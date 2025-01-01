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Interior Designers in Memphis

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Memphis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Memphis

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Greg Baudoin Interior Design

Greg Baudoin Interior Design

Greg Baudoin Interior Design

3.5(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
169 Racine St, Memphis, TN 38111
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Creative Home Designs Inc

Creative Home Designs Inc

Creative Home Designs Inc

5.0(12)
"Very knowledgeable, detail oriented and candid."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6610 Summer Knoll Cove, Memphis, TN 38134
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Tara Felice Interiors, LLC | Luxury Interior Design by Tara Engelberg for Memphis and Beyond

Tara Felice Interiors, LLC | Luxury Interior Design by Tara Engelberg for Memphis and Beyond

Tara Felice Interiors, LLC | Luxury Interior Design by Tara Engelberg for Memphis and Beyond

5.0(9)
"She is responsive, organized, and the design work is gorgeous."
Specialty
Service establishment
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GCD Interiors

GCD Interiors

GCD Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
852 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
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Ami Austin Interior Design

Ami Austin Interior Design

Ami Austin Interior Design

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4564 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117
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Dee Harris Interiors

Dee Harris Interiors

Dee Harris Interiors

5.0(13)
"Her professionalism, creativity and eye for design are unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6000 Poplar Ave Ste 250, Memphis, TN 38119
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M Lavender Interiors

M Lavender Interiors

M Lavender Interiors

5.0(5)
"He was imaginative, knowledgeable and made himself available."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
173 Ascot Common Dr, Memphis, TN 38120
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Lisa Mallory & Sarah Spinosa Interior Design

Lisa Mallory & Sarah Spinosa Interior Design

Lisa Mallory & Sarah Spinosa Interior Design

4.8(12)
"Elegant style"
Specialty
Gift shop
Address
370 S Grove Park Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
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Curated Interiors Memphis

Curated Interiors Memphis

Curated Interiors Memphis

5.0(28)
"She guided me through several projects and made it so easy and perfect!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6150 Poplar Ave #131, Memphis, TN 38119
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Elite Interior Design Solutions

Elite Interior Design Solutions

Elite Interior Design Solutions

5.0(9)
"We were so fortunate to find Elite Interior design, she was so efficient."
Specialty
Apartment rental agency
Address
1902 Linden Ave #6, Memphis, TN 38104
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Lindsey Black Interiors

Lindsey Black Interiors

Lindsey Black Interiors

5.0(10)
"She transforms homes into places that feel truly special."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
632 S Perkins Rd C, Memphis, TN 38117
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City Hill Design

City Hill Design

City Hill Design

5.0(1)
"See their work at the 2025 Vesta Home Show -- Beautiful"
Specialty
Design agency
Address
8583 Cordes Cir, Germantown, TN 38139
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Hayley Davis Interiors

Hayley Davis Interiors

Hayley Davis Interiors

5.0(3)
"She is creative, attentive, meticulous and incredible professional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
863 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114
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Becca Gaines Interior Design

Becca Gaines Interior Design

Becca Gaines Interior Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1906 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138
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Jill Hertz Interior Design

Jill Hertz Interior Design

Jill Hertz Interior Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
710 S Perkins Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
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Preview Memphis Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Memphis is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Memphis interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Memphis studio.

Are you affiliated with these Memphis designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.