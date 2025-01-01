Interior Designers in San Diego

Studio H Design Group
Studio H Design Group
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1202 Kettner Blvd #103, San Diego, CA 92101
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in San Diego, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Studio H Design Group
FirstLight Interior Design
“"She took the time to really get to know my goals, style, and budget."”
Jules Wilson Design Studio | High End Interior Design Studio
“"JWDS's sense of style and commitment to timeless design set them apart."”
Arise Interiors
“"Traci’s talent goes far beyond traditional interior design."”
Blythe Interiors
“"They take pride in their work and want to make sure you are truly happy."”
Salt and Willow
“"I would highly recommend Lindley for any interior design work."”
Sacred Spaces Interior Design
“"Nicole transformed our living room into a space that feels uniquely ours."”
Everything Creative Designs Home Staging
“"They are professional, with an excellent eye for design."”
Hila Design Studio | Top Interior Designer in San Diego
“"She has excellent design skills and her team is super responsive."”
Hope Pinc Design- San Diego Interior Design
“"She also designed two custom built-ins (a bar and a mudroom drop zone)."”
JM Living Concepts
“"Jordy helped make my home feel exactly how I wanted it!"”
Studio Henree | San Diego Interior Design Studio
“"She really transformed my space in ways I couldn’t believe were possible."”
Navilize interior design firm
“"Their pricing is very reasonable and fit your design to your lifestyle."”
M. Swabb Interior Design Collective
“"Her design style is classic, contemporary, and elegant."”
WHIT at HOME
“"Whitney has done a fantastic job with interior design for our new home."”
Allito Spaces - Interior Design
“"Allito Spaces has a fantastic team and produced a quality product."”
Tracy Lynn Studio
“"Each time the results took our breath away and exceeded every expectation."”
House and Harmony Interior Design Studio
“"She also made some great interior decorating suggestions."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a San Diego studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.