Interior Designers in New Orleans

M-Teriors Style & Design
M-Teriors Style & Design
“"His eye for design, efficiency, and overall execution are unmatched."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in New Orleans, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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M-Teriors Style & Design
“"His eye for design, efficiency, and overall execution are unmatched."”
Studio Riche Designs
“"She is professional, reliable, knowledgeable, and easy to talk to!"”
Maureen Stevens Design
“"Her attention to detail and creativity surpassed my expectations."”
Val Spaces
“"The final result exceeded our expectations and truly transformed our home."”
Oak + Arrow Interiors
“"Her knowledge and resources lead to a beautiful and well designed home."”
Ferrand Design
“"They are the perfect mix of creativity and meticulous attention to detail."”
Ann Holden Design Firm
Whitney J Decor
“"Her creativity and attention to detail were remarkable."”
Peyton Bainbridge Interiors
“"Peyton helped turn our crazy ideas into reality and within our budget!"”
Nomita Joshi Interior Design
“"We love working with her on implementing their vision!"”
Reed & Acanthus Interior Design
“"Beautiful design, and turned my vision into reality!"”
Curtis Herring Interior Design
Anna Nicole Interiors LLC
“"She took my dream living room and turned it into a reality."”
Decorations Lucullus
Design Lab NOLA
“"It's so nice to find a designer with a pragmatic approach to design."”
DC Home Interiors
“"The attention to detail, creativity, and professionalism were unmatched."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a New Orleans studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.