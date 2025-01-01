Interior Designers in Philadelphia

Design Manifest
Design Manifest
“"They enthusiastically listened to our ideas, needs, and preferences."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1901 S 9th St BOK, Building—Room 527, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Philadelphia, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Design Manifest
“"They enthusiastically listened to our ideas, needs, and preferences."”
Vestige Home
“"They managed every step of the process and designed a beautiful kitchen."”
Susan Hopkins Interior Design, LLC
Philadelphia Design Collective
“"Very responsive, on time and beautiful furnishings."”
Restore Decor - Design House
Henck Design
“"Friendly professional staff and such refreshing creative designs!!!"”
K&B Interiors LLC
“"He provided thoughtful, creative suggestions that made a massive impact."”
Stella Ludwig Interiors LLC
“"We had a vision of a “Parisian Townhome” and wow, did Stella deliver."”
Magda Green Design LLC
“"They provide high quality service in every aspect of what they do."”
Michele Plachter Design
“"The final result was beautiful and perfectly suited to our lifestyle."”
Down2Earth Interior Design
“"Their input and guidance transformed out home."”
Aeternum Design Studio | Interior Design & Hospitality Design
Quick and Lovely Interior Designs
“"The plan they proposed is perfect for my needs."”
Gray Space Interiors
“"All projects provided both functionality, and amazing designs."”
Delia Designs Interior Design
“"Tina is so lovely to work with!"”
Renew Interior Design
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Philadelphia studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.