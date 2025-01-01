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Interior Designers in Montreal

Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Montreal, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Montreal

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Mk Imperium Design Inc

Mk Imperium Design Inc

Mk Imperium Design Inc

4.9(115)
"Sophisticated, timeless, and flawlessly executed designs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1155 Rue Metcalfe Suite 1500, Montreal, Quebec H3B 2V6, Canada
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Vives St-Laurent

Vives St-Laurent

Vives St-Laurent

4.9(21)
"They understood my vision and elevated it."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3899 R. Saint-Denis #3, Montreal, Quebec H2W 2M4, Canada
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Montreal Home Design

Montreal Home Design

Montreal Home Design

5.0(16)
"Amazing designs and excellent service!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4831 Rue de la Roche, Montréal, QC H2J 3J8, Canada
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Stella Noir | Interior Design

Stella Noir | Interior Design

Stella Noir | Interior Design

5.0(13)
"Courtney has beautiful style, solid advice, is professional and prompt."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
7577 R. Drolet, Montréal, QC H2R 2C6, Canada
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Atelier Dansereau - Design d'intérieur

Atelier Dansereau - Design d'intérieur

Atelier Dansereau - Design d'intérieur

5.0(46)
"I highly recommend Adrienne and her team!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6250 Rue Hutchison #301, Montreal, Quebec H2V 4C5, Canada
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Signe Design

Signe Design

Signe Design

5.0(23)
"She understands the vision quickly and executes with precision."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
413 Rue Saint-Jacques Ouest 700, Montréal, QC H2Y 1N9, Canada
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AH Design Studio Inc.

AH Design Studio Inc.

AH Design Studio Inc.

4.9(52)
"Their creativity and attention to detail are unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
16815 Rue Oakwood Suite A, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Quebec H9H 5C9, Canada
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Evolution Design

Evolution Design

Evolution Design

4.7(7)
"We look forward to seeing their upcoming creations take shape in our home!"
Specialty
Architect
Address
3545 Chem. de la Côte-des-Neiges #080, Montréal, QC H3H 1V1, Canada
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Rosa

Rosa

Rosa

4.9(27)
"Her design taste is beautiful and exactly what we were looking for."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5193 9e Avenue, Montréal, QC H1Y 2J5, Canada
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ADN Design

ADN Design

ADN Design

4.9(109)
"The quality of the material, design, installation are unmatched in Montreal."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Suite#100, 625 Av. du Président-Kennedy, Montreal, Quebec H3A 1K2, Canada
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M Studio Design Inc.

M Studio Design Inc.

M Studio Design Inc.

5.0(37)
"They basically designed our whole kitchen and brought our vision together."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
273 Clement Ave, Dorval, Quebec H9S 2T1, Canada
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INDEE Design

INDEE Design

INDEE Design

5.0(44)
"The work is thorough, high-quality, and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5215 Rue Berri #101, Montreal, Quebec H2J 2S4, Canada
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Entre Quatre Murs

Entre Quatre Murs

Entre Quatre Murs

4.5(16)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4881 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R6, Canada
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AR Design | Interior Designer Montreal, West Island & Laval

AR Design | Interior Designer Montreal, West Island & Laval

AR Design | Interior Designer Montreal, West Island & Laval

4.9(49)
"She is an expert, very creative and attentive to details."
Specialty
Service establishment
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CLAIROUX Interior Design Montreal

CLAIROUX Interior Design Montreal

CLAIROUX Interior Design Montreal

4.9(27)
"Excellent service!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1453 R. Atateken #101, Montréal, QC H2L 3L2, Canada
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Atelier Mamuth

Atelier Mamuth

Atelier Mamuth

5.0(23)
"Highly recommend for both indoor and outdoor projects!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
4529 Rue Clark, Montréal, QC H2T 2T3, Canada
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D-Cor

D-Cor

D-Cor

4.7(197)
"They were able to help us create the cottage of our dreams."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1901 Wellington St, Montreal, Quebec H3K 1W4, Canada
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LUX decor

LUX decor

LUX decor

4.8(89)
"They are kind, accommodating, incredible talented, and true to their value."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
8102A Trans Canada Route, Saint-Laurent, Quebec H4S 1M5, Canada
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Moodesign

Moodesign

Moodesign

4.9(20)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
204 Rue du St.-Sacrement Bureau 300, Montréal, QC H2Y 1W8, Canada
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Preview Montreal Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Montreal is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Montreal interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Montreal studio.

Are you affiliated with these Montreal designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.