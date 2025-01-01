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Interior Designers in Oakland

Browse 20 verified interior design studios in Oakland, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Oakland

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Creative Space Interiors

Creative Space Interiors

Creative Space Interiors

5.0(8)
"His patience and guidance helped me figure out my style and vibe."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
14 Anair Way, Oakland, CA 94605
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Aquilo Interiors

Aquilo Interiors

Aquilo Interiors

5.0(9)
"Carmen and the Aquilo team have truly worked wonders for our home."
Specialty
Architecture firm
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Design12fifteen

Design12fifteen

Design12fifteen

5.0(41)
"She comes through pushing our design ideas to the next level."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1301-1499 Glenfield Ave, Oakland, CA 94602
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Sequel Interiors

Sequel Interiors

Sequel Interiors

5.0(8)
"Laura did an incredible job matching my style, with her design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3983 Norton Ave, Oakland, CA 94602
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Bay Gold Staging & Design

Bay Gold Staging & Design

Bay Gold Staging & Design

5.0(18)
"The team was efficient, professional, listened and very cost-effective."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2102 Dennison St, Oakland, CA 94606
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Alexandra Studio

Alexandra Studio

Alexandra Studio

5.0(10)
"Alex has the perfect combination of great design sense and practicality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
13015 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94619
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Susie Novak Interiors.

Susie Novak Interiors.

Susie Novak Interiors.

3.3(16)
"Susie's expertise and the professionalism of her staff is outstanding."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
5253 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618
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Decorotation Interiors

Decorotation Interiors

Decorotation Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
3852 Piedmont Ave Suite 207, Oakland, CA 94611
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Bleu Leman Design

Bleu Leman Design

Bleu Leman Design

5.0(3)
"Highly recommend!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6018 Balboa Dr, Oakland, CA 94611
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Gaslight Interiors

Gaslight Interiors

Gaslight Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1651 27th Ave, Oakland, CA 94601
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Wit Interiors

Wit Interiors

Wit Interiors

5.0(10)
"She is incredibly talented, organized, friendly, adaptable, and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
999 43rd St, Oakland, CA 94608
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Kelley Flynn Interior Design

Kelley Flynn Interior Design

Kelley Flynn Interior Design

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
535 Athol Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
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Sky City Design + Color

Sky City Design + Color

Sky City Design + Color

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
51 Yosemite Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
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Interior Moves, LLC., Platinum Designer Service

Interior Moves, LLC., Platinum Designer Service

Interior Moves, LLC., Platinum Designer Service

3.8(12)
"Nice people, always saying hi with a good attitude"
Specialty
Delivery service
Address
1205 Kirkham Ct, Oakland, CA 94607
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SET Staging + Design

SET Staging + Design

SET Staging + Design

5.0(22)
"Their designs are fresh, on point, and photograph beautifully."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
4200 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
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Chelsea Sachs Design

Chelsea Sachs Design

Chelsea Sachs Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1396 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608
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Joy Street Design

Joy Street Design

Joy Street Design

3.8(10)
"She understood our budget and was able to work within it."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
248 3rd St, Oakland, CA 94607
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The Cultured Palate Interior Design

The Cultured Palate Interior Design

The Cultured Palate Interior Design

5.0(13)
"Amy took the time to really understand my vision and help me execute it."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Coddington Design

Coddington Design

Coddington Design

5.0(5)
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
4096 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
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LMB Interiors

LMB Interiors

LMB Interiors

5.0(27)
"We enjoyed working with Laura and her very professional and talented team."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
339 15th St #301, Oakland, CA 94612
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Preview Oakland Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Oakland is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Oakland interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Oakland studio.

Are you affiliated with these Oakland designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.