Find Designers

Interior Designers in San Jose

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in San Jose, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in San Jose

Test any San Jose design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
SurroundYou Design LLC

SurroundYou Design LLC

SurroundYou Design LLC

5.0(12)
"She is incredibly capable and handles project challenges with ease."
Specialty
Architectural designer
CallSiteMaps
De Anza Interior

De Anza Interior

De Anza Interior

4.6(16)
"I was assisted with prompt response and professional advice!!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1073 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129
CallSiteMaps
Ziba Interiors

Ziba Interiors

Ziba Interiors

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
360 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113
CallSiteMaps
Spaces By Juliana Linssen Interior Design

Spaces By Juliana Linssen Interior Design

Spaces By Juliana Linssen Interior Design

5.0(21)
"The tray ceiling Juliana designed makes the ceiling defined and gorgeous."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
StyleMe Home Staging

StyleMe Home Staging

StyleMe Home Staging

5.0(78)
"My condo was transformed beautifully and exceeded my expectations."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1941 Concourse Dr, San Jose, CA 95131
CallSiteMaps
RH Design & Construction

RH Design & Construction

RH Design & Construction

5.0(21)
"The design came out beautiful, modern and exactly how I pictured it."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
495 E Brokaw Rd # E, San Jose, CA 95112
CallSiteMaps
Design and More

Design and More

Design and More

5.0(25)
"They are very talented and capable of accomplishing beautiful work."
Specialty
Design institute
Address
495 E Brokaw Rd, San Jose, CA 95112
CallSiteMaps
kbg design inc.

kbg design inc.

kbg design inc.

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6501 Crown Blvd #201, San Jose, CA 95120
CallSiteMaps
Ty Karges Home | Staging + Interior Design

Ty Karges Home | Staging + Interior Design

Ty Karges Home | Staging + Interior Design

4.9(50)
"... an excellent job with our home and created a very personal design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
945 Northrup St, San Jose, CA 95126
CallSiteMaps
Symmetry Designs

Symmetry Designs

Symmetry Designs

5.0(12)
"They are very easy to work with responsive and had so many good ideas!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3150 Almaden Expy, San Jose, CA 95118
CallSiteMaps
Design Matters

Design Matters

Design Matters

4.7(20)
"Julie has extremely great taste and a great work ethic."
Specialty
Kitchen remodeler
Address
455 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
CallSiteMaps
Divino Arc - Interior Design and Planning

Divino Arc - Interior Design and Planning

Divino Arc - Interior Design and Planning

5.0(21)
"What sets Nir apart is his design vision combined with practical execution."
Specialty
Architect
CallSiteMaps
Priyanka Design Co.

Priyanka Design Co.

Priyanka Design Co.

5.0(5)
"She picked amazing furnishings, and her color consultation was spot on."
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
3473 N First St, San Jose, CA 95134
CallSiteMaps
Bennett Design Company

Bennett Design Company

Bennett Design Company

5.0(22)
"Excellent grasp of color/space/layout/style and creating designs."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Kitchen Design Services

Kitchen Design Services

Kitchen Design Services

5.0(36)
"Loved how they turned my kitchen into a stylish and practical space."
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
2562 Seaboard Ave, San Jose, CA 95131
CallSiteMaps
Design Compass

Design Compass

Design Compass

5.0(36)
"Her ideas and suggestions have made our home comfortable and beautiful."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
One Two Six Design & Staging Company of Santa Clara, CA

One Two Six Design & Staging Company of Santa Clara, CA

One Two Six Design & Staging Company of Santa Clara, CA

4.7(46)
"Vivian and her team at One Two Six Design and Staging are amazing!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
350 Laurelwood Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95054
CallSiteMaps

Preview San Jose Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in San Jose is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these San Jose interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a San Jose studio.

Are you affiliated with these San Jose designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.