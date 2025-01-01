Interior Designers in Reading

Niki Schafer Interior Design
Niki Schafer Interior Design
“"Thank you Sarah and Niki - I have recommended you to friends."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 8 Walton Ave, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1LA, United Kingdom
Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Reading, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Niki Schafer Interior Design
“"Thank you Sarah and Niki - I have recommended you to friends."”
The Live Well
“"Susie is an absolute superstar!"”
Studio Nicla
“"She held our hand through every single design choice from there on."”
Morris Molloy Interior Design
“"Kelly and Nicole understood right from the start what we wanted to achieve."”
Anna Moss Interior Design
“"Lovely manner, really pleased with suggestions and design outcome."”
M & H Interiors
“"She is an exceptional interior designer with vision and vast experience."”
Alexander James Interiors
“"Their use of colour, pattern, and texture is simply beautiful."”
Home Elation Interior Design
“"She was able to work with my limited budget and still make a big impact."”
Hannah Dean Interiors
“"She respects your home, your taste, and your budget."”
Sabella Interiors
“"She has made the room not only look stylish but also practical."”
Anne Haimes Interiors
“"Annie and her team did a great job giving our house a thorough make-over."”
Studio 12 Designs Ltd
“"Everything she has done for us has been tremendously successful."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Reading studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.