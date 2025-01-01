Interior Designers in San Jose

SurroundYou Design LLC
SurroundYou Design LLC
“"She is incredibly capable and handles project challenges with ease."”
- Specialty
- Architectural designer
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in San Jose, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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SurroundYou Design LLC
“"She is incredibly capable and handles project challenges with ease."”
De Anza Interior
“"I was assisted with prompt response and professional advice!!"”
Ziba Interiors
Spaces By Juliana Linssen Interior Design
“"The tray ceiling Juliana designed makes the ceiling defined and gorgeous."”
StyleMe Home Staging
“"My condo was transformed beautifully and exceeded my expectations."”
RH Design & Construction
“"The design came out beautiful, modern and exactly how I pictured it."”
Design and More
“"They are very talented and capable of accomplishing beautiful work."”
kbg design inc.
Ty Karges Home | Staging + Interior Design
“"... an excellent job with our home and created a very personal design."”
Symmetry Designs
“"They are very easy to work with responsive and had so many good ideas!"”
Design Matters
“"Julie has extremely great taste and a great work ethic."”
Divino Arc - Interior Design and Planning
“"What sets Nir apart is his design vision combined with practical execution."”
Priyanka Design Co.
“"She picked amazing furnishings, and her color consultation was spot on."”
Bennett Design Company
“"Excellent grasp of color/space/layout/style and creating designs."”
Kitchen Design Services
“"Loved how they turned my kitchen into a stylish and practical space."”
Design Compass
“"Her ideas and suggestions have made our home comfortable and beautiful."”
One Two Six Design & Staging Company of Santa Clara, CA
“"Vivian and her team at One Two Six Design and Staging are amazing!"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a San Jose studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.