE
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 12 Hilton St, Manchester M1 1JF, United Kingdom
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Manchester, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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JOLIE
TXTURED
“"Simon’s eye for detail and creativity are truly second to none."”
Kinley Morgan Design
“"He has brilliant vision, interior taste and is extremely professional."”
Orchard Interiors
“"The quality of the work is excellent too."”
Sheila Bird Studio
“"fantastic team of talented designers who always go that extra mile"”
David Gavin Design
“"The actual curtains/blinds were very well-made and look fantastic."”
Amy Newton Interiors
“"Amy took the time to understand my vision, style preferences, and budget."”
Zero Gravity Design
“"Fantastic designs, great communication and easy to work with."”
Claire Davies Interiors
“"She has helped us to refresh the look and feel of our home."”
Anja Löbert Interior Design
“"Very efficient, tidy, fabulous job and great company!"”
Lived In 365 Limited
“"I sent Emma an email and she got in touch with me straight away."”
nest interior design
“"She gave me focused solutions, suggestions and really understood my style."”
Space Zero
“"Great Architect"”
Modern Minimalist Muse - Interior Design Manchester
“"Their consultants are very professional."”
Andrew Wallace Architects + Interior Designers
“"The plans were fabulous-seriously-what a great design."”
KONCEPT Interior Design
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Manchester studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.