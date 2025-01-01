Interior Designers in Sheffield

Dibujo.design Interiors
Dibujo.design Interiors
“"Their creativity and attention to detail was outstanding."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 10 Causeway Head Rd, Dore, Sheffield S17 3DT, United Kingdom
Browse 11 verified interior design studios in Sheffield, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Dibujo.design Interiors
“"Their creativity and attention to detail was outstanding."”
Julia Downs Studio | Interior Design
“"She took me step by step through the whole design process."”
Louisa De Paola Interiors
Enclosed Spaces By Martin Stuart
“"Very pleased ... unhesitatingly recommend!"”
FROM WORKS
“"The guys designed our dream extension, inside and out."”
Ovo Spaces
“"From Humankind Charity"”
Katie Tamsin Interiors - Interior Designers Sheffield
“"I wouldn’t trust anyone but Katie with my interior design, she is amazing!"”
Wilding & Wolfe Ltd
“"She is meticulous and is dedicated to ensure the final outcome is spot on!"”
Madelaine Peace Interiors Ltd
Ecclesall Design
“"Very professional, reasonably priced and couldn't do enough to help us."”
Rebel Interior Design Ltd
“"... listened to and interpreted our ideas to create a stunning design."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Sheffield studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.