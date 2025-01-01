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Interior Designers in Nashville

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Nashville, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Nashville

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JL Design

JL Design

JL Design

5.0(4)
"They are always prepared, detailed and extremely professional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
370 Herron Dr Suite 8, Nashville, TN 37210
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Eric Ross Interiors

Eric Ross Interiors

Eric Ross Interiors

4.8(12)
"The designs featured on YouTube are beautiful!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4011 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37204
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Beth Haley Design

Beth Haley Design

Beth Haley Design

5.0(5)
"I highly recommend Beth Haley and her team for their expert design help!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1207 Linden Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
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C&C Design Co.

C&C Design Co.

C&C Design Co.

4.9(29)
"Great designs, very flexible and accommodating."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1401 Poplar Ln, Nashville, TN 37210
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Mary Kathryn Wells Interior Design

Mary Kathryn Wells Interior Design

Mary Kathryn Wells Interior Design

5.0(16)
"She is an unusual find - incredibly creative and highly organized."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Monarch Lane Interiors

Monarch Lane Interiors

Monarch Lane Interiors

5.0(13)
"Her creative insights and innovative ideas transformed our home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
176 Thompson Ln Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37211
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Sandra Britt Interiors | Nashville's Modern Interior Design Firm

Sandra Britt Interiors | Nashville's Modern Interior Design Firm

Sandra Britt Interiors | Nashville's Modern Interior Design Firm

5.0(8)
"Their attention to detail is second to none."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1030 16th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
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Sara Ray Interior Design

Sara Ray Interior Design

Sara Ray Interior Design

5.0(18)
"They have exceeded our expectations and have made our house feel like home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
438 Houston St #162, Nashville, TN 37203
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Haven's Hallow Interiors

Haven's Hallow Interiors

Haven's Hallow Interiors

5.0(10)
"Her precision to detail and stylistic designs were impeccable."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Hook and Hearth

Hook and Hearth

Hook and Hearth

5.0(19)
"She was very patient and did a great job of getting my design perfect."
Specialty
Service establishment
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design by Christina Perry

design by Christina Perry

design by Christina Perry

5.0(26)
"Christina was amazing to work with and the apartment looks beautiful."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Murphy Maude Interiors

Murphy Maude Interiors

Murphy Maude Interiors

5.0(8)
"Beautiful work, wonderful timely advice."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1201 5th Ave N APT 203, Nashville, TN 37208
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HomeStyled Nashville Staging + Design

HomeStyled Nashville Staging + Design

HomeStyled Nashville Staging + Design

4.6(28)
"Their design and staging helps me sell my listings quickly."
Specialty
Service establishment
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The Design Studio

The Design Studio

The Design Studio

4.5(34)
"Their attention to scheduling and communication is second to none."
Specialty
Blinds shop
Address
7041 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221
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Ellerslie Interiors

Ellerslie Interiors

Ellerslie Interiors

4.9(17)
"Thanks to their exceptional design skills, the home sold in just eight days!"
Specialty
Construction company
Address
4501 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
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Sabbe Interior Design

Sabbe Interior Design

Sabbe Interior Design

4.7(13)
"Their tastes were so perfect for what our family was looking for."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5133 Harding Pike A10, Nashville, TN 37205
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Preview Nashville Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Nashville is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Nashville interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Nashville studio.

Are you affiliated with these Nashville designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.