Interior Designers in Mississauga

NS Decor & Staging
NS Decor & Staging
“"The work done by Nimrata in redecorating my condo was absolutely impeccable."”
- Specialty
- Interior Decorator
- Address
- 1527 Hollywell Ave, Mississauga, ON L5N 4P6, Canada
Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Mississauga, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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NS Decor & Staging
“"The work done by Nimrata in redecorating my condo was absolutely impeccable."”
DVM Décor
“"They are professional, punctual, and quality work."”
Studio Sheen Interior Design
“"Suhavi & her team are talented, professional & have amazing work ethic!"”
Ying Home Staging & Design
“"She transformed my home into a visually stunning and welcoming environment."”
Design TWG
“"Timely, responsive, fast, results driven and solution oriented."”
Parkyn Design
“"They made it so easy, finished on time and on budget."”
Lionsgate Design Inc.
“"Her designs elevate every space and consistently exceed expectations."”
Pizzale Design Inc.
“"Gabriele and her team were amazing designing my storefront."”
Studiokimi Interior Inc.
“"They have great design ideas and stick to the timeline they promise."”
Jade Home Design Group
“"Jade Home Design provided an exceptional renovation experience."”
Well Dressed Home
“"The attention to detail and design was so very impressive!"”
Elevated Staging and Interior Design
“"Andre made my vision into a reality for my new home."”
Nomad Spaces by Nadine
“"She took the time to understand my style and designed my house accordingly."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Mississauga studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.