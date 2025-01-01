Interior Designers in San Francisco

Jeff Schlarb Design Studio
Jeff Schlarb Design Studio
“"... Schlarb has a great team of talented and hard-working designers."”
- Specialty
- Interior Decorator
- Address
- 3524 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Browse 20 verified interior design studios in San Francisco, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Jeff Schlarb Design Studio
“"... Schlarb has a great team of talented and hard-working designers."”
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“"Her design is fresh, exciting, innovative and thoughtful."”
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“"I can highly recommend them for custom home projects!"”
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“"Her designs are not only visually appealing but also practical."”
Niche Interiors
“"They have amazing design expertise: elegant, simple, modern."”
Alter Interiors
“"Incredible work and attention to detail!"”
Hicks Cazenave Interior Design
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Form + Field
“"Christine and her team at F&F envisioned and created our dream home."”
Kendall Wilkinson Design
“"Amazing attention to detail."”
Miss Alice Designs
“"Alice is an imaginative, artistic, and effective interior designer."”
Antonio Martins Interior Design
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Lucile Glessner Interior Design Firm - San Francisco
“"She helped me to create a cohesive and stylish design for my home."”
Loczi Design
“"Warm, personable, great listener and full of outstanding creative ideas."”
Soledad Alzaga Interior Design
“"She helped me stay within budget and was a joy to work with."”
Heather Hilliard Design
“"... creative, intuitive, delivering timeless luxury interior design!"”
K Interiors
“"Their designs are inspirational and sublime while grounded in functionality."”
Studio O+A
Tower Design Interiors + Art
“"Kathleen was invaluable in helping us design our new home."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
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No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.