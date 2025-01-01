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Interior Designers in Omaha

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Omaha, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Omaha

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Julia Russell Designs

Julia Russell Designs

Julia Russell Designs

4.7(13)
"Thank you Julia."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
902 S 88th St, Omaha, NE 68114
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Cura and Dot Interior Design Studio

Cura and Dot Interior Design Studio

Cura and Dot Interior Design Studio

5.0(6)
"Her passion for interior design is clear in everything she does."
Specialty
Service establishment
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The Designers

The Designers

The Designers

4.7(7)
"Most importantly they all did an outstanding job."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9300 Underwood Ave #260, Omaha, NE 68114
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WAYS INTERIORS

WAYS INTERIORS

WAYS INTERIORS

4.8(37)
"Their attention to detail and design expertise beat all expectations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
15821 W Dodge Rd #161, Omaha, NE 68118
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Foundry Home Interior Design, Inc.

Foundry Home Interior Design, Inc.

Foundry Home Interior Design, Inc.

5.0(5)
"She helped us transform our space into a modern more functional area."
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
15316 S 2nd St, Bennington, NE 68007
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Interiors by Eric James LLC

Interiors by Eric James LLC

Interiors by Eric James LLC

4.9(23)
"Eric is an incredible designer to work with."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Interior Design Firm

Interior Design Firm

Interior Design Firm

5.0(10)
"Robin and her team do a great job at a reasonable price."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
705 N 114th St, Omaha, NE 68154
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Nest with the Nelsons

Nest with the Nelsons

Nest with the Nelsons

5.0(16)
"Megan is professional, patient, and delivers exceptional results!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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LK Design

LK Design

LK Design

5.0(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9323 Oak St, Omaha, NE 68124
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Archive Interiors

Archive Interiors

Archive Interiors

5.0(3)
"Absolutely did an amazing job."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Kimberly Cahoy Design

Kimberly Cahoy Design

Kimberly Cahoy Design

5.0(27)
"Kim brought fresh ideas and did an amazing job designing our new kitchen!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
20330 Veterans Dr #1, Elkhorn, NE 68022
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Structur Design + Interiors

Structur Design + Interiors

Structur Design + Interiors

4.9(29)
"Great process from start to finish detailing the design of our custom home."
Specialty
Drafting service
Address
20110 Franklin Cir, Elkhorn, NE 68022
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The Modern Hive Interior Design

The Modern Hive Interior Design

The Modern Hive Interior Design

5.0(25)
"Courtney's design is timeless and unique to each clients request."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1512 S 60th St, Omaha, NE 68106
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Apropos Design

Apropos Design

Apropos Design

5.0(13)
"Great communication and incredible design ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6911 S 163rd Cir, Omaha, NE 68136
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Preview Omaha Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Omaha is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Omaha interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Omaha studio.

Are you affiliated with these Omaha designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.