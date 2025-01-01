Interior Designers in New York

In-Site Interior Design
In-Site Interior Design
“"Elizabeth is professional designer and knows her job very well."”
- Specialty
- Architectural designer
- Address
- 1250 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
Browse 19 verified interior design studios in New York, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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In-Site Interior Design
“"Elizabeth is professional designer and knows her job very well."”
Tara Benet Design
“"Her design is unique to you and how you live and want to feel;"”
Betty Wasserman Art & Interiors – NYC Interior Designers
“"Her aesthetic is understated, modern, sophisticated, warm and comfortable."”
Beyond Modern Interiors
“"My home now feels fresh, inviting, and completely transformed."”
Time and Place Interiors
“"Ksenya's two-hour design consultation was the perfect solution."”
Glenn Gissler Design
“"The entire process was seamless, and the results exceeded expectations."”
Taste Design Inc. – New York
“"The team’s knowledge of interior design goes further than one could imagine."”
Decorilla Interior Designers
“"She designed a couple of rooms for me and everything was on point."”
Jensen & Co. | Interior Designers NYC
“"Jensen & Co. completely elevated my home with their exceptional vision!"”
Kati Curtis Design | NYC Interior Designers
NYC Modern Interior Designer
“"Communication was excellent, and the process was seamless."”
AXIS MUNDI Interior Designers NYC
“"John Beckmann and his firm Axis Mundi are great to work with."”
Crafted Interiors Design + Build / Easton Grey Studio
“"We had a terrific experience with Crafted Interiors Design + Build."”
darci hether new york, interior designer
“"The design team is highly skilled, incredibly detailed and organized."”
ImPERFECTION DESIGN – Architectural Exterior & Interior design.
“"The team’s expertise in sustainable interior design NYC was also a big plus."”
Arsight Studio | Interior Designers in NYC
“"You can tell they do their homework and really understand design."”
Hubley Design Interiors
“"She has helped to transform my apartment into an elegant yet tranquil home."”
NYC Interior Design ®
“"You will be very lucky to hire Erika and her team, HIGHLY recommended!"”
Charlie's Designs LLC
“"From start to finish, he was thoughtful, creative, and truly collaborative."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a New York studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.