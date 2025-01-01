Find Designers

Interior Designers in Portland

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Portland, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Portland

Test any Portland design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Wise Design

Wise Design

Wise Design

4.9(75)
"... to work with and responsive with great ideas about interior design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2505 SE 11th Ave #342, Portland, OR 97202
CallSiteMaps
Donna DuFresne Interior Design

Donna DuFresne Interior Design

Donna DuFresne Interior Design

4.7(14)
"The best experience I could only hope for!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
9240 N St Johns Ave, Portland, OR 97203
CallSiteMaps
Studio Garrison

Studio Garrison

Studio Garrison

4.9(42)
"Their design knowledge has transformed our house into a beautiful home."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
18 S Boundary Ct Suite 110, Portland, OR 97239
CallSiteMaps
SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY - PORTLAND

SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY - PORTLAND

SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY - PORTLAND

4.9(51)
"The spaces looked fantastic and provided the perfect styling for the home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1107 N Kilpatrick St, Portland, OR 97217
CallSiteMaps
Nifelle Design Fine Interiors

Nifelle Design Fine Interiors

Nifelle Design Fine Interiors

5.0(6)
"Jennifer and her group do a great job."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1125 SE 55th Ave, Portland, OR 97215
CallSiteMaps
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design

Jessica Helgerson Interior Design

Jessica Helgerson Interior Design

3.7(9)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
112 SW 1st Ave, Portland, OR 97204
CallSiteMaps
Bright Designlab - Interior Design

Bright Designlab - Interior Design

Bright Designlab - Interior Design

5.0(10)
"Their eye for details brings their projects to the next level."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2222 NE Oregon St Suite 208, Portland, OR 97232
CallSiteMaps
Debra Wilde Design

Debra Wilde Design

Debra Wilde Design

5.0(31)
"She is able to transform a space through color and get it just right."
Specialty
Artist
Address
1650 NW 13th Ave #224, Portland, OR 97209
CallSiteMaps
Greylyn Wayne Home Staging & Interior Design

Greylyn Wayne Home Staging & Interior Design

Greylyn Wayne Home Staging & Interior Design

4.9(164)
"Their design transformed my space, making it more appealing and functional."
Specialty
Furniture rental service
Address
1011 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214
CallSiteMaps
Northwest Interior Design

Northwest Interior Design

Northwest Interior Design

5.0(20)
"Easy to work with, listens to her clients, friendly, and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4949 S. Macadam Ave. Portland Or 97239, 1980 Willamette Falls Dr 120 #175, West Linn, OR 97068
CallSiteMaps
Kevin Twitty Interiors

Kevin Twitty Interiors

Kevin Twitty Interiors

5.0(73)
"Kevin is professional and does high quality design work."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
821 NW Flanders St #230, Portland, OR 97209
CallSiteMaps
Kami Gray Interiors

Kami Gray Interiors

Kami Gray Interiors

4.7(29)
"Functional, beautiful, not overdone, not trendy - just perfect!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4784 SE 17th Ave #112, Portland, OR 97202
CallSiteMaps
KARASAWA Interior Studio

KARASAWA Interior Studio

KARASAWA Interior Studio

5.0(20)
"Midori distilled our aesthetic and preferences into a truly unique home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2800 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210
CallSiteMaps
Weedman Design Partners

Weedman Design Partners

Weedman Design Partners

5.0(24)
"Their design aesthetic is timeless and beautiful."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1905 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
CallSiteMaps
Wendy Combs Studio

Wendy Combs Studio

Wendy Combs Studio

5.0(17)
"She truly helped us formulate a cohesive style for our home and lifestyle."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
108 NW 9th Ave #200, Portland, OR 97209
CallSiteMaps
Allison Smith Design

Allison Smith Design

Allison Smith Design

4.9(34)
"Hannah made sure the work was done to high, professional standards."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
16 S Whitaker St, Portland, OR 97239
CallSiteMaps

Preview Portland Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Portland is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Portland interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Portland studio.

Are you affiliated with these Portland designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.