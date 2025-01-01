Interior Designers in Montreal

Mk Imperium Design Inc
Mk Imperium Design Inc
“"Sophisticated, timeless, and flawlessly executed designs."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1155 Rue Metcalfe Suite 1500, Montreal, Quebec H3B 2V6, Canada
Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Montreal, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Mk Imperium Design Inc
“"Sophisticated, timeless, and flawlessly executed designs."”
Vives St-Laurent
“"They understood my vision and elevated it."”
Montreal Home Design
“"Amazing designs and excellent service!"”
Stella Noir | Interior Design
“"Courtney has beautiful style, solid advice, is professional and prompt."”
Atelier Dansereau - Design d'intérieur
“"I highly recommend Adrienne and her team!"”
Signe Design
“"She understands the vision quickly and executes with precision."”
AH Design Studio Inc.
“"Their creativity and attention to detail are unmatched."”
Evolution Design
“"We look forward to seeing their upcoming creations take shape in our home!"”
Rosa
“"Her design taste is beautiful and exactly what we were looking for."”
ADN Design
“"The quality of the material, design, installation are unmatched in Montreal."”
M Studio Design Inc.
“"They basically designed our whole kitchen and brought our vision together."”
INDEE Design
“"The work is thorough, high-quality, and creative."”
Entre Quatre Murs
AR Design | Interior Designer Montreal, West Island & Laval
“"She is an expert, very creative and attentive to details."”
CLAIROUX Interior Design Montreal
“"Excellent service!"”
Atelier Mamuth
“"Highly recommend for both indoor and outdoor projects!"”
D-Cor
“"They were able to help us create the cottage of our dreams."”
LUX decor
“"They are kind, accommodating, incredible talented, and true to their value."”
Moodesign
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Montreal studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.