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Interior Designers in Saskatoon

Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Saskatoon, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Saskatoon

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Aimee Lauren Interiors - Home Staging Saskatoon

Aimee Lauren Interiors - Home Staging Saskatoon

Aimee Lauren Interiors - Home Staging Saskatoon

5.0(12)
"I highly recommend Aimee for any interior decorating and space planning."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Fresco Interiors Design Group Inc

Fresco Interiors Design Group Inc

Fresco Interiors Design Group Inc

5.0(34)
"Her creativity, professionalism, and attention to detail are unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
310 Wall St #213, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1N7, Canada
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Metric Design

Metric Design

Metric Design

4.9(30)
"They provided us with a unique and beautiful design."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
213 Wall St, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0H5, Canada
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Magari Home & Design

Magari Home & Design

Magari Home & Design

4.0(8)
"We did a project with Majori home design and it went Flawlessly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
323 3 Ave S, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0A5, Canada
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Dervilia art + design

Dervilia art + design

Dervilia art + design

5.0(21)
"Amazing Art work and beautiful furniture."
Specialty
Art gallery
Address
465 1st Ave N, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1X5, Canada
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Funktional Space Interior & Exterior Design & Decorating

Funktional Space Interior & Exterior Design & Decorating

Funktional Space Interior & Exterior Design & Decorating

4.8(24)
"Transformative Design, Twice Over!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1706 Madden Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7H 3M8, Canada
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Felt Design Studio

Felt Design Studio

Felt Design Studio

5.0(3)
"They also, made the process of buying the items SO seamless."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2129 Spadina Crescent E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0C9, Canada
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Distinct Interiors

Distinct Interiors

Distinct Interiors

5.0(20)
"They are professional, detailed and tailor services to customers taste"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
511 Keith Turn, Saskatoon, SK S7V 0Y1, Canada
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Atmosphere Interior Design Inc

Atmosphere Interior Design Inc

Atmosphere Interior Design Inc

4.7(29)
"Their attention to detail and their drawings/designs are second to none."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
123 Avenue B S #109, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5X6, Canada
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Luminary Design

Luminary Design

Luminary Design

4.6(11)
"Luminary Design is your answer to a stress free beautiful project."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Paradise Design Inc.

Paradise Design Inc.

Paradise Design Inc.

5.0(12)
"The cabinets were built and installed in a timely manner and look amazing!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
716 2nd Ave N, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2E1, Canada
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Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd.

Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd.

Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd.

5.0(2)
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
630c 10th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0G9, Canada
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aodbt architecture interior design

aodbt architecture interior design

aodbt architecture interior design

4.8(13)
"Such an amazing building"
Specialty
Architect
Address
235 Avenue D N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1M7, Canada
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Preview Saskatoon Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Saskatoon is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Saskatoon interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Saskatoon studio.

Are you affiliated with these Saskatoon designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.