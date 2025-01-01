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Interior Designers in Manchester

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Manchester, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Manchester

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JOLIE

JOLIE

JOLIE

4.2(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12 Hilton St, Manchester M1 1JF, United Kingdom
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TXTURED

TXTURED

TXTURED

5.0(22)
"Simon’s eye for detail and creativity are truly second to none."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
68 Quay St, Manchester M3 3EJ, United Kingdom
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Kinley Morgan Design

Kinley Morgan Design

Kinley Morgan Design

5.0(12)
"He has brilliant vision, interior taste and is extremely professional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6 Chapel Rd, Northenden, Wythenshawe, Manchester M22 4JW, United Kingdom
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Orchard Interiors

Orchard Interiors

Orchard Interiors

4.8(27)
"The quality of the work is excellent too."
Specialty
Blinds shop
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Sheila Bird Studio

Sheila Bird Studio

Sheila Bird Studio

4.5(12)
"fantastic team of talented designers who always go that extra mile"
Specialty
Branding agency
Address
3rd Floor, Watts Building, 24-26 Lever St, Manchester M1 1DW, United Kingdom
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David Gavin Design

David Gavin Design

David Gavin Design

4.4(39)
"The actual curtains/blinds were very well-made and look fantastic."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
216 Burton Rd, West Didsbury, Manchester M20 2LW, United Kingdom
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Amy Newton Interiors

Amy Newton Interiors

Amy Newton Interiors

4.9(50)
"Amy took the time to understand my vision, style preferences, and budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Office 7, The Old Police House, 34 Station Rd, Urmston, Manchester M41 9JQ, United Kingdom
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Zero Gravity Design

Zero Gravity Design

Zero Gravity Design

5.0(22)
"Fantastic designs, great communication and easy to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Colony, 76 King St, Manchester M2 4NH, United Kingdom
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Claire Davies Interiors

Claire Davies Interiors

Claire Davies Interiors

5.0(2)
"She has helped us to refresh the look and feel of our home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
76 King St, Manchester M2 4NH, United Kingdom
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Anja Löbert Interior Design

Anja Löbert Interior Design

Anja Löbert Interior Design

5.0(35)
"Very efficient, tidy, fabulous job and great company!"
Specialty
Handyman/Handywoman/Handyperson
Address
Brantingham Rd, Manchester M21 0TT, United Kingdom
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Lived In 365 Limited

Lived In 365 Limited

Lived In 365 Limited

5.0(1)
"I sent Emma an email and she got in touch with me straight away."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2 Chatham Rd, Stretford, Manchester M16 0DR, United Kingdom
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nest interior design

nest interior design

nest interior design

5.0(40)
"She gave me focused solutions, suggestions and really understood my style."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Space Zero

Space Zero

Space Zero

4.9(10)
"Great Architect"
Specialty
Fitted furniture supplier
Address
26-28 Hilton St, Manchester M1 2EH, United Kingdom
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Modern Minimalist Muse - Interior Design Manchester

Modern Minimalist Muse - Interior Design Manchester

Modern Minimalist Muse - Interior Design Manchester

5.0(2)
"Their consultants are very professional."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Andrew Wallace Architects + Interior Designers

Andrew Wallace Architects + Interior Designers

Andrew Wallace Architects + Interior Designers

4.3(7)
"The plans were fabulous-seriously-what a great design."
Specialty
Art studio
Address
The Old Bakery, Vicker Grove, West Didsbury, Manchester M20 1LJ, United Kingdom
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KONCEPT Interior Design

KONCEPT Interior Design

KONCEPT Interior Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Ground Floor West, 50 Dearmans Place, Manchester M3 5LH, United Kingdom
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Preview Manchester Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Manchester is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Manchester interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Manchester studio.

Are you affiliated with these Manchester designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.