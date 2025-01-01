Interior Designers in Plymouth

Rust Interiors
Rust Interiors
“"The team was professional, efficient, and really listened to what we wanted."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Plymouth, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
Test any Plymouth design style in 30 seconds
AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.
Rust Interiors
“"The team was professional, efficient, and really listened to what we wanted."”
Interior Design by F@roberto.i.petrus
“"Highly recommend"”
Amii Interiors
“"They created a design for my tricky living room that I absolutely love!"”
Sarah Chiswell Interiors
“"Sarah’s passion is obvious and her attention to detail is outstanding."”
Green Form Design Architects
Harmony Home Designs
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
“"Lauren and Faye were such a joy for my wife and I to work with."”
Branch Interiors
“"She visited my home several times to ensure sizing and colors were spot on."”
JSD Architectural Design - Architectural & Interior Design Solutions
Graded Interiors - Heritage Interior Design
“"Possibly one of the best services I have received."”
James Hewitt Furniture by Design
“"Outstanding design, workmanship & attention to detail."”
Cornish Interiors
“"Cathryn and Dani are so helpful when changing your space at home."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Plymouth studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.