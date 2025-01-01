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Interior Designers in Ottawa

Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Ottawa, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Ottawa

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Moneca Kaiser Design Build

Moneca Kaiser Design Build

Moneca Kaiser Design Build

4.6(22)
"Moneca's expertise in design and renovation solutions is remarkable."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
254 Columbus Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1P6, Canada
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West of Main Interior Design - Ottawa

West of Main Interior Design - Ottawa

West of Main Interior Design - Ottawa

4.9(44)
"I get many compliments on the classy, timeless, and comfortable decor."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2437B Kaladar Ave, Ottawa, ON K1V 8B9, Canada
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Yvonne Potter Interior Design

Yvonne Potter Interior Design

Yvonne Potter Interior Design

5.0(8)
"She is careful to detail and is methodical in her design advice."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
80 Aberdeen St Suite 302, Ottawa, ON K1S 3J7, Canada
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SASLOVE DESIGN

SASLOVE DESIGN

SASLOVE DESIGN

4.9(12)
"She has transformed our living room completely."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
411 MacKay St Unit 216, Ottawa, ON K1M 2C5, Canada
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Launch Your Space

Launch Your Space

Launch Your Space

4.8(22)
"They were always super responsive, and the designs suggested were beautiful."
Specialty
Service establishment
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StyleHaus Interiors

StyleHaus Interiors

StyleHaus Interiors

5.0(3)
"Denise and Jason are a pleasure to work with and are clearly absolute pros."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1554 Carling Ave Unit 349, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7M4, Canada
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Marina Medina Design

Marina Medina Design

Marina Medina Design

5.0(23)
"She immediately helped me reign in my ideas and bring my vision to life."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
732 Cooper St, Ottawa, ON K1R 5J6, Canada
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Essence Designs

Essence Designs

Essence Designs

5.0(24)
"Incredible interior design firm and knowledgeable team!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Urbanomic Interiors | Design & Renovation Studio

Urbanomic Interiors | Design & Renovation Studio

Urbanomic Interiors | Design & Renovation Studio

5.0(11)
"The modern style and warmth illuminate my kitchen within my home."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1520 Lepage Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 8C9, Canada
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Tanya Collins Design

Tanya Collins Design

Tanya Collins Design

5.0(6)
"Her advice saved me from making design mistakes, time and money."
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Design First Interiors

Design First Interiors

Design First Interiors

4.9(18)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
116 Albert St #300, Ottawa, ON K1P 5G3, Canada
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sO Interiors

sO Interiors

sO Interiors

5.0(13)
"She helped bring our dream home to reality:)"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
236 Keyrock Dr, Kanata, ON K2T 0B2, Canada
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Preview Ottawa Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Ottawa is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Ottawa interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Ottawa studio.

Are you affiliated with these Ottawa designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.