Interior Designers in Sacramento

designTECH Interior Design Services, Inc.
designTECH Interior Design Services, Inc.
- Specialty
- Construction company
- Address
- 5520 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Sacramento, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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designTECH Interior Design Services, Inc.
Nested with Style
“"The furniture and decor items made my listing look magazine perfect!!"”
HAVEN STUDIOS
“"Her approach to design is innovative, unique and very well thought out."”
Etch & Ivy Design
“"Working with Claire & team was a dream."”
Jetsam Interiors
“"Anna is a truly excellent designer/architect."”
WOOL Design Studio
Maria Forbes Interior Design
“"Maria was responsive, quick, and professional throughout the project."”
Nar Design Group
“"Their team is built for achieving the highest quality outcome on projects!"”
JIl Design Group Inc
“"Irit and her team were always professional, upbeat, reliable, and honest."”
Design by Misha
Studio Connolly
“"Leah is attentive, efficient and delivers projects on time and on budget."”
Katrina Riley Interior Design
“"... my vague ideas and turned them into a cohesive, stunning design."”
Designed | Curated Interiors
“"Amy Kunst with Designed Curated is an absolute joy to work with."”
Rebecca Ward Design
“"Rebecca worked within our budget and the results are stunning."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Sacramento studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.