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Interior Designers in San Francisco

Browse 20 verified interior design studios in San Francisco, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in San Francisco

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Jeff Schlarb Design Studio

Jeff Schlarb Design Studio

Jeff Schlarb Design Studio

5.0(35)
"... Schlarb has a great team of talented and hard-working designers."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
3524 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
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Noz Design

Noz Design

Noz Design

5.0(45)
"Her design is fresh, exciting, innovative and thoughtful."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
657 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94117
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ABD STUDIO

ABD STUDIO

ABD STUDIO

4.8(17)
"I can highly recommend them for custom home projects!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2418 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
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Via D'sa Interior Design

Via D'sa Interior Design

Via D'sa Interior Design

5.0(15)
"She did a wonderful job transforming our living space."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Alexis Ring - San Francisco Interior Designer

Alexis Ring - San Francisco Interior Designer

Alexis Ring - San Francisco Interior Designer

5.0(13)
"Her designs are not only visually appealing but also practical."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1818 Broadway APT 102, San Francisco, CA 94109
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Niche Interiors

Niche Interiors

Niche Interiors

5.0(32)
"They have amazing design expertise: elegant, simple, modern."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
73 Sumner St #304, San Francisco, CA 94103
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Alter Interiors

Alter Interiors

Alter Interiors

5.0(11)
"Incredible work and attention to detail!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
450 Linden St, San Francisco, CA 94102
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Hicks Cazenave Interior Design

Hicks Cazenave Interior Design

Hicks Cazenave Interior Design

5.0(11)
"Lorri’s work is the perfect combination of fun and practical."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
225 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102
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Form + Field

Form + Field

Form + Field

5.0(18)
"Christine and her team at F&F envisioned and created our dream home."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
2180 Bryant St Ste 105, San Francisco, CA 94110
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Kendall Wilkinson Design

Kendall Wilkinson Design

Kendall Wilkinson Design

5.0(16)
"Amazing attention to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3419 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
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Miss Alice Designs

Miss Alice Designs

Miss Alice Designs

5.0(15)
"Alice is an imaginative, artistic, and effective interior designer."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Antonio Martins Interior Design

Antonio Martins Interior Design

Antonio Martins Interior Design

5.0(13)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
550 15th St #32, San Francisco, CA 94103
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Sawyers Design --San Francisco Interior Designer

Sawyers Design --San Francisco Interior Designer

Sawyers Design --San Francisco Interior Designer

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
335 Diamond St, San Francisco, CA 94114
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Lucile Glessner Interior Design Firm - San Francisco

Lucile Glessner Interior Design Firm - San Francisco

Lucile Glessner Interior Design Firm - San Francisco

4.8(22)
"She helped me to create a cohesive and stylish design for my home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2832 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123
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Loczi Design

Loczi Design

Loczi Design

5.0(24)
"Warm, personable, great listener and full of outstanding creative ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2358 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94115
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Soledad Alzaga Interior Design

Soledad Alzaga Interior Design

Soledad Alzaga Interior Design

5.0(18)
"She helped me stay within budget and was a joy to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
964 Clayton St, San Francisco, CA 94117
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Heather Hilliard Design

Heather Hilliard Design

Heather Hilliard Design

4.8(20)
"... creative, intuitive, delivering timeless luxury interior design!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3654 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
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K Interiors

K Interiors

K Interiors

5.0(10)
"Their designs are inspirational and sublime while grounded in functionality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4071 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
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Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Studio O+A

5.0(10)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
452 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA 94103
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Tower Design Interiors + Art

Tower Design Interiors + Art

Tower Design Interiors + Art

5.0(12)
"Kathleen was invaluable in helping us design our new home."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
1731 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
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Preview San Francisco Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in San Francisco is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these San Francisco interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a San Francisco studio.

Are you affiliated with these San Francisco designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.