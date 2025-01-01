Interior Designers in Salt Lake City

A\ Typical Design Studio
A\ Typical Design Studio
“"Creative, super fun, and solution-oriented design."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 933 S Edison St #200, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Salt Lake City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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A\ Typical Design Studio
“"Creative, super fun, and solution-oriented design."”
The Haus of Alchemy
“"Her design work, and management of the projects has been OUTSTANDING!!"”
Gracie Lane Interiors
“"Would love to work with her on other jobs!"”
Cody Beal Interior Design
“"It’s truly remarkable what he was able to create in a small space."”
Julie Assenberg Interior Design
“"After she helped me redecorate my home my self esteem went up 1,000%!"”
Somewhere Interiors
“"She designed our dream kitchen and helped us with our master bathroom."”
LMK interior design
Riley James Interiors
“"She staged my home before I listed for sale and it made such a difference."”
cityhomeCOLLECTIVE - Real Estate & Interior Design
“"Kelly was incredibly professional, knowledgeable and great to work with!"”
Spaces By Tay Interior Design + New Construction
“"Taylee is an amazing interior designer with a natural talent."”
Doran Taylor Inc.
“"Amazing team, productive meetings and they work with all our craziness"”
Incredible Dwellings
“"Eleanor’s genuine, creative approach and brilliant mind works like magic!"”
Emigration Design
“"Sabrina listened to our vision and presented us with two design ideas."”
EDIT Design House
“"Their instant insights into transforming spaces are truly remarkable."”
Elizabeth Hales Design- Utah Architect
“"Her design ideas led to a huge improvement on our original plan."”
Kirby Kelly Studio
“"They presented several options and listened closely to feedback."”
Liv Design Collective
“"The end result was beautiful and transformed our space."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Salt Lake City studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.