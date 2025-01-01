Interior Designers in Ottawa

Moneca Kaiser Design Build
Moneca Kaiser Design Build
“"Moneca's expertise in design and renovation solutions is remarkable."”
- Specialty
- Architectural designer
- Address
- 254 Columbus Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1P6, Canada
Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Ottawa, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Moneca Kaiser Design Build
“"Moneca's expertise in design and renovation solutions is remarkable."”
West of Main Interior Design - Ottawa
“"I get many compliments on the classy, timeless, and comfortable decor."”
Yvonne Potter Interior Design
“"She is careful to detail and is methodical in her design advice."”
SASLOVE DESIGN
“"She has transformed our living room completely."”
Launch Your Space
“"They were always super responsive, and the designs suggested were beautiful."”
StyleHaus Interiors
“"Denise and Jason are a pleasure to work with and are clearly absolute pros."”
Marina Medina Design
“"She immediately helped me reign in my ideas and bring my vision to life."”
Essence Designs
“"Incredible interior design firm and knowledgeable team!"”
Urbanomic Interiors | Design & Renovation Studio
“"The modern style and warmth illuminate my kitchen within my home."”
Tanya Collins Design
“"Her advice saved me from making design mistakes, time and money."”
Design First Interiors
sO Interiors
“"She helped bring our dream home to reality:)"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Ottawa studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.