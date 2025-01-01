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Interior Designers in Seattle

Browse 20 verified interior design studios in Seattle, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Seattle

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Elegant Simplicity

Elegant Simplicity

Elegant Simplicity

4.9(69)
"Her expertise and patience made the design process smooth and enjoyable."
Specialty
Professional organizer
Address
800 5th Ave #101-A, Seattle, WA 98104
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Susan Marinello Interiors Inc

Susan Marinello Interiors Inc

Susan Marinello Interiors Inc

5.0(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1917 1st Ave #200, Seattle, WA 98101
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Kirsten Conner Interior Design

Kirsten Conner Interior Design

Kirsten Conner Interior Design

5.0(16)
"Kirsten created a design that unified everything from floor to ceiling."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1211 E Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98122
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Abode Interior Design

Abode Interior Design

Abode Interior Design

5.0(12)
"She was easy to work with and truly listened to our design ideas."
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Kimberlee Marie Interiors

Kimberlee Marie Interiors

Kimberlee Marie Interiors

5.0(12)
"Kimberlee Marie Interiors has great team and are a dream to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Design Well Spent Co.

Design Well Spent Co.

Design Well Spent Co.

5.0(15)
"They are thoughtful and intentional, creating beautiful interior spaces."
Specialty
Branding agency
Address
1932 1st Ave #420, Seattle, WA 98101
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Bhina Wolf Atelier - Seattle Interior Design Studio

Bhina Wolf Atelier - Seattle Interior Design Studio

Bhina Wolf Atelier - Seattle Interior Design Studio

4.9(17)
"She has not just decorated our home, she has transformed it."
Specialty
Door shop
Address
4411 50th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
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Michelle Dirkse Interior Design

Michelle Dirkse Interior Design

Michelle Dirkse Interior Design

5.0(29)
"Her ability to blend creativity with functionality is truly unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1808 E Union St Unit G, Seattle, WA 98122
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SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY

SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY

SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY

4.9(57)
"Very professional, thoughtful style that matched the look of our property."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2501 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
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Belltown Design LLC

Belltown Design LLC

Belltown Design LLC

5.0(14)
"... Design provides great customer service and high quality design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2201 3rd Ave #1602, Seattle, WA 98121
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Seattle Staged To Sell & Design

Seattle Staged To Sell & Design

Seattle Staged To Sell & Design

4.8(124)
"It was a stunning transformation and resulted in multiple offers!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1705 S 93rd St F1, Seattle, WA 98108
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RD-Interiors

RD-Interiors

RD-Interiors

4.9(69)
"They truly transformed our home into something extraordinary."
Specialty
Stage
Address
620 S Dakota St, Seattle, WA 98108
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Tammara Stroud Design

Tammara Stroud Design

Tammara Stroud Design

5.0(24)
"She is so easy to work with, has incredible taste, and is very responsive."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2296 W Commodore Way #200, Seattle, WA 98199
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The Phinery Interior Design Studio & Home Store

The Phinery Interior Design Studio & Home Store

The Phinery Interior Design Studio & Home Store

4.9(126)
"She helped me transform my dream kitchen into a reality."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
8055 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117
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Atmospheric Design

Atmospheric Design

Atmospheric Design

5.0(10)
"Her communication, efficiency, sourcing, and design aesthetic are unmatched."
Specialty
Feng shui consultant
Address
Maplewood Pl SW, Seattle, WA 98146
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Brio Interior Design

Brio Interior Design

Brio Interior Design

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2024 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122
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idieh studio

idieh studio

idieh studio

5.0(18)
"... been absolutely great with an eye for color and current designs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5226 SW Stevens St, Seattle, WA 98116
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Hyde Evans Design

Hyde Evans Design

Hyde Evans Design

4.6(10)
"I would hire them again in a heartbeat!!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2323 12th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
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Sara Eizen

Sara Eizen

Sara Eizen

4.7(15)
"We then looked at some couches from Room & Board together on my laptop."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Seriously Happy Homes

Seriously Happy Homes

Seriously Happy Homes

4.8(24)
"We can now go confidently into the final stages of design and purchasing."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10002 Aurora Ave N N Suite 36-513, Seattle, WA 98133
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Preview Seattle Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Seattle is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Seattle interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Seattle studio.

Are you affiliated with these Seattle designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.