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Interior Designers in Philadelphia

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Philadelphia, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Philadelphia

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Design Manifest

Design Manifest

Design Manifest

5.0(12)
"They enthusiastically listened to our ideas, needs, and preferences."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1901 S 9th St BOK, Building—Room 527, Philadelphia, PA 19148
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Vestige Home

Vestige Home

Vestige Home

4.8(25)
"They managed every step of the process and designed a beautiful kitchen."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3502 Scotts Ln #2111, Philadelphia, PA 19129
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Susan Hopkins Interior Design, LLC

Susan Hopkins Interior Design, LLC

Susan Hopkins Interior Design, LLC

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1229 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
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Philadelphia Design Collective

Philadelphia Design Collective

Philadelphia Design Collective

5.0(21)
"Very responsive, on time and beautiful furnishings."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1210 E Mermaid Ln, Wyndmoor, PA 19038
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Restore Decor - Design House

Restore Decor - Design House

Restore Decor - Design House

5.0(14)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Henck Design

Henck Design

Henck Design

4.5(35)
"Friendly professional staff and such refreshing creative designs!!!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4100 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
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K&B Interiors LLC

K&B Interiors LLC

K&B Interiors LLC

4.9(27)
"He provided thoughtful, creative suggestions that made a massive impact."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1911 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
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Stella Ludwig Interiors LLC

Stella Ludwig Interiors LLC

Stella Ludwig Interiors LLC

5.0(9)
"We had a vision of a “Parisian Townhome” and wow, did Stella deliver."
Specialty
General contractor
Address
1919 Chestnut St Suite 813, Philadelphia, PA 19103
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Magda Green Design LLC

Magda Green Design LLC

Magda Green Design LLC

4.8(97)
"They provide high quality service in every aspect of what they do."
Specialty
Drafting service
Address
1511 Walnut St Suite #400, Philadelphia, PA 19102
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Michele Plachter Design

Michele Plachter Design

Michele Plachter Design

5.0(10)
"The final result was beautiful and perfectly suited to our lifestyle."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
709 Walnut St #2f, Philadelphia, PA 19106
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Down2Earth Interior Design

Down2Earth Interior Design

Down2Earth Interior Design

4.9(16)
"Their input and guidance transformed out home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7604 Spring Ave, Melrose Park, PA 19027
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Aeternum Design Studio | Interior Design & Hospitality Design

Aeternum Design Studio | Interior Design & Hospitality Design

Aeternum Design Studio | Interior Design & Hospitality Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
100 S Juniper St 3rd FL, Philadelphia, PA 19107
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Quick and Lovely Interior Designs

Quick and Lovely Interior Designs

Quick and Lovely Interior Designs

5.0(12)
"The plan they proposed is perfect for my needs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3580 Indian Queen Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129
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Gray Space Interiors

Gray Space Interiors

Gray Space Interiors

4.9(26)
"All projects provided both functionality, and amazing designs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8116 Old York Rd Suite 208, Elkins Park, PA 19027
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Delia Designs Interior Design

Delia Designs Interior Design

Delia Designs Interior Design

5.0(36)
"Tina is so lovely to work with!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
100 E Penn Square #1080, Philadelphia, PA 19107
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Renew Interior Design

Renew Interior Design

Renew Interior Design

5.0(11)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1329 McKinley St, Philadelphia, PA 19111
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Preview Philadelphia Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Philadelphia is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Philadelphia interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Philadelphia studio.

Are you affiliated with these Philadelphia designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.