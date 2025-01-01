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Interior Designers in Rochester

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Rochester, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Rochester

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Interiors By Emily Ruth

Interiors By Emily Ruth

Interiors By Emily Ruth

5.0(10)
"Her vision for our 1800's farmhouse can together seamlessly."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Heather DeMoras Design Consultants Inc.

Heather DeMoras Design Consultants Inc.

Heather DeMoras Design Consultants Inc.

4.6(10)
"They are very professional and extremely talented."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
274 N Goodman St B133a, Rochester, NY 14607
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Fran Springer Interiors

Fran Springer Interiors

Fran Springer Interiors

4.7(13)
"She developed an innovative design tailored to my budget and timeline."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
74 Castlebar Rd, Rochester, NY 14610
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Brugnoni Design

Brugnoni Design

Brugnoni Design

5.0(10)
"Mary Anne designed my new kitchen and the open floor plan for my condo."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
25 Park Forest Dr, Pittsford, NY 14534
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Jacobson Home Interiors

Jacobson Home Interiors

Jacobson Home Interiors

5.0(4)
"They are incredibly talented interior designers!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
274 N Goodman St ste d-107, Rochester, NY 14607
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Deborah Roides Interior Design

Deborah Roides Interior Design

Deborah Roides Interior Design

5.0(25)
"Debbie took the time to fully understand our style preferences."
Specialty
Service establishment
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DMB Interior Design-Build

DMB Interior Design-Build

DMB Interior Design-Build

4.6(10)
"Professional, Honest , Attentive & Great Ideas !"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1387 Fairport Rd #890, Fairport, NY 14450
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Designers Library

Designers Library

Designers Library

4.5(11)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
283 Central Ave, Rochester, NY 14614
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Upstate Roots Design

Upstate Roots Design

Upstate Roots Design

5.0(25)
"The staging design was perfection and I highly recommend their services."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
978 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
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Madison|Dunn Inc.

Madison|Dunn Inc.

Madison|Dunn Inc.

5.0(16)
"TOP NOTCH craftsmanship and professionalism all around."
Specialty
Countertop store
Address
850 St Paul St # 29, Rochester, NY 14605
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Robin Muto Interiors - Rochester Interior Designer

Robin Muto Interiors - Rochester Interior Designer

Robin Muto Interiors - Rochester Interior Designer

4.8(19)
"Her professionalism, creativity, and dedication are unmatched."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
661 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
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Lindsay Laine Home

Lindsay Laine Home

Lindsay Laine Home

4.7(12)
"She provided multiple options and really engaged us throughout the process."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6 Schoen Pl, Pittsford, NY 14534
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Vargas Associates Inc

Vargas Associates Inc

Vargas Associates Inc

4.5(8)
"They are reliable, organized, personable and very accommodating!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
40 Humboldt St #101, Rochester, NY 14609
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Karen Hill INTERIORS

Karen Hill INTERIORS

Karen Hill INTERIORS

5.0(1)
"Her professionalism and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring."
Specialty
Service establishment
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reDESIGNed

reDESIGNed

reDESIGNed

5.0(28)
"Excellent taste in design, great communication and always timely."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11 Centre Park Ste. 102, Rochester, NY 14614
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Preview Rochester Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Rochester is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Rochester interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Rochester studio.

Are you affiliated with these Rochester designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.