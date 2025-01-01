Interior Designers in Richmond

Easton Interiors
Easton Interiors
“"I never dreamed my home could look – and feel – this good!"”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Richmond, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Easton Interiors
“"I never dreamed my home could look – and feel – this good!"”
Lee Waters Design
“"Her eye for design is unmatched, and the process was seamless and fun."”
Ivey Design Group
“"Every design feels thoughtful, elevated, and beautifully executed."”
Julie Tucker Interiors
“"She took our open floor plan and made it feel consistent in each area."”
H2 Design
Perspective Interiors LLC
“"Her knowledge of products, colors and design is amazing."”
Courtney Ludeman Interiors
Kathy Corbet Interiors
Catherine Jordan Design, LLC
“"Cathy is an amazing and very talented designer."”
Sara Hillery Interior Design
JTW Design
“"Everyone at JTW really listened to what I envisioned and made it happen."”
Jennifer Stoner Interiors
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Richmond studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.