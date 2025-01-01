Interior Designers in Regina

Design Concept Interiors
Design Concept Interiors
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 11 verified interior design studios in Regina, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Design Concept Interiors
House Envy Interiors Inc.
“"She listened to our concerns with the design and made adjustments."”
HNH Designs Inc.
Utopia Designs
Appelquist Interior Design Inc
“"She always shows effective communication."”
STUDIO WHAT
“"They were very professional, creative, and detail oriented!"”
Hue Design Collective
“"Brendene and Hue Design Collective were a pleasure to work with."”
Citizen Design Co.
“"They truly knocked it out of the park with our home design."”
Bespoke Interior Design
KRN Residential Design
“"She was prompt, organized and helped us facilitate the design process."”
Robinson Residential Design Inc
“"After week I summited floor to SHA Health department and Approved."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Regina studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.