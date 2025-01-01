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Interior Designers in Pittsburgh

Browse 11 verified interior design studios in Pittsburgh, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Pittsburgh

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Wildman Chalmers Design, llc

Wildman Chalmers Design, llc

Wildman Chalmers Design, llc

5.0(42)
"She has a creative, brilliant mind and impeccable, sophisticated style."
Specialty
Architect
Address
1622 Lowrie St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
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Lauren Levant Interior

Lauren Levant Interior

Lauren Levant Interior

5.0(13)
"She helped us transform a nondescript condo into a beautiful home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5888 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
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By Binetti

By Binetti

By Binetti

5.0(5)
"Exceptional design and execution of the design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4106 Howley St 1st Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
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Home & Hue Staging & Interior Design

Home & Hue Staging & Interior Design

Home & Hue Staging & Interior Design

5.0(30)
"Her work, dedication, hard work, and creative skills are truly top notch!"
Specialty
Furniture rental service
Address
901 Bingham St Floor 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
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Amanda Bock Design

Amanda Bock Design

Amanda Bock Design

5.0(31)
"She has a real ability to transform your ideas into innovative designs."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Angela Nolfi & Company

Angela Nolfi & Company

Angela Nolfi & Company

4.8(34)
"They are easy to work with and knowledgeable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
100 Allegheny Dr suite 103, Warrendale, PA 15086
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DesignFive

DesignFive

DesignFive

5.0(34)
"DesignFive stood out for being flexible, not pushy, and fair-priced."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Babb & Mack Design Co.

Babb & Mack Design Co.

Babb & Mack Design Co.

5.0(11)
"They were very professional and communicated the process along the way."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Evelyn James Interiors

Evelyn James Interiors

Evelyn James Interiors

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5001 Baum Blvd #505, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
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Kacie Cope Interiors

Kacie Cope Interiors

Kacie Cope Interiors

5.0(21)
"What I saw was super reasonably priced for how curated everything was."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
809 Main St, Sharpsburg, PA 15215
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All Finished Interior Design

All Finished Interior Design

All Finished Interior Design

5.0(12)
"He is so talented, detail oriented, experienced, kind and honest."
Specialty
General contractor
Address
731 E Railroad Ave, Verona, PA 15147
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Preview Pittsburgh Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Pittsburgh is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Pittsburgh interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Pittsburgh studio.

Are you affiliated with these Pittsburgh designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.