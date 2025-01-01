Find Designers

Interior Designers in Miami

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Miami, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Miami

Test any Miami design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Pepe Calderin Design

Pepe Calderin Design

Pepe Calderin Design

4.6(22)
"More than anything, they were patient and listened to what we wanted."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1000 Quayside Terrace #1906, Miami, FL 33138
CallSiteMaps
Andrea Anez INTERIOR + ARCH

Andrea Anez INTERIOR + ARCH

Andrea Anez INTERIOR + ARCH

5.0(48)
"They listened to my crazy ideas and turned them into a reality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
350 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
CallSiteMaps
Mila Design

Mila Design

Mila Design

5.0(22)
"She found pieces that fit the space and created the environment I wanted ."
Specialty
Construction company
Address
3250 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
CallSiteMaps
Design Solutions Miami

Design Solutions Miami

Design Solutions Miami

4.9(42)
"They have impeccable taste and they know how to read the client very well."
Specialty
Architect
Address
2900 SW 28th Terrace #402, Miami, FL 33133
CallSiteMaps
Studio 790 Interior Design

Studio 790 Interior Design

Studio 790 Interior Design

4.9(36)
"She handled everything from design to sourcing to my crazy."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
790 NE 97th St, Miami Shores, FL 33138
CallSiteMaps
Britto Charette

Britto Charette

Britto Charette

4.9(51)
"They were extremely easy to work with and did a fantastic job on our home."
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
291 NE 47th St, Miami, FL 33137
CallSiteMaps
Janet Patterson Interior Design (JPID)

Janet Patterson Interior Design (JPID)

Janet Patterson Interior Design (JPID)

4.5(13)
"She was very professional and knowledgeable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2885 SW 3rd Ave #400A, Miami, FL 33129
CallSiteMaps
J Design Group

J Design Group

J Design Group

5.0(22)
"Profesional designer with excellent taste and balance"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
225 Malaga Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
CallSiteMaps
Bea Interiors Design

Bea Interiors Design

Bea Interiors Design

4.8(20)
"Bea has an excellent design sense and created for us with a beautiful home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6301 Biscayne Blvd #103, Miami, FL 33138
CallSiteMaps
The Wall Studio LLC - Interior Design

The Wall Studio LLC - Interior Design

The Wall Studio LLC - Interior Design

5.0(12)
"Blanca Wall and her team did an amazing job decorating my entire house."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2700 N Miami Ave APT 901, Miami, FL 33127
CallSiteMaps
B+G Design Inc.

B+G Design Inc.

B+G Design Inc.

5.0(23)
Specialty
Furniture accessories
Address
1040 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
CallSiteMaps
Studio B

Studio B

Studio B

4.9(44)
"They understood our needs and vision immediately."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2451 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33129
CallSiteMaps
Errez Design

Errez Design

Errez Design

4.8(24)
"Their attention to detail is unmatched;"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
361 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
CallSiteMaps
Natalia Neverko Design, Inc.

Natalia Neverko Design, Inc.

Natalia Neverko Design, Inc.

5.0(48)
"Their ability to turn ideas into beautiful, functional spaces is unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
175 SW 7th St Suite 1900, Miami, FL 33130
CallSiteMaps
DKOR Interiors

DKOR Interiors

DKOR Interiors

4.8(50)
"DKOR did an outstanding job managing our interior design project."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
2079 NE 155th St, Miami, FL 33162
CallSiteMaps
Colors of Design Group

Colors of Design Group

Colors of Design Group

5.0(19)
"Margaret is professional, creative, and truly listens."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
450 Brickell Ave #239, Miami, FL 33129
CallSiteMaps
Nayara Macedo | NM Design USA – Interior Design Miami

Nayara Macedo | NM Design USA – Interior Design Miami

Nayara Macedo | NM Design USA – Interior Design Miami

5.0(29)
"Her attention to detail, creativity, and professionalism are unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
990 Biscayne Blvd #1002, Miami, FL 33132
CallSiteMaps
Tailor Home Design

Tailor Home Design

Tailor Home Design

5.0(60)
"Their attention to detail and quality exceeded our expectations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
444 Brickell Ave Suite 710, Miami, FL 33131
CallSiteMaps

Preview Miami Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Miami is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Miami interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Miami studio.

Are you affiliated with these Miami designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.