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Interior Designers in Oklahoma City

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Oklahoma City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Oklahoma City

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A-Line Designs, LLC

A-Line Designs, LLC

A-Line Designs, LLC

4.8(20)
"Love their stunningly beautiful offices and the amazing variety they have."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
15 E 5th St, Edmond, OK 73034
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Southwind Interiors Design Firm

Southwind Interiors Design Firm

Southwind Interiors Design Firm

5.0(8)
"They did a great job and excellent customer service!!!!!!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
901 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013
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Kelsey Leigh Design Co.

Kelsey Leigh Design Co.

Kelsey Leigh Design Co.

4.8(44)
"Kelsey and her team have a fantastic eye for design and home decoration!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3233 N Sooner Rd, Edmond, OK 73034
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DUSTIN DORR art . object . design

DUSTIN DORR art . object . design

DUSTIN DORR art . object . design

5.0(2)
"Explored the DUSTIN DORR art ."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3710 N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
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Neely+Queen Design

Neely+Queen Design

Neely+Queen Design

4.9(7)
"Nice stuff paintings and decor"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
124 NW 67th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
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White Avenue Design

White Avenue Design

White Avenue Design

5.0(12)
"She will make your home, office or space look beautiful!!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
426 E 2nd St, Edmond, OK 73034
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Reid Lunnon Interiors

Reid Lunnon Interiors

Reid Lunnon Interiors

5.0(2)
"She has honored budgets and brought bright , fun designs ."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4417 N Western Ave Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
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Design Directions

Design Directions

Design Directions

5.0(24)
"She has transformed our living room and we couldn't be happier!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
333 W Wilshire Blvd d, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
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Thomson + Thomson Designs, ASID

Thomson + Thomson Designs, ASID

Thomson + Thomson Designs, ASID

4.5(8)
"I love their creativity, style and uniqueness."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3905 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
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Kristine Bates Interiors

Kristine Bates Interiors

Kristine Bates Interiors

4.2(5)
"So grateful for Kristine and her team!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
833 NW 66th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
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L. Harper Designs

L. Harper Designs

L. Harper Designs

5.0(19)
"Beth was able to design and create a chefs dream kitchen in a modest space."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Pastiche Studios

Pastiche Studios

Pastiche Studios

5.0(2)
"Finest design work you could hope for."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3104 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
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Birdhouse Studio Interior Design

Birdhouse Studio Interior Design

Birdhouse Studio Interior Design

4.3(20)
"Told my Tesla to navigate me home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2925 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
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Tiffany Montgomery Design

Tiffany Montgomery Design

Tiffany Montgomery Design

4.9(8)
"She has really listened to our ideas and has created our vision perfectly."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Fanny Bolen Interiors

Fanny Bolen Interiors

Fanny Bolen Interiors

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2761 W Country Club Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
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Preview Oklahoma City Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Oklahoma City is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Oklahoma City interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Oklahoma City studio.

Are you affiliated with these Oklahoma City designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.