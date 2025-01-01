Find Designers

Interior Designers in San Diego

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in San Diego, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in San Diego

Test any San Diego design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Studio H Design Group

Studio H Design Group

Studio H Design Group

4.6(22)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1202 Kettner Blvd #103, San Diego, CA 92101
CallSiteMaps
FirstLight Interior Design

FirstLight Interior Design

FirstLight Interior Design

5.0(2)
"She took the time to really get to know my goals, style, and budget."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Jules Wilson Design Studio | High End Interior Design Studio

Jules Wilson Design Studio | High End Interior Design Studio

Jules Wilson Design Studio | High End Interior Design Studio

4.0(4)
"JWDS's sense of style and commitment to timeless design set them apart."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1050 G St, San Diego, CA 92101
CallSiteMaps
Arise Interiors

Arise Interiors

Arise Interiors

4.6(11)
"Traci’s talent goes far beyond traditional interior design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5920 Friars Rd Suite 101, San Diego, CA 92108
CallSiteMaps
Blythe Interiors

Blythe Interiors

Blythe Interiors

4.7(32)
"They take pride in their work and want to make sure you are truly happy."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
9445 Farnham St Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92123
CallSiteMaps
Salt and Willow

Salt and Willow

Salt and Willow

5.0(12)
"I would highly recommend Lindley for any interior design work."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Sacred Spaces Interior Design

Sacred Spaces Interior Design

Sacred Spaces Interior Design

5.0(7)
"Nicole transformed our living room into a space that feels uniquely ours."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Everything Creative Designs Home Staging

Everything Creative Designs Home Staging

Everything Creative Designs Home Staging

4.9(58)
"They are professional, with an excellent eye for design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9040 Activity Rd STE A, San Diego, CA 92126
CallSiteMaps
Hila Design Studio | Top Interior Designer in San Diego

Hila Design Studio | Top Interior Designer in San Diego

Hila Design Studio | Top Interior Designer in San Diego

4.8(33)
"She has excellent design skills and her team is super responsive."
Specialty
Contractor
Address
9665 Chesapeake Dr #345, San Diego, CA 92123
CallSiteMaps
Hope Pinc Design- San Diego Interior Design

Hope Pinc Design- San Diego Interior Design

Hope Pinc Design- San Diego Interior Design

5.0(20)
"She also designed two custom built-ins (a bar and a mudroom drop zone)."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
JM Living Concepts

JM Living Concepts

JM Living Concepts

5.0(28)
"Jordy helped make my home feel exactly how I wanted it!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Studio Henree | San Diego Interior Design Studio

Studio Henree | San Diego Interior Design Studio

Studio Henree | San Diego Interior Design Studio

5.0(10)
"She really transformed my space in ways I couldn’t believe were possible."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
Diamond St, San Diego, CA 92109
CallSiteMaps
Navilize interior design firm

Navilize interior design firm

Navilize interior design firm

5.0(14)
"Their pricing is very reasonable and fit your design to your lifestyle."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
9820 Willow Creek Rd # 220, San Diego, CA 92131
CallSiteMaps
M. Swabb Interior Design Collective

M. Swabb Interior Design Collective

M. Swabb Interior Design Collective

5.0(18)
"Her design style is classic, contemporary, and elegant."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1740 Meade Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
CallSiteMaps
WHIT at HOME

WHIT at HOME

WHIT at HOME

5.0(33)
"Whitney has done a fantastic job with interior design for our new home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1733 Madison Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
CallSiteMaps
Allito Spaces - Interior Design

Allito Spaces - Interior Design

Allito Spaces - Interior Design

5.0(12)
"Allito Spaces has a fantastic team and produced a quality product."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
841 Turquoise St Suite 108, San Diego, CA 92109
CallSiteMaps
Tracy Lynn Studio

Tracy Lynn Studio

Tracy Lynn Studio

5.0(12)
"Each time the results took our breath away and exceeded every expectation."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7945 Dunbrook Rd suite a, San Diego, CA 92126
CallSiteMaps
House and Harmony Interior Design Studio

House and Harmony Interior Design Studio

House and Harmony Interior Design Studio

5.0(14)
"She also made some great interior decorating suggestions."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
7968 Arjons Dr #200, San Diego, CA 92126
CallSiteMaps

Preview San Diego Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in San Diego is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these San Diego interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a San Diego studio.

Are you affiliated with these San Diego designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.