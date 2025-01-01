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Interior Designers in New York

Browse 19 verified interior design studios in New York, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in New York

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In-Site Interior Design

In-Site Interior Design

In-Site Interior Design

5.0(20)
"Elizabeth is professional designer and knows her job very well."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1250 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
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Tara Benet Design

Tara Benet Design

Tara Benet Design

4.8(47)
"Her design is unique to you and how you live and want to feel;"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1216 Broadway, Fourth Fl, New York, NY 10001
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Betty Wasserman Art & Interiors – NYC Interior Designers

Betty Wasserman Art & Interiors – NYC Interior Designers

Betty Wasserman Art & Interiors – NYC Interior Designers

4.8(46)
"Her aesthetic is understated, modern, sophisticated, warm and comfortable."
Specialty
Art dealer
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Beyond Modern Interiors

Beyond Modern Interiors

Beyond Modern Interiors

5.0(31)
"My home now feels fresh, inviting, and completely transformed."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
401 Park Ave S #874, New York, NY 10016
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Time and Place Interiors

Time and Place Interiors

Time and Place Interiors

5.0(23)
"Ksenya's two-hour design consultation was the perfect solution."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
730 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10040
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Glenn Gissler Design

Glenn Gissler Design

Glenn Gissler Design

5.0(55)
"The entire process was seamless, and the results exceeded expectations."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
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Taste Design Inc. – New York

Taste Design Inc. – New York

Taste Design Inc. – New York

5.0(5)
"The team’s knowledge of interior design goes further than one could imagine."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
29 W 85th St #1B, New York, NY 10024
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Decorilla Interior Designers

Decorilla Interior Designers

Decorilla Interior Designers

4.4(83)
"She designed a couple of rooms for me and everything was on point."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Jensen & Co. | Interior Designers NYC

Jensen & Co. | Interior Designers NYC

Jensen & Co. | Interior Designers NYC

4.9(42)
"Jensen & Co. completely elevated my home with their exceptional vision!"
Specialty
Architect
Address
1400 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
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Kati Curtis Design | NYC Interior Designers

Kati Curtis Design | NYC Interior Designers

Kati Curtis Design | NYC Interior Designers

4.9(8)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
130 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
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NYC Modern Interior Designer

NYC Modern Interior Designer

NYC Modern Interior Designer

4.9(7)
"Communication was excellent, and the process was seamless."
Specialty
Furniture maker
Address
119 W 72nd St PMB 219, New York, NY 10023
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AXIS MUNDI Interior Designers NYC

AXIS MUNDI Interior Designers NYC

AXIS MUNDI Interior Designers NYC

4.9(11)
"John Beckmann and his firm Axis Mundi are great to work with."
Specialty
Architect
Address
2 E Broadway 7th floor, New York, NY 10038
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Crafted Interiors Design + Build / Easton Grey Studio

Crafted Interiors Design + Build / Easton Grey Studio

Crafted Interiors Design + Build / Easton Grey Studio

4.9(28)
"We had a terrific experience with Crafted Interiors Design + Build."
Specialty
Contractor
Address
110 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018
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darci hether new york, interior designer

darci hether new york, interior designer

darci hether new york, interior designer

4.7(13)
"The design team is highly skilled, incredibly detailed and organized."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
224 W 30th St #1201, New York, NY 10001
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ImPERFECTION DESIGN – Architectural Exterior & Interior design.

ImPERFECTION DESIGN – Architectural Exterior & Interior design.

ImPERFECTION DESIGN – Architectural Exterior & Interior design.

5.0(21)
"The team’s expertise in sustainable interior design NYC was also a big plus."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
347 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016
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Arsight Studio | Interior Designers in NYC

Arsight Studio | Interior Designers in NYC

Arsight Studio | Interior Designers in NYC

5.0(25)
"You can tell they do their homework and really understand design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
26 Broadway 8 Floor, New York, NY 10004
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Hubley Design Interiors

Hubley Design Interiors

Hubley Design Interiors

4.9(12)
"She has helped to transform my apartment into an elegant yet tranquil home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
969 Park Ave # 1e, New York, NY 10028
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NYC Interior Design ®

NYC Interior Design ®

NYC Interior Design ®

5.0(12)
"You will be very lucky to hire Erika and her team, HIGHLY recommended!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
57 W 57th St 4th floor, New York, NY 10019
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Charlie's Designs LLC

Charlie's Designs LLC

Charlie's Designs LLC

4.9(28)
"From start to finish, he was thoughtful, creative, and truly collaborative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
620 W 42nd St Suite S34-E, New York, NY 10036
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Preview New York Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in New York is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these New York interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a New York studio.

Are you affiliated with these New York designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.