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Interior Designers in Regina

Browse 11 verified interior design studios in Regina, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Regina

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Design Concept Interiors

Design Concept Interiors

Design Concept Interiors

4.9(8)
Specialty
Service establishment
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House Envy Interiors Inc.

House Envy Interiors Inc.

House Envy Interiors Inc.

5.0(29)
"She listened to our concerns with the design and made adjustments."
Specialty
Store
Address
1428 St John St, Regina, SK S4R 1S4, Canada
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HNH Designs Inc.

HNH Designs Inc.

HNH Designs Inc.

4.6(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1378 Scarth St, Regina, SK S4R 2E8, Canada
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Utopia Designs

Utopia Designs

Utopia Designs

5.0(3)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Appelquist Interior Design Inc

Appelquist Interior Design Inc

Appelquist Interior Design Inc

5.0(3)
"She always shows effective communication."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1821 MacKay St, Regina, SK S4N 6E7, Canada
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STUDIO WHAT

STUDIO WHAT

STUDIO WHAT

5.0(4)
"They were very professional, creative, and detail oriented!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2115 Broad St, Regina, SK S4P 1W6, Canada
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Hue Design Collective

Hue Design Collective

Hue Design Collective

5.0(3)
"Brendene and Hue Design Collective were a pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2222 Garnet St, Regina, SK S4T 2Z9, Canada
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Citizen Design Co.

Citizen Design Co.

Citizen Design Co.

5.0(11)
"They truly knocked it out of the park with our home design."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Bespoke Interior Design

Bespoke Interior Design

Bespoke Interior Design

5.0(9)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1700 Badham Blvd #217, Regina, SK S4P 0J7, Canada
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KRN Residential Design

KRN Residential Design

KRN Residential Design

4.8(18)
"She was prompt, organized and helped us facilitate the design process."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2317 Smith St, Regina, SK S4P 2P7, Canada
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Robinson Residential Design Inc

Robinson Residential Design Inc

Robinson Residential Design Inc

4.5(16)
"After week I summited floor to SHA Health department and Approved."
Specialty
Blueprint service
Address
2240 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1K3, Canada
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Preview Regina Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Regina is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Regina interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Regina studio.

Are you affiliated with these Regina designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.