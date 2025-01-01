Interior Designers in Mesa

Three & Me Designs
Three & Me Designs
“"She was professional and knowledgeable in the design field."”
- Specialty
- Curtain supplier and maker
- Address
- 114 W Main St Office 43, Mesa, AZ 85201
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Mesa, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Three & Me Designs
“"She was professional and knowledgeable in the design field."”
JL Coates Interior Design Studio
HM Interiors
“"Their tradespeople were great, skilled and they too, gave helpful feedback."”
Six Oaks Design
“"Jamie is the most amazing designer who listens to you and understands."”
Tchotchkes Design Studio
“"Tasha makes interior design accessible, affordable, and fun."”
Homesmith Design
“"Homesmith Design helped us with the interior design of our dental practice."”
E. Interiors Design
Lexi Westergard Design
“"They helped us design and finish our dream home."”
Lexi Grace Design
“"Can’t say enough good about this team of talented, kind people."”
Sage Interior Design
“"She really listened and understood what I was wanting and created my vision."”
Arizona Aircraft Interior Designs
“"Were even open to ideas and figuring out solutions."”
Interiors By Terri Lynn, LLC
Maya Design - Interior Designer
“"Her communication, creativity and attention to detail were impeccable."”
Artistic Abode Designs
“"Jen and Amanda did such an incredible job on our wellness collective!"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Mesa studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.