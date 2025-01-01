Interior Designers in Nottingham

Green Rain Designs
Green Rain Designs
“"Constant communication at all times and clearly presented options."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 79 Repton Rd, West Bridgford, Nottingham NG2 7EN, United Kingdom
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Nottingham, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Green Rain Designs
“"Constant communication at all times and clearly presented options."”
Tessy Roper Interiors
“"Tessy was just fantastic at helping me design the interior for my new house."”
Own. Interior Design Limited
“"So much more than interior design he's a therapist, mentor and a genius!"”
Samantha Hicks interiors
“"Sam has designed both my lounge and bedroom."”
Howson Design by Katy Raywood
“"She gave fantastic recommendations and advice."”
Zidouri Architecture | Nottingham Architectural Designers
“"Ahmed was always available to help, and his fee is very reasonable."”
Inside Storey
“"She is so great to work with and has been incredibly helpful throughout."”
Gemma Bates Interiors
“"Gemma’s professionalism and attention to detail are second to none."”
Very Me Interiors
“"I highly recommend working with Very Me Interiors!"”
Boyes Design
“"Their eye for detail, quality of design and materials is exceptional."”
Julie Rawding Interiors
“"Without me having to say anything, she was able to create a beautiful room."”
Oraanj Interior Design - Nottingham
“"All design-specific concerns are catered to with ease and professionalism."”
Emma Martin Interiors
“"... communication, very polite and friendly and some amazing designs!"”
Mc-i Marchini Curran Interiors
Plot Design
“"Communication value and design all first class."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Nottingham studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.