Interior Designers in Pittsburgh

Wildman Chalmers Design, llc
Wildman Chalmers Design, llc
“"She has a creative, brilliant mind and impeccable, sophisticated style."”
- Specialty
- Architect
- Address
- 1622 Lowrie St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Browse 11 verified interior design studios in Pittsburgh, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Wildman Chalmers Design, llc
“"She has a creative, brilliant mind and impeccable, sophisticated style."”
Lauren Levant Interior
“"She helped us transform a nondescript condo into a beautiful home."”
By Binetti
“"Exceptional design and execution of the design."”
Home & Hue Staging & Interior Design
“"Her work, dedication, hard work, and creative skills are truly top notch!"”
Amanda Bock Design
“"She has a real ability to transform your ideas into innovative designs."”
Angela Nolfi & Company
“"They are easy to work with and knowledgeable."”
DesignFive
“"DesignFive stood out for being flexible, not pushy, and fair-priced."”
Babb & Mack Design Co.
“"They were very professional and communicated the process along the way."”
Evelyn James Interiors
Kacie Cope Interiors
“"What I saw was super reasonably priced for how curated everything was."”
All Finished Interior Design
“"He is so talented, detail oriented, experienced, kind and honest."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Pittsburgh studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.