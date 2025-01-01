Interior Designers in Nashville

JL Design
JL Design
“"They are always prepared, detailed and extremely professional."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 370 Herron Dr Suite 8, Nashville, TN 37210
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Nashville, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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JL Design
“"They are always prepared, detailed and extremely professional."”
Eric Ross Interiors
“"The designs featured on YouTube are beautiful!"”
Beth Haley Design
“"I highly recommend Beth Haley and her team for their expert design help!"”
C&C Design Co.
“"Great designs, very flexible and accommodating."”
Mary Kathryn Wells Interior Design
“"She is an unusual find - incredibly creative and highly organized."”
Monarch Lane Interiors
“"Her creative insights and innovative ideas transformed our home."”
Sandra Britt Interiors | Nashville's Modern Interior Design Firm
“"Their attention to detail is second to none."”
Sara Ray Interior Design
“"They have exceeded our expectations and have made our house feel like home."”
Haven's Hallow Interiors
“"Her precision to detail and stylistic designs were impeccable."”
Hook and Hearth
“"She was very patient and did a great job of getting my design perfect."”
design by Christina Perry
“"Christina was amazing to work with and the apartment looks beautiful."”
Murphy Maude Interiors
“"Beautiful work, wonderful timely advice."”
HomeStyled Nashville Staging + Design
“"Their design and staging helps me sell my listings quickly."”
The Design Studio
“"Their attention to scheduling and communication is second to none."”
Ellerslie Interiors
“"Thanks to their exceptional design skills, the home sold in just eight days!"”
Sabbe Interior Design
“"Their tastes were so perfect for what our family was looking for."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Nashville studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.