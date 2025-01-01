Find Designers

Interior Designers in Sheffield

Browse 11 verified interior design studios in Sheffield, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Sheffield

Test any Sheffield design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Dibujo.design Interiors

Dibujo.design Interiors

Dibujo.design Interiors

5.0(10)
"Their creativity and attention to detail was outstanding."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10 Causeway Head Rd, Dore, Sheffield S17 3DT, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Julia Downs Studio | Interior Design

Julia Downs Studio | Interior Design

Julia Downs Studio | Interior Design

5.0(4)
"She took me step by step through the whole design process."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
55 Weston View, Sheffield S10 5BZ, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Louisa De Paola Interiors

Louisa De Paola Interiors

Louisa De Paola Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Enclosed Spaces By Martin Stuart

Enclosed Spaces By Martin Stuart

Enclosed Spaces By Martin Stuart

4.7(13)
"Very pleased ... unhesitatingly recommend!"
Specialty
Carpet store
Address
292 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FL, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
FROM WORKS

FROM WORKS

FROM WORKS

5.0(3)
"The guys designed our dream extension, inside and out."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
Studios, 14 Bloc, 198 Arundel St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4RE, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Ovo Spaces

Ovo Spaces

Ovo Spaces

4.7(15)
"From Humankind Charity"
Specialty
Interior fitting contractor
Address
Terminal Warehouse, 1 Wharf St, Victoria Quays, Sheffield S2 5SY, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Katie Tamsin Interiors - Interior Designers Sheffield

Katie Tamsin Interiors - Interior Designers Sheffield

Katie Tamsin Interiors - Interior Designers Sheffield

5.0(7)
"I wouldn’t trust anyone but Katie with my interior design, she is amazing!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Wilding & Wolfe Ltd

Wilding & Wolfe Ltd

Wilding & Wolfe Ltd

5.0(13)
"She is meticulous and is dedicated to ensure the final outcome is spot on!"
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
12, 1 Hartley St, Heeley, Sheffield S2 3AQ, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Madelaine Peace Interiors Ltd

Madelaine Peace Interiors Ltd

Madelaine Peace Interiors Ltd

3.7(3)
Specialty
Drafting service
Address
145 Oakbrook Rd, Sheffield S11 7EB, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Ecclesall Design

Ecclesall Design

Ecclesall Design

5.0(46)
"Very professional, reasonably priced and couldn't do enough to help us."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
213 Derbyshire Ln, Norton Lees, Sheffield S8 8SA, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Rebel Interior Design Ltd

Rebel Interior Design Ltd

Rebel Interior Design Ltd

5.0(27)
"... listened to and interpreted our ideas to create a stunning design."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps

Preview Sheffield Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Sheffield is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Sheffield interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Sheffield studio.

Are you affiliated with these Sheffield designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.