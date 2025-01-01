Interior Designers in Omaha

Julia Russell Designs
Julia Russell Designs
“"Thank you Julia."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 902 S 88th St, Omaha, NE 68114
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Omaha, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Julia Russell Designs
“"Thank you Julia."”
Cura and Dot Interior Design Studio
“"Her passion for interior design is clear in everything she does."”
The Designers
“"Most importantly they all did an outstanding job."”
WAYS INTERIORS
“"Their attention to detail and design expertise beat all expectations."”
Foundry Home Interior Design, Inc.
“"She helped us transform our space into a modern more functional area."”
Interiors by Eric James LLC
“"Eric is an incredible designer to work with."”
Interior Design Firm
“"Robin and her team do a great job at a reasonable price."”
Nest with the Nelsons
“"Megan is professional, patient, and delivers exceptional results!"”
LK Design
Archive Interiors
“"Absolutely did an amazing job."”
Kimberly Cahoy Design
“"Kim brought fresh ideas and did an amazing job designing our new kitchen!"”
Structur Design + Interiors
“"Great process from start to finish detailing the design of our custom home."”
The Modern Hive Interior Design
“"Courtney's design is timeless and unique to each clients request."”
Apropos Design
“"Great communication and incredible design ideas."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Omaha studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.