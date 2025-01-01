Interior Designers in Portland

Wise Design
Wise Design
“"... to work with and responsive with great ideas about interior design."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 2505 SE 11th Ave #342, Portland, OR 97202
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Portland, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Wise Design
“"... to work with and responsive with great ideas about interior design."”
Donna DuFresne Interior Design
“"The best experience I could only hope for!"”
Studio Garrison
“"Their design knowledge has transformed our house into a beautiful home."”
SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY - PORTLAND
“"The spaces looked fantastic and provided the perfect styling for the home."”
Nifelle Design Fine Interiors
“"Jennifer and her group do a great job."”
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design
Bright Designlab - Interior Design
“"Their eye for details brings their projects to the next level."”
Debra Wilde Design
“"She is able to transform a space through color and get it just right."”
Greylyn Wayne Home Staging & Interior Design
“"Their design transformed my space, making it more appealing and functional."”
Northwest Interior Design
“"Easy to work with, listens to her clients, friendly, and creative."”
Kevin Twitty Interiors
“"Kevin is professional and does high quality design work."”
Kami Gray Interiors
“"Functional, beautiful, not overdone, not trendy - just perfect!"”
KARASAWA Interior Studio
“"Midori distilled our aesthetic and preferences into a truly unique home."”
Weedman Design Partners
“"Their design aesthetic is timeless and beautiful."”
Wendy Combs Studio
“"She truly helped us formulate a cohesive style for our home and lifestyle."”
Allison Smith Design
“"Hannah made sure the work was done to high, professional standards."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Portland studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.