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Interior Designers in Newcastle

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Newcastle, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Newcastle

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KOTA Designs

KOTA Designs

KOTA Designs

5.0(8)
Specialty
Fashion accessories store
Address
Albion Row, Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 1PQ, United Kingdom
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Absolute Interior Design Ltd

Absolute Interior Design Ltd

Absolute Interior Design Ltd

5.0(23)
"Exceptional services provided with classy and well thought out ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
24 Cherrywood, Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 4NW, United Kingdom
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NVision Studios Ltd

NVision Studios Ltd

NVision Studios Ltd

5.0(18)
"They are creative, consistent and reliable."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
The Mailing Exchange, Hoults Yard, Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 2HL, United Kingdom
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Collective Design

Collective Design

Collective Design

5.0(4)
"- Ian Campbell, Area Sales Manager."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
31-39 High Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1EW, United Kingdom
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Ashburton Interiors

Ashburton Interiors

Ashburton Interiors

4.6(10)
"I would recommend highly to use Phil and Charlotte for any works."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2 Ashburton Rd, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne NE3 4XN, United Kingdom
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GR Design Studios

GR Design Studios

GR Design Studios

5.0(12)
"Huge thanks to John and his colleagues too for the great workmanship."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Suite 4, Saville Chambers, 5 North St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 8DF, United Kingdom
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Sibylle Clerey Interiors

Sibylle Clerey Interiors

Sibylle Clerey Interiors

5.0(33)
"Her ideas were spot on, and the whole process was so easy and stress-free."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
43 B, Box studios, Stoddart St, Shieldfield, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1AN, United Kingdom
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Studio Dean

Studio Dean

Studio Dean

4.7(13)
"Cathy and her team have completely transformed the plans for our home."
Specialty
Architect
Address
Dissington Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne NE18 0AD, United Kingdom
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Ward Robinson

Ward Robinson

Ward Robinson

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
14-18 Westgate Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3NN, United Kingdom
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Room Service by Caroline

Room Service by Caroline

Room Service by Caroline

5.0(23)
"She’s really innovative and transforms briefs into something incredible."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Regent Farm Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE3 3PF, United Kingdom
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Parker Grove

Parker Grove

Parker Grove

5.0(2)
"Rebecca has a professional approach and so much knowledge."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
The Cooperage, 2 Croft Stairs, City Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2HG, United Kingdom
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Willow & Maine

Willow & Maine

Willow & Maine

5.0(28)
"She listened to what I was trying to achieve and brought her own ideas too."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
26 Axwell Park Rd, Blaydon, Blaydon-on-Tyne NE21 5PB, United Kingdom
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Dakota House of Design

Dakota House of Design

Dakota House of Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Architect
Address
1 Dinsdale Pl, Sandyford Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1BD, United Kingdom
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Collaborative Design

Collaborative Design

Collaborative Design

5.0(1)
"Great service, very professional and experienced in the hospitality sector."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Newcastle upon Tyne NE13 9BP, United Kingdom
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Styled Interiors Newcastle

Styled Interiors Newcastle

Styled Interiors Newcastle

5.0(112)
"Jodie from Styled Interiors did an amazing job styling my little home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Newcastle Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Newcastle is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Newcastle interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Newcastle studio.

Are you affiliated with these Newcastle designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.