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Interior Designers in Orlando

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Orlando, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Orlando

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Madison Furniture Interior Design & Home Staging

Madison Furniture Interior Design & Home Staging

Madison Furniture Interior Design & Home Staging

4.8(31)
"She is responsive, creative, and priced competitively."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
8215 Narcoossee Park Dr Suite 208, Orlando, FL 32822
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Magic Interiors Orlando - Best Interior Designers

Magic Interiors Orlando - Best Interior Designers

Magic Interiors Orlando - Best Interior Designers

4.7(24)
"The work completed is outstanding and beyond expectations."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
7726 Winegard Rd, Orlando, FL 32809
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IN Studio + Co. Interior Design and Construction Consultants

IN Studio + Co. Interior Design and Construction Consultants

IN Studio + Co. Interior Design and Construction Consultants

5.0(11)
"Her knowledge of construction, design and decoration is incredible!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
710 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
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Collins and Co. Interiors

Collins and Co. Interiors

Collins and Co. Interiors

5.0(20)
"The pieces she chooses are high quality, beautiful, and functional."
Specialty
Service establishment
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UNA Home Design - Interior Design

UNA Home Design - Interior Design

UNA Home Design - Interior Design

4.9(73)
"High-quality project, premium standards, and a clear focus on profitability."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
8600 Commodity Cir Suite 146, Orlando, FL 32819
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Erica Stone Interior Design

Erica Stone Interior Design

Erica Stone Interior Design

4.8(16)
"She did such a beautiful job on my townhouse that I married her!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1600 N Orange Ave Suite 3, Orlando, FL 32804
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CRATE Interiors

CRATE Interiors

CRATE Interiors

5.0(12)
"I loved that she listened to what we wanted and understood our style."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
821 Herndon Ave Suite 140593, Orlando, FL 32814
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Steele Street Studios

Steele Street Studios

Steele Street Studios

4.8(17)
"They are very professional and they always deliver."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
706 W Smith St, Orlando, FL 32804
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Gail Barley Interiors

Gail Barley Interiors

Gail Barley Interiors

4.6(8)
"Their ideas resonated and led to some wonderful furniture acquisitions."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
102 Drennen Rd Suite A-4, Orlando, FL 32806
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CRT Studio Interiors

CRT Studio Interiors

CRT Studio Interiors

5.0(36)
"He knows my style and enhances it with his professional design skills."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3203 Lawton Rd # 150, Orlando, FL 32803
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Brianna Michelle Interior Design

Brianna Michelle Interior Design

Brianna Michelle Interior Design

4.6(19)
"Working with Brianna was an absolute pleasure from start to finish."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1010 N Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
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Ducks In A Row Design Orlando

Ducks In A Row Design Orlando

Ducks In A Row Design Orlando

5.0(14)
"She listened to what the girls wanted and provided such great ideas."
Specialty
Custom home builder
Address
10513 Holly Crest Dr, Orlando, FL 32836
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Wolfe-Rizor Interiors

Wolfe-Rizor Interiors

Wolfe-Rizor Interiors

4.6(23)
"Abby and her team were exceptional!"
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
935 N Orange Ave #100, Winter Park, FL 32789
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Zamira Ariza Interior Design

Zamira Ariza Interior Design

Zamira Ariza Interior Design

5.0(11)
"Her talent, vision, and commitment to their craft are truly exceptional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7075 Kingspointe Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819
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Studio58 - Interior Design and Architecture

Studio58 - Interior Design and Architecture

Studio58 - Interior Design and Architecture

5.0(63)
"They are so friendly, professional, easy to work with, and very talented."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
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Mc Art Decor

Mc Art Decor

Mc Art Decor

5.0(48)
"She understood what we wanted for the house and was easy to work with."
Specialty
Architectural designer
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DeWine Design Interiors

DeWine Design Interiors

DeWine Design Interiors

5.0(13)
"The craftsmanship and quality of work were truly top-notch."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12930 Tanja King Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828
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Dovetail Interiors

Dovetail Interiors

Dovetail Interiors

5.0(11)
"Carol and her team are absolutely amazing and wonderful to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1271 La Quinta Dr, Orlando, FL 32809
CallSiteMaps

Preview Orlando Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Orlando is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Orlando interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Orlando studio.

Are you affiliated with these Orlando designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.