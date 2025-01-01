Interior Designers in Seattle

Elegant Simplicity
Elegant Simplicity
“"Her expertise and patience made the design process smooth and enjoyable."”
- Specialty
- Professional organizer
- Address
- 800 5th Ave #101-A, Seattle, WA 98104
Browse 20 verified interior design studios in Seattle, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Elegant Simplicity
“"Her expertise and patience made the design process smooth and enjoyable."”
Susan Marinello Interiors Inc
Kirsten Conner Interior Design
“"Kirsten created a design that unified everything from floor to ceiling."”
Abode Interior Design
“"She was easy to work with and truly listened to our design ideas."”
Kimberlee Marie Interiors
“"Kimberlee Marie Interiors has great team and are a dream to work with."”
Design Well Spent Co.
“"They are thoughtful and intentional, creating beautiful interior spaces."”
Bhina Wolf Atelier - Seattle Interior Design Studio
“"She has not just decorated our home, she has transformed it."”
Michelle Dirkse Interior Design
“"Her ability to blend creativity with functionality is truly unmatched."”
SPADE AND ARCHER DESIGN AGENCY
“"Very professional, thoughtful style that matched the look of our property."”
Belltown Design LLC
“"... Design provides great customer service and high quality design."”
Seattle Staged To Sell & Design
“"It was a stunning transformation and resulted in multiple offers!"”
RD-Interiors
“"They truly transformed our home into something extraordinary."”
Tammara Stroud Design
“"She is so easy to work with, has incredible taste, and is very responsive."”
The Phinery Interior Design Studio & Home Store
“"She helped me transform my dream kitchen into a reality."”
Atmospheric Design
“"Her communication, efficiency, sourcing, and design aesthetic are unmatched."”
Brio Interior Design
idieh studio
“"... been absolutely great with an eye for color and current designs."”
Hyde Evans Design
“"I would hire them again in a heartbeat!!"”
Sara Eizen
“"We then looked at some couches from Room & Board together on my laptop."”
Seriously Happy Homes
“"We can now go confidently into the final stages of design and purchasing."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Seattle studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.