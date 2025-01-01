Interior Designers in Saskatoon

Aimee Lauren Interiors - Home Staging Saskatoon
Aimee Lauren Interiors - Home Staging Saskatoon
“"I highly recommend Aimee for any interior decorating and space planning."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Saskatoon, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Aimee Lauren Interiors - Home Staging Saskatoon
“"I highly recommend Aimee for any interior decorating and space planning."”
Fresco Interiors Design Group Inc
“"Her creativity, professionalism, and attention to detail are unmatched."”
Metric Design
“"They provided us with a unique and beautiful design."”
Magari Home & Design
“"We did a project with Majori home design and it went Flawlessly."”
Dervilia art + design
“"Amazing Art work and beautiful furniture."”
Funktional Space Interior & Exterior Design & Decorating
“"Transformative Design, Twice Over!"”
Felt Design Studio
“"They also, made the process of buying the items SO seamless."”
Distinct Interiors
“"They are professional, detailed and tailor services to customers taste"”
Atmosphere Interior Design Inc
“"Their attention to detail and their drawings/designs are second to none."”
Luminary Design
“"Luminary Design is your answer to a stress free beautiful project."”
Paradise Design Inc.
“"The cabinets were built and installed in a timely manner and look amazing!"”
Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd.
aodbt architecture interior design
“"Such an amazing building"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Saskatoon studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.