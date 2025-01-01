Interior Designers in Memphis

Greg Baudoin Interior Design
Greg Baudoin Interior Design
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 169 Racine St, Memphis, TN 38111
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Memphis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Greg Baudoin Interior Design
Creative Home Designs Inc
“"Very knowledgeable, detail oriented and candid."”
Tara Felice Interiors, LLC | Luxury Interior Design by Tara Engelberg for Memphis and Beyond
“"She is responsive, organized, and the design work is gorgeous."”
GCD Interiors
Ami Austin Interior Design
Dee Harris Interiors
“"Her professionalism, creativity and eye for design are unmatched."”
M Lavender Interiors
“"He was imaginative, knowledgeable and made himself available."”
Lisa Mallory & Sarah Spinosa Interior Design
“"Elegant style"”
Curated Interiors Memphis
“"She guided me through several projects and made it so easy and perfect!"”
Elite Interior Design Solutions
“"We were so fortunate to find Elite Interior design, she was so efficient."”
Lindsey Black Interiors
“"She transforms homes into places that feel truly special."”
City Hill Design
“"See their work at the 2025 Vesta Home Show -- Beautiful"”
Hayley Davis Interiors
“"She is creative, attentive, meticulous and incredible professional."”
Becca Gaines Interior Design
Jill Hertz Interior Design
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Memphis studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.