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Interior Designers in Nottingham

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Nottingham, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Nottingham

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Green Rain Designs

Green Rain Designs

Green Rain Designs

4.8(15)
"Constant communication at all times and clearly presented options."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
79 Repton Rd, West Bridgford, Nottingham NG2 7EN, United Kingdom
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Tessy Roper Interiors

Tessy Roper Interiors

Tessy Roper Interiors

5.0(5)
"Tessy was just fantastic at helping me design the interior for my new house."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
30 Private Rd, Sherwood, Nottingham NG5 4DB, United Kingdom
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Own. Interior Design Limited

Own. Interior Design Limited

Own. Interior Design Limited

5.0(2)
"So much more than interior design he's a therapist, mentor and a genius!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
30 Clumber Cres S, Nottingham NG7 1EE, United Kingdom
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Samantha Hicks interiors

Samantha Hicks interiors

Samantha Hicks interiors

5.0(3)
"Sam has designed both my lounge and bedroom."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Stratford Rd, West Bridgford, Nottingham NG2 6BA, United Kingdom
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Howson Design by Katy Raywood

Howson Design by Katy Raywood

Howson Design by Katy Raywood

5.0(13)
"She gave fantastic recommendations and advice."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
28 Trevor Rd, West Bridgford, Nottingham NG2 6FS, United Kingdom
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Zidouri Architecture | Nottingham Architectural Designers

Zidouri Architecture | Nottingham Architectural Designers

Zidouri Architecture | Nottingham Architectural Designers

4.6(37)
"Ahmed was always available to help, and his fee is very reasonable."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
Fenchurch House, 12 King St, Nottingham NG1 2AS, United Kingdom
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Inside Storey

Inside Storey

Inside Storey

5.0(6)
"She is so great to work with and has been incredibly helpful throughout."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
58 Ebers Rd, Mapperley Park, Nottingham NG3 5DZ, United Kingdom
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Gemma Bates Interiors

Gemma Bates Interiors

Gemma Bates Interiors

5.0(4)
"Gemma’s professionalism and attention to detail are second to none."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Very Me Interiors

Very Me Interiors

Very Me Interiors

5.0(8)
"I highly recommend working with Very Me Interiors!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Hickings Ln, Stapleford, Nottingham NG9 8PA, United Kingdom
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Boyes Design

Boyes Design

Boyes Design

5.0(36)
"Their eye for detail, quality of design and materials is exceptional."
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
27 Forester St, Netherfield, Nottingham NG4 2LJ, United Kingdom
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Julie Rawding Interiors

Julie Rawding Interiors

Julie Rawding Interiors

5.0(22)
"Without me having to say anything, she was able to create a beautiful room."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
83 Homefield Ave, Arnold, Nottingham NG5 8FZ, United Kingdom
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Oraanj Interior Design - Nottingham

Oraanj Interior Design - Nottingham

Oraanj Interior Design - Nottingham

4.9(14)
"All design-specific concerns are catered to with ease and professionalism."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Emma Martin Interiors

Emma Martin Interiors

Emma Martin Interiors

5.0(10)
"... communication, very polite and friendly and some amazing designs!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Redcliffe Rd, Nottingham NG3 5BT, United Kingdom
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Mc-i Marchini Curran Interiors

Mc-i Marchini Curran Interiors

Mc-i Marchini Curran Interiors

4.5(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Ground Floor, Marchini Curran Interiors, 54a High Pavement, Nottingham NG1 1HW, United Kingdom
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Plot Design

Plot Design

Plot Design

5.0(16)
"Communication value and design all first class."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
11A Drummond Dr, Nuthall, Nottingham NG16 1BJ, United Kingdom
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Preview Nottingham Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Nottingham is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Nottingham interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Nottingham studio.

Are you affiliated with these Nottingham designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.