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Interior Designers in Mesa

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Mesa, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Mesa

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Three & Me Designs

Three & Me Designs

Three & Me Designs

5.0(11)
"She was professional and knowledgeable in the design field."
Specialty
Curtain supplier and maker
Address
114 W Main St Office 43, Mesa, AZ 85201
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JL Coates Interior Design Studio

JL Coates Interior Design Studio

JL Coates Interior Design Studio

5.0(1)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
3707 E Southern Ave Floors 1 & 2, Mesa, AZ 85206
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HM Interiors

HM Interiors

HM Interiors

5.0(26)
"Their tradespeople were great, skilled and they too, gave helpful feedback."
Specialty
Contractor
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Six Oaks Design

Six Oaks Design

Six Oaks Design

5.0(33)
"Jamie is the most amazing designer who listens to you and understands."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8540 E Oak St, Mesa, AZ 85207
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Tchotchkes Design Studio

Tchotchkes Design Studio

Tchotchkes Design Studio

5.0(32)
"Tasha makes interior design accessible, affordable, and fun."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
2226 E Hale St, Mesa, AZ 85213
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Homesmith Design

Homesmith Design

Homesmith Design

5.0(9)
"Homesmith Design helped us with the interior design of our dental practice."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1328 N 22nd St, Mesa, AZ 85213
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E. Interiors Design

E. Interiors Design

E. Interiors Design

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8035 E Pecos Rd #104, Mesa, AZ 85212
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Lexi Westergard Design

Lexi Westergard Design

Lexi Westergard Design

5.0(24)
"They helped us design and finish our dream home."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
3850 E Baseline Rd STE 105, Mesa, AZ 85206
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Lexi Grace Design

Lexi Grace Design

Lexi Grace Design

5.0(2)
"Can’t say enough good about this team of talented, kind people."
Specialty
Design agency
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Sage Interior Design

Sage Interior Design

Sage Interior Design

5.0(8)
"She really listened and understood what I was wanting and created my vision."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Arizona Aircraft Interior Designs

Arizona Aircraft Interior Designs

Arizona Aircraft Interior Designs

5.0(15)
"Were even open to ideas and figuring out solutions."
Specialty
Aviation consultant
Address
2630 N Ogden #101, Mesa, AZ 85215
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Interiors By Terri Lynn, LLC

Interiors By Terri Lynn, LLC

Interiors By Terri Lynn, LLC

5.0(2)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Maya Design - Interior Designer

Maya Design - Interior Designer

Maya Design - Interior Designer

5.0(10)
"Her communication, creativity and attention to detail were impeccable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Chandler, AZ 85249
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Artistic Abode Designs

Artistic Abode Designs

Artistic Abode Designs

5.0(4)
"Jen and Amanda did such an incredible job on our wellness collective!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Mesa Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Mesa is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Mesa interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Mesa studio.

Are you affiliated with these Mesa designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.