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Interior Designers in Minneapolis

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Minneapolis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Minneapolis

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O'Hara Interiors

O'Hara Interiors

O'Hara Interiors

4.9(42)
"She listened to what we were looking for and provided beautiful options."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
9950 Wayzata Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426
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Andrea Rose Design Co. - Decorating Den Interiors

Andrea Rose Design Co. - Decorating Den Interiors

Andrea Rose Design Co. - Decorating Den Interiors

5.0(8)
"She came to us with creative ideas and executed them to perfection."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Laurie Mattson Interiors

Laurie Mattson Interiors

Laurie Mattson Interiors

5.0(24)
"My home now feels polished, functional, and high-end."
Specialty
Vacation home rental agency
Address
2950 Edgewood Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55427
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Kate Roos Design

Kate Roos Design

Kate Roos Design

5.0(27)
"They brought creativity, efficiency and careful thought to our project."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2744 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
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Renae Keller Interior Design

Renae Keller Interior Design

Renae Keller Interior Design

4.7(18)
"She has excellent vision, taste and design choice."
Specialty
Furniture accessories
Address
226 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
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Prospect Refuge Studio LLC

Prospect Refuge Studio LLC

Prospect Refuge Studio LLC

4.9(12)
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
4801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
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M. Victoria Johnson Interiors

M. Victoria Johnson Interiors

M. Victoria Johnson Interiors

5.0(16)
"Her designs are some of the most thoughtful and professional I’ve seen."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Davis Interiors

Davis Interiors

Davis Interiors

5.0(25)
"They bring an incredible eye to design and gave us our dream home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3525 Webster Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55416
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Heather Peterson Design

Heather Peterson Design

Heather Peterson Design

4.8(16)
"Heather's creativity and attention to detail are unparalleled."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
275 Market St Suite 509, Minneapolis, MN 55405
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Interiors for All

Interiors for All

Interiors for All

5.0(10)
"Adel did a fantastic job staging our house as we were getting ready to sell."
Specialty
Home help service agency
Address
3420 16th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
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Fox Interiors

Fox Interiors

Fox Interiors

5.0(14)
"Her style matched our own- colorful, bold, and thoughtful to functionality."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Happy Place Interiors

Happy Place Interiors

Happy Place Interiors

5.0(152)
"She did a great job explaining design foundations and help us create a plan."
Specialty
Service establishment
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LiLu Interiors, Inc.

LiLu Interiors, Inc.

LiLu Interiors, Inc.

5.0(18)
"The challenge was to pick one, as they were all beautiful choices."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
275 Market St #311, Minneapolis, MN 55405
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Fiddlehead Design Group

Fiddlehead Design Group

Fiddlehead Design Group

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
275 Market St #211, Minneapolis, MN 55405
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Preview Minneapolis Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Minneapolis is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Minneapolis interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Minneapolis studio.

Are you affiliated with these Minneapolis designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.