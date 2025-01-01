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Interior Designers in Saint Louis

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Saint Louis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Saint Louis

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Joni Spear Interior Design

Joni Spear Interior Design

Joni Spear Interior Design

5.0(15)
"She completed our project within our budget and on time."
Specialty
Service establishment
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JFK Interior Design

JFK Interior Design

JFK Interior Design

5.0(19)
"She thought through every detail, and the results speak for themselves."
Specialty
Service establishment
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studio Mc

studio Mc

studio Mc

5.0(10)
"Their level of detail, creativity and professional is impeccable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3901 Shenandoah Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
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Olive & Opal Interiors LLC - Home Staging & Styling

Olive & Opal Interiors LLC - Home Staging & Styling

Olive & Opal Interiors LLC - Home Staging & Styling

5.0(88)
"They made our home look incredible and it sold fast!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
2737 Mercantile Dr, Brentwood, MO 63144
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Jessie D. Miller Interior Design

Jessie D. Miller Interior Design

Jessie D. Miller Interior Design

5.0(44)
"She is fun, creative and very dependable."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Nistenhaus Design LLC

Nistenhaus Design LLC

Nistenhaus Design LLC

4.6(11)
"Absolutely beautiful space!!!!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2118 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO 63118
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Castle Design

Castle Design

Castle Design

4.8(4)
"I've known Emily Castle for half of my life."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
1215 N Warson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63132
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PEEK Interiors

PEEK Interiors

PEEK Interiors

5.0(25)
"Top notch interior design… high end pieces…"
Specialty
Service establishment
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C&M Interiors

C&M Interiors

C&M Interiors

5.0(48)
"Their expertise in color and wallpaper selections have transformed my home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2855 Accomac St, St. Louis, MO 63104
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Youtopia Designs

Youtopia Designs

Youtopia Designs

5.0(32)
"She kept every aspect within a cost effective budget."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Julie Abner Interiors

Julie Abner Interiors

Julie Abner Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5149 Daggett Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
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Tamsin Design Group

Tamsin Design Group

Tamsin Design Group

5.0(17)
"She helped me create a beautiful space that feels just like I hoped."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3155 Sutton Blvd #103, Maplewood, MO 63143
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JCR Design Group

JCR Design Group

JCR Design Group

5.0(9)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
11622 Page Service Dr # 103, St. Louis, MO 63146
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Marcia Moore Design

Marcia Moore Design

Marcia Moore Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7404 Bland Dr, St. Louis, MO 63105
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Cooperman & Co. Luxury Interior Design

Cooperman & Co. Luxury Interior Design

Cooperman & Co. Luxury Interior Design

5.0(4)
"... is a great attention to details in every step moving to final design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2729 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63143
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Sharon Derry | interiors art design

Sharon Derry | interiors art design

Sharon Derry | interiors art design

5.0(11)
"She has a wealth of knowledge and creativity while working with your budget."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Saint Louis Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Saint Louis is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Saint Louis interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Saint Louis studio.

Are you affiliated with these Saint Louis designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.