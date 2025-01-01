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Interior Designers in Salt Lake City

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Salt Lake City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Salt Lake City

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A\ Typical Design Studio

A\ Typical Design Studio

A\ Typical Design Studio

4.9(12)
"Creative, super fun, and solution-oriented design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
933 S Edison St #200, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
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The Haus of Alchemy

The Haus of Alchemy

The Haus of Alchemy

5.0(30)
"Her design work, and management of the projects has been OUTSTANDING!!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Gracie Lane Interiors

Gracie Lane Interiors

Gracie Lane Interiors

5.0(9)
"Would love to work with her on other jobs!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2783 West Sparkford Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84129
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Cody Beal Interior Design

Cody Beal Interior Design

Cody Beal Interior Design

4.4(11)
"It’s truly remarkable what he was able to create in a small space."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3780 S W Temple St Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
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Julie Assenberg Interior Design

Julie Assenberg Interior Design

Julie Assenberg Interior Design

5.0(14)
"After she helped me redecorate my home my self esteem went up 1,000%!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
132 E St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
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Somewhere Interiors

Somewhere Interiors

Somewhere Interiors

5.0(65)
"She designed our dream kitchen and helped us with our master bathroom."
Specialty
Architectural designer
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LMK interior design

LMK interior design

LMK interior design

4.8(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4626 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT 84117
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Riley James Interiors

Riley James Interiors

Riley James Interiors

5.0(4)
"She staged my home before I listed for sale and it made such a difference."
Specialty
Service establishment
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cityhomeCOLLECTIVE - Real Estate & Interior Design

cityhomeCOLLECTIVE - Real Estate & Interior Design

cityhomeCOLLECTIVE - Real Estate & Interior Design

4.8(199)
"Kelly was incredibly professional, knowledgeable and great to work with!"
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
645 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
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Spaces By Tay Interior Design + New Construction

Spaces By Tay Interior Design + New Construction

Spaces By Tay Interior Design + New Construction

5.0(38)
"Taylee is an amazing interior designer with a natural talent."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Doran Taylor Inc.

Doran Taylor Inc.

Doran Taylor Inc.

4.5(6)
"Amazing team, productive meetings and they work with all our craziness"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1701 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
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Incredible Dwellings

Incredible Dwellings

Incredible Dwellings

4.8(52)
"Eleanor’s genuine, creative approach and brilliant mind works like magic!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1764 Uinta Way G1, Park City, UT 84098
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Emigration Design

Emigration Design

Emigration Design

5.0(10)
"Sabrina listened to our vision and presented us with two design ideas."
Specialty
Service establishment
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EDIT Design House

EDIT Design House

EDIT Design House

4.9(153)
"Their instant insights into transforming spaces are truly remarkable."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
40 W 500 S Suite C, Bountiful, UT 84010
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Elizabeth Hales Design- Utah Architect

Elizabeth Hales Design- Utah Architect

Elizabeth Hales Design- Utah Architect

5.0(6)
"Her design ideas led to a huge improvement on our original plan."
Specialty
Architect
Address
329 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
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Kirby Kelly Studio

Kirby Kelly Studio

Kirby Kelly Studio

5.0(18)
"They presented several options and listened closely to feedback."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
802 S 800 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
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Liv Design Collective

Liv Design Collective

Liv Design Collective

4.5(13)
"The end result was beautiful and transformed our space."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
201 4860 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
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Preview Salt Lake City Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Salt Lake City is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Salt Lake City interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Salt Lake City studio.

Are you affiliated with these Salt Lake City designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.