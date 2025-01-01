Interior Designers in Raleigh

Decorating Den Interiors - Lisa Rice
Decorating Den Interiors - Lisa Rice
“"Her design plan kept the style consistent from room to room."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 8651 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Raleigh, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Decorating Den Interiors - Lisa Rice
“"Her design plan kept the style consistent from room to room."”
CAROLYNLEONA
“"She listens to her clients needs and is able to execute seamlessly."”
Tranquil Designs LLC
“"Deri transformed my house into a home, and it looks so gorgeous."”
lavish
“"They had great suggestions that helped us transform the two spaces."”
Heather Garrett Interior Design
“"Heather Garrett and her team transformed our space into something amazing!"”
Katherine Connell Interior Design
Betsy Anderson Interiors
“"What really sets them apart is professionalism."”
MM Interiors
“"She worked with us to design and refresh numerous rooms in our new home."”
Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design
“"Linden Creek helped us transform our new build house into a home."”
Level Five Designs
“"They exceeded my expectations and transformed the space beautifully."”
Bardi Designs
Design by Tula LLC
“"Room by room she helped us create space that is stylish, beautiful and fun!"”
Blackwell & Jennings
“"Heather’s redesign of my office in Chapel Hill has been transformative."”
Colorful Concepts Interior Design
“"Sally and Katelyn were wonderful to work with!"”
MA Allen Interiors
Moon Interiors Inc
“"They worked within our budget."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Raleigh studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.