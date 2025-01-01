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Interior Designers in Richmond

Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Richmond, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Richmond

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Easton Interiors

Easton Interiors

Easton Interiors

5.0(6)
"I never dreamed my home could look – and feel – this good!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Lee Waters Design

Lee Waters Design

Lee Waters Design

5.0(68)
"Her eye for design is unmatched, and the process was seamless and fun."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3100 Cove Ridge Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112
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Ivey Design Group

Ivey Design Group

Ivey Design Group

5.0(7)
"Every design feels thoughtful, elevated, and beautifully executed."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5407 Patterson Ave #100, Richmond, VA 23226
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Julie Tucker Interiors

Julie Tucker Interiors

Julie Tucker Interiors

5.0(3)
"She took our open floor plan and made it feel consistent in each area."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3120 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
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H2 Design

H2 Design

H2 Design

3.8(4)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
2103 Dabney Rd, Richmond, VA 23230
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Perspective Interiors LLC

Perspective Interiors LLC

Perspective Interiors LLC

4.8(19)
"Her knowledge of products, colors and design is amazing."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
405 E Laburnum Ave Ste 3 PMB 159, Richmond, VA 23222
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Courtney Ludeman Interiors

Courtney Ludeman Interiors

Courtney Ludeman Interiors

5.0(5)
Specialty
Contractor
Address
8010 Ridge Rd Suite D, Richmond, VA 23229
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Kathy Corbet Interiors

Kathy Corbet Interiors

Kathy Corbet Interiors

4.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5206 Markel Rd, Richmond, VA 23230
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Catherine Jordan Design, LLC

Catherine Jordan Design, LLC

Catherine Jordan Design, LLC

5.0(5)
"Cathy is an amazing and very talented designer."
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Sara Hillery Interior Design

Sara Hillery Interior Design

Sara Hillery Interior Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
511 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Richmond, VA 23229
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JTW Design

JTW Design

JTW Design

4.6(9)
"Everyone at JTW really listened to what I envisioned and made it happen."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3309 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230
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Jennifer Stoner Interiors

Jennifer Stoner Interiors

Jennifer Stoner Interiors

5.0(6)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3100 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230
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Preview Richmond Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Richmond is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Richmond interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Richmond studio.

Are you affiliated with these Richmond designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.