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Interior Designers in New Orleans

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in New Orleans, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in New Orleans

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M-Teriors Style & Design

M-Teriors Style & Design

M-Teriors Style & Design

5.0(22)
"His eye for design, efficiency, and overall execution are unmatched."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Studio Riche Designs

Studio Riche Designs

Studio Riche Designs

5.0(24)
"She is professional, reliable, knowledgeable, and easy to talk to!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Maureen Stevens Design

Maureen Stevens Design

Maureen Stevens Design

5.0(8)
"Her attention to detail and creativity surpassed my expectations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
911 Touro St, New Orleans, LA 70116
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Val Spaces

Val Spaces

Val Spaces

5.0(19)
"The final result exceeded our expectations and truly transformed our home."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
5826 Catina St, New Orleans, LA 70124
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Oak + Arrow Interiors

Oak + Arrow Interiors

Oak + Arrow Interiors

5.0(18)
"Her knowledge and resources lead to a beautiful and well designed home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Ferrand Design

Ferrand Design

Ferrand Design

5.0(8)
"They are the perfect mix of creativity and meticulous attention to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
901 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130
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Ann Holden Design Firm

Ann Holden Design Firm

Ann Holden Design Firm

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3951 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
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Whitney J Decor

Whitney J Decor

Whitney J Decor

5.0(41)
"Her creativity and attention to detail were remarkable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3236 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001
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Peyton Bainbridge Interiors

Peyton Bainbridge Interiors

Peyton Bainbridge Interiors

5.0(35)
"Peyton helped turn our crazy ideas into reality and within our budget!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Nomita Joshi Interior Design

Nomita Joshi Interior Design

Nomita Joshi Interior Design

5.0(3)
"We love working with her on implementing their vision!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2035 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
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Reed & Acanthus Interior Design

Reed & Acanthus Interior Design

Reed & Acanthus Interior Design

4.6(9)
"Beautiful design, and turned my vision into reality!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1643 State St, New Orleans, LA 70118
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Curtis Herring Interior Design

Curtis Herring Interior Design

Curtis Herring Interior Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1627 S Norman C. Francis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA 70125
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Anna Nicole Interiors LLC

Anna Nicole Interiors LLC

Anna Nicole Interiors LLC

5.0(12)
"She took my dream living room and turned it into a reality."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Decorations Lucullus

Decorations Lucullus

Decorations Lucullus

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
915 Kentucky St, New Orleans, LA 70117
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Design Lab NOLA

Design Lab NOLA

Design Lab NOLA

5.0(11)
"It's so nice to find a designer with a pragmatic approach to design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5500 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115
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DC Home Interiors

DC Home Interiors

DC Home Interiors

4.5(31)
"The attention to detail, creativity, and professionalism were unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1520 Kuebel St #7, Elmwood, LA 70123
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Preview New Orleans Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in New Orleans is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these New Orleans interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a New Orleans studio.

Are you affiliated with these New Orleans designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.