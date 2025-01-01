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Interior Designers in Reading

Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Reading, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Reading

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Niki Schafer Interior Design

Niki Schafer Interior Design

Niki Schafer Interior Design

4.8(11)
"Thank you Sarah and Niki - I have recommended you to friends."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8 Walton Ave, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1LA, United Kingdom
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The Live Well

The Live Well

The Live Well

5.0(19)
"Susie is an absolute superstar!"
Specialty
Property management company
Address
Chiltern Court, 37 St Peter's Ave, Caversham, Reading RG4 7DH, United Kingdom
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Studio Nicla

Studio Nicla

Studio Nicla

5.0(13)
"She held our hand through every single design choice from there on."
Specialty
Consultant
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Morris Molloy Interior Design

Morris Molloy Interior Design

Morris Molloy Interior Design

5.0(8)
"Kelly and Nicole understood right from the start what we wanted to achieve."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Keepers Cottage, The Studio, Reading RG4 7UA, United Kingdom
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Anna Moss Interior Design

Anna Moss Interior Design

Anna Moss Interior Design

5.0(11)
"Lovely manner, really pleased with suggestions and design outcome."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Kennylands Rd, Sonning Common, Reading RG4 9JT, United Kingdom
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M & H Interiors

M & H Interiors

M & H Interiors

5.0(24)
"She is an exceptional interior designer with vision and vast experience."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
536 Haverhill St, Reading, MA 01867
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Alexander James Interiors

Alexander James Interiors

Alexander James Interiors

4.8(37)
"Their use of colour, pattern, and texture is simply beautiful."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
8, The Pavilions, Ruscombe Business Park, Ruscombe, Twyford, Reading RG10 9NN, United Kingdom
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Home Elation Interior Design

Home Elation Interior Design

Home Elation Interior Design

5.0(9)
"She was able to work with my limited budget and still make a big impact."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
20 Melbourne Ave, Reading, MA 01867
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Hannah Dean Interiors

Hannah Dean Interiors

Hannah Dean Interiors

5.0(51)
"She respects your home, your taste, and your budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Hamilton Ave, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1SH, United Kingdom
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Sabella Interiors

Sabella Interiors

Sabella Interiors

5.0(11)
"She has made the room not only look stylish but also practical."
Specialty
Curtain supplier and maker
Address
Athelstan House, The, Holmemoor Dr, Sonning, Reading RG4 6TE, United Kingdom
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Anne Haimes Interiors

Anne Haimes Interiors

Anne Haimes Interiors

4.7(9)
"Annie and her team did a great job giving our house a thorough make-over."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Anne Haimes Interiors, 47a Bell St, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2BA, United Kingdom
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Studio 12 Designs Ltd

Studio 12 Designs Ltd

Studio 12 Designs Ltd

5.0(3)
"Everything she has done for us has been tremendously successful."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12 Brookside, Calcot, Reading RG31 7PJ, United Kingdom
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Preview Reading Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Reading is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Reading interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Reading studio.

Are you affiliated with these Reading designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.