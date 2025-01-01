Interior Designers in Newark

Fernandes Trimming
Fernandes Trimming
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 275 Chestnut St #162, Newark, NJ 07105
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Newark, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Fernandes Trimming
Sarah Elizabeth Design
“"Sarah's design expertise is exceptional, as well as her attention to detail."”
Beth Diana Smith Interior Design
“"It turned out to be a fantastic working relationship."”
Florida Water Interiors
“"My apartment turned out beautiful and on budget under her guidance."”
AHR Designs
“"Our home feels warm, bright, and beautiful thanks to their great work."”
Walden Interiors | Interior Designer New Jersey
“"It was great to work with Risha and create a realistic plan for my home!"”
Clara Song Design
Melissa Soler Interior Design
“"Melissa helped curate all the spaces in my house to feel special."”
HATCH. Interior Design Group
“"Angelica Neer from Hatch Interior Design is a true talent."”
Cote Home Design
Derrick Damon Design
“"Derrick Damon Design “He has a keen eye for detail!”"”
AK Design
Lizete Monteiro Interiors
“"Her design sense is impeccable."”
LBC Design
“"We loved working with her and were thrilled with the results!"”
LM Interior Design, LLC
“"She is professional and wonderful to work with."”
Plume Interiors
“"I recommend her wholeheartedly for any interior design services."”
J. PATRYCE & CO.
“"Your vision changed our stark white rooms to beautiful spaces."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Newark studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.