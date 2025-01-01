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Interior Designers in Plymouth

Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Plymouth, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Plymouth

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Rust Interiors

Rust Interiors

Rust Interiors

5.0(2)
"The team was professional, efficient, and really listened to what we wanted."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Interior Design by F@roberto.i.petrus

Interior Design by F@roberto.i.petrus

Interior Design by F@roberto.i.petrus

5.0(2)
"Highly recommend"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
21 Derwent Ave, Plymouth PL3 6JW, United Kingdom
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Amii Interiors

Amii Interiors

Amii Interiors

5.0(35)
"They created a design for my tricky living room that I absolutely love!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Sarah Chiswell Interiors

Sarah Chiswell Interiors

Sarah Chiswell Interiors

5.0(12)
"Sarah’s passion is obvious and her attention to detail is outstanding."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Russell Ave, Hartley, Plymouth PL3 5RA, United Kingdom
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Green Form Design Architects

Green Form Design Architects

Green Form Design Architects

4.4(13)
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
Cinnamon House, 31 Compton Ave, Plymouth PL3 5DA, United Kingdom
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Harmony Home Designs

Harmony Home Designs

Harmony Home Designs

5.0(2)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

5.0(2)
"Lauren and Faye were such a joy for my wife and I to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4th Floor, Sutton Harbour, Sault Key House, Plymouth PL4 0HP, United Kingdom
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Branch Interiors

Branch Interiors

Branch Interiors

5.0(11)
"She visited my home several times to ensure sizing and colors were spot on."
Specialty
Service establishment
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JSD Architectural Design - Architectural & Interior Design Solutions

JSD Architectural Design - Architectural & Interior Design Solutions

JSD Architectural Design - Architectural & Interior Design Solutions

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
The Millfields, 22 The Square, Stonehouse, Plymouth PL1 3JX, United Kingdom
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Graded Interiors - Heritage Interior Design

Graded Interiors - Heritage Interior Design

Graded Interiors - Heritage Interior Design

5.0(4)
"Possibly one of the best services I have received."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1, Sergeants Quarters, Crownhill Fort, Crownhill Fort Rd, Plymouth PL6 5BX, United Kingdom
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James Hewitt Furniture by Design

James Hewitt Furniture by Design

James Hewitt Furniture by Design

5.0(42)
"Outstanding design, workmanship & attention to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
32 Stonehouse St, Stonehouse, Plymouth PL1 3PE, United Kingdom
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Cornish Interiors

Cornish Interiors

Cornish Interiors

5.0(5)
"Cathryn and Dani are so helpful when changing your space at home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Studio 11, Candlewick Lane, Alma Yard, Plymouth PL4 0FF, United Kingdom
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Preview Plymouth Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Plymouth is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Plymouth interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Plymouth studio.

Are you affiliated with these Plymouth designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.