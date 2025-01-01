Interior Designers in Rochester

Interiors By Emily Ruth
Interiors By Emily Ruth
“"Her vision for our 1800's farmhouse can together seamlessly."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Rochester, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Interiors By Emily Ruth
“"Her vision for our 1800's farmhouse can together seamlessly."”
Heather DeMoras Design Consultants Inc.
“"They are very professional and extremely talented."”
Fran Springer Interiors
“"She developed an innovative design tailored to my budget and timeline."”
Brugnoni Design
“"Mary Anne designed my new kitchen and the open floor plan for my condo."”
Jacobson Home Interiors
“"They are incredibly talented interior designers!"”
Deborah Roides Interior Design
“"Debbie took the time to fully understand our style preferences."”
DMB Interior Design-Build
“"Professional, Honest , Attentive & Great Ideas !"”
Designers Library
Upstate Roots Design
“"The staging design was perfection and I highly recommend their services."”
Madison|Dunn Inc.
“"TOP NOTCH craftsmanship and professionalism all around."”
Robin Muto Interiors - Rochester Interior Designer
“"Her professionalism, creativity, and dedication are unmatched."”
Lindsay Laine Home
“"She provided multiple options and really engaged us throughout the process."”
Vargas Associates Inc
“"They are reliable, organized, personable and very accommodating!"”
Karen Hill INTERIORS
“"Her professionalism and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring."”
reDESIGNed
“"Excellent taste in design, great communication and always timely."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Rochester studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.