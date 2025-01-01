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Interior Designers in Sacramento

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Sacramento, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Sacramento

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designTECH Interior Design Services, Inc.

designTECH Interior Design Services, Inc.

designTECH Interior Design Services, Inc.

5.0(3)
Specialty
Construction company
Address
5520 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819
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Nested with Style

Nested with Style

Nested with Style

4.9(32)
"The furniture and decor items made my listing look magazine perfect!!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
7830 Cucamonga Ave #15, Sacramento, CA 95826
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HAVEN STUDIOS

HAVEN STUDIOS

HAVEN STUDIOS

5.0(5)
"Her approach to design is innovative, unique and very well thought out."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
1201 J St Suite 329, Sacramento, CA 95814
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Etch & Ivy Design

Etch & Ivy Design

Etch & Ivy Design

5.0(4)
"Working with Claire & team was a dream."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4204 American River Dr, Sacramento, CA 95864
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Jetsam Interiors

Jetsam Interiors

Jetsam Interiors

5.0(2)
"Anna is a truly excellent designer/architect."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1538 Bear Aly, Sacramento, CA 95819
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WOOL Design Studio

WOOL Design Studio

WOOL Design Studio

5.0(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1841 Castro Way, Sacramento, CA 95818
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Maria Forbes Interior Design

Maria Forbes Interior Design

Maria Forbes Interior Design

5.0(6)
"Maria was responsive, quick, and professional throughout the project."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4750 J St Unit 191142, Sacramento, CA 95819
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Nar Design Group

Nar Design Group

Nar Design Group

4.7(21)
"Their team is built for achieving the highest quality outcome on projects!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
5600 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819
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JIl Design Group Inc

JIl Design Group Inc

JIl Design Group Inc

4.3(6)
"Irit and her team were always professional, upbeat, reliable, and honest."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1147 Eastern Ave, Sacramento, CA 95864
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Design by Misha

Design by Misha

Design by Misha

5.0(3)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1250 Norfolk Way, Sacramento, CA 95831
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Studio Connolly

Studio Connolly

Studio Connolly

5.0(41)
"Leah is attentive, efficient and delivers projects on time and on budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2716 Avalon Dr, Sacramento, CA 95821
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Katrina Riley Interior Design

Katrina Riley Interior Design

Katrina Riley Interior Design

4.5(37)
"... my vague ideas and turned them into a cohesive, stunning design."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Designed | Curated Interiors

Designed | Curated Interiors

Designed | Curated Interiors

4.9(12)
"Amy Kunst with Designed Curated is an absolute joy to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Rebecca Ward Design

Rebecca Ward Design

Rebecca Ward Design

4.9(27)
"Rebecca worked within our budget and the results are stunning."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1812 J St #5, Sacramento, CA 95811
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Preview Sacramento Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Sacramento is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Sacramento interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Sacramento studio.

Are you affiliated with these Sacramento designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.