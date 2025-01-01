Find Designers

Interior Designers in Mississauga

Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Mississauga, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Mississauga

Test any Mississauga design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
NS Decor & Staging

NS Decor & Staging

NS Decor & Staging

5.0(10)
"The work done by Nimrata in redecorating my condo was absolutely impeccable."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1527 Hollywell Ave, Mississauga, ON L5N 4P6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
DVM Décor

DVM Décor

DVM Décor

5.0(52)
"They are professional, punctual, and quality work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6820 Kitimat Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 5M3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Studio Sheen Interior Design

Studio Sheen Interior Design

Studio Sheen Interior Design

4.9(81)
"Suhavi & her team are talented, professional & have amazing work ethic!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
407 Iroquois Shore Rd, Oakville, ON L6H 1M3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Ying Home Staging & Design

Ying Home Staging & Design

Ying Home Staging & Design

5.0(90)
"She transformed my home into a visually stunning and welcoming environment."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3625 Ninth Line #6a, Mississauga, ON L6H 7B3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Design TWG

Design TWG

Design TWG

4.8(42)
"Timely, responsive, fast, results driven and solution oriented."
Specialty
Branding agency
Address
2660 Meadowvale Blvd Unit #2, Mississauga, ON L5N 6M6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Parkyn Design

Parkyn Design

Parkyn Design

5.0(14)
"They made it so easy, finished on time and on budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1545 Cornwall Rd, Oakville, ON L6J 0B2, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Lionsgate Design Inc.

Lionsgate Design Inc.

Lionsgate Design Inc.

4.7(30)
"Her designs elevate every space and consistently exceed expectations."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
2222 S Sheridan Way Unit 120, Mississauga, ON L5J 2M4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Pizzale Design Inc.

Pizzale Design Inc.

Pizzale Design Inc.

5.0(19)
"Gabriele and her team were amazing designing my storefront."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2902 S Sheridan Way #101, Oakville, ON L6J 7L6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Studiokimi Interior Inc.

Studiokimi Interior Inc.

Studiokimi Interior Inc.

5.0(32)
"They have great design ideas and stick to the timeline they promise."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
2020 Winston Park Dr Suite 200, Oakville, ON L6H 6X7, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Jade Home Design Group

Jade Home Design Group

Jade Home Design Group

5.0(9)
"Jade Home Design provided an exceptional renovation experience."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
894 Pine Valley Cir, Mississauga, ON L5W 1Z1, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Well Dressed Home

Well Dressed Home

Well Dressed Home

4.9(21)
"The attention to detail and design was so very impressive!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
3176 Ridgeway Dr #54, Mississauga, ON L5L 5S6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Elevated Staging and Interior Design

Elevated Staging and Interior Design

Elevated Staging and Interior Design

5.0(12)
"Andre made my vision into a reality for my new home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5266 Solar Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 0G7, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Nomad Spaces by Nadine

Nomad Spaces by Nadine

Nomad Spaces by Nadine

5.0(14)
"She took the time to understand my style and designed my house accordingly."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
25 Kingsbridge Garden Cir, Mississauga, ON L5R 4B1, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Preview Mississauga Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Mississauga is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Mississauga interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Mississauga studio.

Are you affiliated with these Mississauga designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.