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Interior Designers in Milwaukee

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Milwaukee, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Milwaukee

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Deep River Partners Ltd

Deep River Partners Ltd

Deep River Partners Ltd

4.8(22)
"Top-notch service and beautiful design!"
Specialty
Architect
Address
240 N Milwaukee St #400, Milwaukee, WI 53202
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Carrie Lucke Designs

Carrie Lucke Designs

Carrie Lucke Designs

5.0(14)
"She was a pleasure to work with—professional, responsive, and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
409 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
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KMB Design Consulting

KMB Design Consulting

KMB Design Consulting

5.0(8)
"Her work is beautiful, and she makes the process seamless."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
311 E Erie St UNIT 223, Milwaukee, WI 53202
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Suzan J Designs Decorating Den Interiors

Suzan J Designs Decorating Den Interiors

Suzan J Designs Decorating Den Interiors

5.0(6)
"We couldn't have done it without her."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
608 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
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Honor Interiors, LLC

Honor Interiors, LLC

Honor Interiors, LLC

5.0(8)
"No pressure, always listens, and has a lot of good ideas."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11220 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222
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Haven Interiors

Haven Interiors

Haven Interiors

4.5(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1457 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
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Nest MKE

Nest MKE

Nest MKE

5.0(13)
"Her talent and healthcare design knowledge is exceptional!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
4112 S Austin St, Milwaukee, WI 53207
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AG Interiors LLC

AG Interiors LLC

AG Interiors LLC

5.0(12)
"They were incredibly easy to work with, always responsive and professional."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
131 W Seeboth St #240, Milwaukee, WI 53204
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Mohindroo Interiors

Mohindroo Interiors

Mohindroo Interiors

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4230 N Oakland Ave Unit 243, Shorewood, WI 53211
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Farr Interiors LLC

Farr Interiors LLC

Farr Interiors LLC

5.0(5)
"She has a great eye for design and was a pleasure to work with!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Nicholas Carl Design

Nicholas Carl Design

Nicholas Carl Design

4.7(30)
"The entire process was stress-free and we had so much fun working together!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Elle Gengler Interiors

Elle Gengler Interiors

Elle Gengler Interiors

5.0(15)
"Her attention to detail is unmatched."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Interiors by Richmond

Interiors by Richmond

Interiors by Richmond

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9205 W Center St # 213, Milwaukee, WI 53222
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Blue Hot Design

Blue Hot Design

Blue Hot Design

5.0(15)
"She has been a huge help with designing my home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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THREE SIXTY

THREE SIXTY

THREE SIXTY

5.0(12)
"They are creative, thorough, skilled and kind."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
6000 N 60th St, Milwaukee, WI 53218
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Juniper & Jade Interiors LLC

Juniper & Jade Interiors LLC

Juniper & Jade Interiors LLC

5.0(40)
"She created a home that has a cohesive style, did it on time, and on budget."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Peabody's Interiors

Peabody's Interiors

Peabody's Interiors

4.7(13)
"I appreciate their professionalism and hard work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8655 N Deerwood Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53209
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Natasa Jones Interiors

Natasa Jones Interiors

Natasa Jones Interiors

5.0(15)
"They worked off the house design and room colors and nailed it!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
890 Elm Grove Rd Suite 103-A, Elm Grove, WI 53122
CallSiteMaps

Preview Milwaukee Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Milwaukee is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Milwaukee interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Milwaukee studio.

Are you affiliated with these Milwaukee designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.