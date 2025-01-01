Interior Designers in Milwaukee

Deep River Partners Ltd
Deep River Partners Ltd
“"Top-notch service and beautiful design!"”
- Specialty
- Architect
- Address
- 240 N Milwaukee St #400, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Milwaukee, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Deep River Partners Ltd
“"Top-notch service and beautiful design!"”
Carrie Lucke Designs
“"She was a pleasure to work with—professional, responsive, and creative."”
KMB Design Consulting
“"Her work is beautiful, and she makes the process seamless."”
Suzan J Designs Decorating Den Interiors
“"We couldn't have done it without her."”
Honor Interiors, LLC
“"No pressure, always listens, and has a lot of good ideas."”
Haven Interiors
Nest MKE
“"Her talent and healthcare design knowledge is exceptional!"”
AG Interiors LLC
“"They were incredibly easy to work with, always responsive and professional."”
Mohindroo Interiors
Farr Interiors LLC
“"She has a great eye for design and was a pleasure to work with!"”
Nicholas Carl Design
“"The entire process was stress-free and we had so much fun working together!"”
Elle Gengler Interiors
“"Her attention to detail is unmatched."”
Interiors by Richmond
Blue Hot Design
“"She has been a huge help with designing my home."”
THREE SIXTY
“"They are creative, thorough, skilled and kind."”
Juniper & Jade Interiors LLC
“"She created a home that has a cohesive style, did it on time, and on budget."”
Peabody's Interiors
“"I appreciate their professionalism and hard work."”
Natasa Jones Interiors
“"They worked off the house design and room colors and nailed it!"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Milwaukee studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.