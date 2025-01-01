Interior Designers in Saint Louis

Joni Spear Interior Design
Joni Spear Interior Design
“"She completed our project within our budget and on time."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Saint Louis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Joni Spear Interior Design
“"She completed our project within our budget and on time."”
JFK Interior Design
“"She thought through every detail, and the results speak for themselves."”
studio Mc
“"Their level of detail, creativity and professional is impeccable."”
Olive & Opal Interiors LLC - Home Staging & Styling
“"They made our home look incredible and it sold fast!"”
Jessie D. Miller Interior Design
“"She is fun, creative and very dependable."”
Nistenhaus Design LLC
“"Absolutely beautiful space!!!!"”
Castle Design
“"I've known Emily Castle for half of my life."”
PEEK Interiors
“"Top notch interior design… high end pieces…"”
C&M Interiors
“"Their expertise in color and wallpaper selections have transformed my home."”
Youtopia Designs
“"She kept every aspect within a cost effective budget."”
Julie Abner Interiors
Tamsin Design Group
“"She helped me create a beautiful space that feels just like I hoped."”
JCR Design Group
Marcia Moore Design
Cooperman & Co. Luxury Interior Design
“"... is a great attention to details in every step moving to final design."”
Sharon Derry | interiors art design
“"She has a wealth of knowledge and creativity while working with your budget."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Saint Louis studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.