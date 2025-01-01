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Interior Designers in Raleigh

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Raleigh, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Raleigh

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Decorating Den Interiors - Lisa Rice

Decorating Den Interiors - Lisa Rice

Decorating Den Interiors - Lisa Rice

5.0(19)
"Her design plan kept the style consistent from room to room."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8651 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617
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CAROLYNLEONA

CAROLYNLEONA

CAROLYNLEONA

5.0(22)
"She listens to her clients needs and is able to execute seamlessly."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Tranquil Designs LLC

Tranquil Designs LLC

Tranquil Designs LLC

5.0(35)
"Deri transformed my house into a home, and it looks so gorgeous."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
5101 Unicon Dr STE I, Wake Forest, NC 27587
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lavish

lavish

lavish

4.9(87)
"They had great suggestions that helped us transform the two spaces."
Specialty
Kitchen remodeler
Address
6325 Falls of Neuse Rd #31, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Heather Garrett Interior Design

Heather Garrett Interior Design

Heather Garrett Interior Design

5.0(18)
"Heather Garrett and her team transformed our space into something amazing!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
8601 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Katherine Connell Interior Design

Katherine Connell Interior Design

Katherine Connell Interior Design

4.2(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3008 Anderson Dr Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27609
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Betsy Anderson Interiors

Betsy Anderson Interiors

Betsy Anderson Interiors

4.6(9)
"What really sets them apart is professionalism."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
723 W Johnson St Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603
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MM Interiors

MM Interiors

MM Interiors

5.0(44)
"She worked with us to design and refresh numerous rooms in our new home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3325 Rogers Rd #105, Wake Forest, NC 27587
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Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design

Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design

Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design

5.0(65)
"Linden Creek helped us transform our new build house into a home."
Specialty
Interior construction contractor
Address
8450 Falls of Neuse Rd #202, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Level Five Designs

Level Five Designs

Level Five Designs

5.0(10)
"They exceeded my expectations and transformed the space beautifully."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
727 W Hargett St STE 109, Raleigh, NC 27603
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Bardi Designs

Bardi Designs

Bardi Designs

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
525 S West St, Raleigh, NC 27601
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Design by Tula LLC

Design by Tula LLC

Design by Tula LLC

5.0(24)
"Room by room she helped us create space that is stylish, beautiful and fun!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
535 Hertford St, Raleigh, NC 27609
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Blackwell & Jennings

Blackwell & Jennings

Blackwell & Jennings

5.0(11)
"Heather’s redesign of my office in Chapel Hill has been transformative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1809 Glenn Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608
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Colorful Concepts Interior Design

Colorful Concepts Interior Design

Colorful Concepts Interior Design

5.0(15)
"Sally and Katelyn were wonderful to work with!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6500 Creedmoor Rd #104, Raleigh, NC 27613
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MA Allen Interiors

MA Allen Interiors

MA Allen Interiors

3.8(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1020 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27605
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Moon Interiors Inc

Moon Interiors Inc

Moon Interiors Inc

5.0(12)
"They worked within our budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1621 Hunting Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Preview Raleigh Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Raleigh is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Raleigh interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Raleigh studio.

Are you affiliated with these Raleigh designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.