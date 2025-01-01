Interior Designers in Miami

Pepe Calderin Design
Pepe Calderin Design
“"More than anything, they were patient and listened to what we wanted."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1000 Quayside Terrace #1906, Miami, FL 33138
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Miami, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Pepe Calderin Design
“"More than anything, they were patient and listened to what we wanted."”
Andrea Anez INTERIOR + ARCH
“"They listened to my crazy ideas and turned them into a reality."”
Mila Design
“"She found pieces that fit the space and created the environment I wanted ."”
Design Solutions Miami
“"They have impeccable taste and they know how to read the client very well."”
Studio 790 Interior Design
“"She handled everything from design to sourcing to my crazy."”
Britto Charette
“"They were extremely easy to work with and did a fantastic job on our home."”
Janet Patterson Interior Design (JPID)
“"She was very professional and knowledgeable."”
J Design Group
“"Profesional designer with excellent taste and balance"”
Bea Interiors Design
“"Bea has an excellent design sense and created for us with a beautiful home."”
The Wall Studio LLC - Interior Design
“"Blanca Wall and her team did an amazing job decorating my entire house."”
B+G Design Inc.
Studio B
“"They understood our needs and vision immediately."”
Errez Design
“"Their attention to detail is unmatched;"”
Natalia Neverko Design, Inc.
“"Their ability to turn ideas into beautiful, functional spaces is unmatched."”
DKOR Interiors
“"DKOR did an outstanding job managing our interior design project."”
Colors of Design Group
“"Margaret is professional, creative, and truly listens."”
Nayara Macedo | NM Design USA – Interior Design Miami
“"Her attention to detail, creativity, and professionalism are unmatched."”
Tailor Home Design
“"Their attention to detail and quality exceeded our expectations."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Miami studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.