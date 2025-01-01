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Interior Designers in Phoenix

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Phoenix, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Phoenix

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Galen Interiors

Galen Interiors

Galen Interiors

5.0(14)
"They handled every detail to perfection."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Interiors Remembered

Interiors Remembered

Interiors Remembered

4.7(22)
"She took our drab outdated home and made it our dream home."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
942 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
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City Chic Interior Design, LLC

City Chic Interior Design, LLC

City Chic Interior Design, LLC

5.0(6)
"I love her enthusiasm and her work!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
520 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
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S Interior Design - Scottsdale

S Interior Design - Scottsdale

S Interior Design - Scottsdale

4.8(44)
"Her work has truly transformed our home into something special."
Specialty
Service establishment
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House of Form

House of Form

House of Form

5.0(17)
"House of Form consistently delivers the highest level of design work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
555 W Turney Ave Suite 208, Phoenix, AZ 85013
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Attractive Interiors - Phoenix Home Staging

Attractive Interiors - Phoenix Home Staging

Attractive Interiors - Phoenix Home Staging

4.9(32)
"They did a beautiful job elevating the look and feel of our listing."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1125 W Pinnacle Peak Rd #111, Phoenix, AZ 85027
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Piece by Peace Designs

Piece by Peace Designs

Piece by Peace Designs

5.0(27)
"... Rose with Piece by Peace designs is an incredible interior designer!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10221 N 32nd St K, Phoenix, AZ 85028
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Melissa Mae Design

Melissa Mae Design

Melissa Mae Design

5.0(22)
"Melissa’s sophistication and professionalism exceeds expectations!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4040 E Camelback Rd #102, Phoenix, AZ 85018
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Roberts Studio Design

Roberts Studio Design

Roberts Studio Design

5.0(15)
"They listened to what I wanted and gave me options on everything."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Elle Interiors LLC

Elle Interiors LLC

Elle Interiors LLC

4.8(33)
"Creative solutions, beautiful design and high quality materials."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7025 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
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Mackenzie Collier Interiors

Mackenzie Collier Interiors

Mackenzie Collier Interiors

4.7(51)
"They have a wonderful eye for a unique and personalized design."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
734 W Polk St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
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Blooming Daisy Interior Design

Blooming Daisy Interior Design

Blooming Daisy Interior Design

4.6(9)
"Very up to date on style and can turn your space into your dream place!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
23460 N 19th Ave Suite 205, Phoenix, AZ 85027
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Ernesto Garcia Interior Design, LLC

Ernesto Garcia Interior Design, LLC

Ernesto Garcia Interior Design, LLC

4.6(20)
"Great customer service and great workmanship."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
21006 North 22nd St SUITE A-2 & B2, Phoenix, AZ 85024
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Spaces Interior Design, LLC

Spaces Interior Design, LLC

Spaces Interior Design, LLC

4.6(11)
"Judith Carter is the ultimate design professional;"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2990 E Northern Ave suite d-107, Phoenix, AZ 85028
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Valley Interiors Design Center & Upholstery

Valley Interiors Design Center & Upholstery

Valley Interiors Design Center & Upholstery

4.6(13)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
13407 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022
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Janet Brooks Design

Janet Brooks Design

Janet Brooks Design

5.0(17)
"Janet Brooks is just an amazing and talented designer."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8701 E Vista Bonita Dr STE 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
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Preview Phoenix Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Phoenix is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Phoenix interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Phoenix studio.

Are you affiliated with these Phoenix designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.