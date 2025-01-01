Interior Designers in Minneapolis

O'Hara Interiors
O'Hara Interiors
“"She listened to what we were looking for and provided beautiful options."”
- Specialty
- Architectural designer
- Address
- 9950 Wayzata Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Minneapolis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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O'Hara Interiors
“"She listened to what we were looking for and provided beautiful options."”
Andrea Rose Design Co. - Decorating Den Interiors
“"She came to us with creative ideas and executed them to perfection."”
Laurie Mattson Interiors
“"My home now feels polished, functional, and high-end."”
Kate Roos Design
“"They brought creativity, efficiency and careful thought to our project."”
Renae Keller Interior Design
“"She has excellent vision, taste and design choice."”
Prospect Refuge Studio LLC
M. Victoria Johnson Interiors
“"Her designs are some of the most thoughtful and professional I’ve seen."”
Davis Interiors
“"They bring an incredible eye to design and gave us our dream home."”
Heather Peterson Design
“"Heather's creativity and attention to detail are unparalleled."”
Interiors for All
“"Adel did a fantastic job staging our house as we were getting ready to sell."”
Fox Interiors
“"Her style matched our own- colorful, bold, and thoughtful to functionality."”
Happy Place Interiors
“"She did a great job explaining design foundations and help us create a plan."”
LiLu Interiors, Inc.
“"The challenge was to pick one, as they were all beautiful choices."”
Fiddlehead Design Group
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Minneapolis studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.