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Interior Designers in Newark

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Newark, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Newark

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Fernandes Trimming

Fernandes Trimming

Fernandes Trimming

5.0(14)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
275 Chestnut St #162, Newark, NJ 07105
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Sarah Elizabeth Design

Sarah Elizabeth Design

Sarah Elizabeth Design

5.0(20)
"Sarah's design expertise is exceptional, as well as her attention to detail."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
516 Bloomfield Ave Suite 2, Montclair, NJ 07042
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Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

5.0(1)
"It turned out to be a fantastic working relationship."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
78 John Miller Way Ste 209, Kearny, NJ 07032
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Florida Water Interiors

Florida Water Interiors

Florida Water Interiors

5.0(8)
"My apartment turned out beautiful and on budget under her guidance."
Specialty
Service establishment
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AHR Designs

AHR Designs

AHR Designs

5.0(38)
"Our home feels warm, bright, and beautiful thanks to their great work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
291 Wyoming Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040
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Walden Interiors | Interior Designer New Jersey

Walden Interiors | Interior Designer New Jersey

Walden Interiors | Interior Designer New Jersey

5.0(28)
"It was great to work with Risha and create a realistic plan for my home!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
83 Chestnut St, Millburn, NJ 07041
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Clara Song Design

Clara Song Design

Clara Song Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Melissa Soler Interior Design

Melissa Soler Interior Design

Melissa Soler Interior Design

5.0(6)
"Melissa helped curate all the spaces in my house to feel special."
Specialty
Service establishment
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HATCH. Interior Design Group

HATCH. Interior Design Group

HATCH. Interior Design Group

5.0(4)
"Angelica Neer from Hatch Interior Design is a true talent."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Cote Home Design

Cote Home Design

Cote Home Design

5.0(4)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Derrick Damon Design

Derrick Damon Design

Derrick Damon Design

5.0(2)
"Derrick Damon Design “He has a keen eye for detail!”"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
60-64 Union St BF, Newark, NJ 07105
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AK Design

AK Design

AK Design

4.7(3)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
96 Clay St, Newark, NJ 07104
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Lizete Monteiro Interiors

Lizete Monteiro Interiors

Lizete Monteiro Interiors

5.0(3)
"Her design sense is impeccable."
Specialty
Service establishment
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LBC Design

LBC Design

LBC Design

5.0(12)
"We loved working with her and were thrilled with the results!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
61 Whiteoak Dr, South Orange Village, NJ 07079
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LM Interior Design, LLC

LM Interior Design, LLC

LM Interior Design, LLC

4.7(26)
"She is professional and wonderful to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Plume Interiors

Plume Interiors

Plume Interiors

5.0(11)
"I recommend her wholeheartedly for any interior design services."
Specialty
Service establishment
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J. PATRYCE & CO.

J. PATRYCE & CO.

J. PATRYCE & CO.

4.9(15)
"Your vision changed our stark white rooms to beautiful spaces."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
500 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
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Preview Newark Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Newark is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Newark interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Newark studio.

Are you affiliated with these Newark designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.