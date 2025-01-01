Interior Designers in Newcastle

KOTA Designs
KOTA Designs
- Specialty
- Fashion accessories store
- Address
- Albion Row, Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 1PQ, United Kingdom
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Newcastle, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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KOTA Designs
Absolute Interior Design Ltd
“"Exceptional services provided with classy and well thought out ideas."”
NVision Studios Ltd
“"They are creative, consistent and reliable."”
Collective Design
“"- Ian Campbell, Area Sales Manager."”
Ashburton Interiors
“"I would recommend highly to use Phil and Charlotte for any works."”
GR Design Studios
“"Huge thanks to John and his colleagues too for the great workmanship."”
Sibylle Clerey Interiors
“"Her ideas were spot on, and the whole process was so easy and stress-free."”
Studio Dean
“"Cathy and her team have completely transformed the plans for our home."”
Ward Robinson
Room Service by Caroline
“"She’s really innovative and transforms briefs into something incredible."”
Parker Grove
“"Rebecca has a professional approach and so much knowledge."”
Willow & Maine
“"She listened to what I was trying to achieve and brought her own ideas too."”
Dakota House of Design
Collaborative Design
“"Great service, very professional and experienced in the hospitality sector."”
Styled Interiors Newcastle
“"Jodie from Styled Interiors did an amazing job styling my little home."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Newcastle studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.