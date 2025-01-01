Interior Designers in Oakland

Creative Space Interiors
Creative Space Interiors
“"His patience and guidance helped me figure out my style and vibe."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 14 Anair Way, Oakland, CA 94605
Browse 20 verified interior design studios in Oakland, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Creative Space Interiors
“"His patience and guidance helped me figure out my style and vibe."”
Aquilo Interiors
“"Carmen and the Aquilo team have truly worked wonders for our home."”
Design12fifteen
“"She comes through pushing our design ideas to the next level."”
Sequel Interiors
“"Laura did an incredible job matching my style, with her design."”
Bay Gold Staging & Design
“"The team was efficient, professional, listened and very cost-effective."”
Alexandra Studio
“"Alex has the perfect combination of great design sense and practicality."”
Susie Novak Interiors.
“"Susie's expertise and the professionalism of her staff is outstanding."”
Decorotation Interiors
Bleu Leman Design
“"Highly recommend!"”
Gaslight Interiors
Wit Interiors
“"She is incredibly talented, organized, friendly, adaptable, and creative."”
Kelley Flynn Interior Design
Sky City Design + Color
Interior Moves, LLC., Platinum Designer Service
“"Nice people, always saying hi with a good attitude"”
SET Staging + Design
“"Their designs are fresh, on point, and photograph beautifully."”
Chelsea Sachs Design
Joy Street Design
“"She understood our budget and was able to work within it."”
The Cultured Palate Interior Design
“"Amy took the time to really understand my vision and help me execute it."”
Coddington Design
LMB Interiors
“"We enjoyed working with Laura and her very professional and talented team."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Oakland studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.