Interior Designers in Phoenix

Galen Interiors
Galen Interiors
“"They handled every detail to perfection."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Phoenix, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Galen Interiors
“"They handled every detail to perfection."”
Interiors Remembered
“"She took our drab outdated home and made it our dream home."”
City Chic Interior Design, LLC
“"I love her enthusiasm and her work!"”
S Interior Design - Scottsdale
“"Her work has truly transformed our home into something special."”
House of Form
“"House of Form consistently delivers the highest level of design work."”
Attractive Interiors - Phoenix Home Staging
“"They did a beautiful job elevating the look and feel of our listing."”
Piece by Peace Designs
“"... Rose with Piece by Peace designs is an incredible interior designer!"”
Melissa Mae Design
“"Melissa’s sophistication and professionalism exceeds expectations!"”
Roberts Studio Design
“"They listened to what I wanted and gave me options on everything."”
Elle Interiors LLC
“"Creative solutions, beautiful design and high quality materials."”
Mackenzie Collier Interiors
“"They have a wonderful eye for a unique and personalized design."”
Blooming Daisy Interior Design
“"Very up to date on style and can turn your space into your dream place!"”
Ernesto Garcia Interior Design, LLC
“"Great customer service and great workmanship."”
Spaces Interior Design, LLC
“"Judith Carter is the ultimate design professional;"”
Valley Interiors Design Center & Upholstery
Janet Brooks Design
“"Janet Brooks is just an amazing and talented designer."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Phoenix studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.