Interior Designers in Surrey

Jandu Interiors
Jandu Interiors
“"Good experience with Jashan he make my kitchen damm luxury."”
- Specialty
- Architect
- Address
- 9460 128 St, Surrey, BC V3V 6H2, Canada
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Surrey, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Jandu Interiors
“"Good experience with Jashan he make my kitchen damm luxury."”
A6 Designs & Co
“"Her advice fit well with my aesthetic and budget."”
Jade Interiors
“"Keely always found me beautiful quality products within the budget."”
Align Interior Design
“"Her drawings are comprehensive, thorough and well through out."”
Sincerely, Lindsay Design Co.
“"Lindsey, is creative, talented, professional, and fun to work with."”
Ayush Interiors
“"... above and beyond with his elegant and modern bathroom designs."”
Ashay Interior Design
“"She was pleasure to work with and she did an amazing job on timely manner."”
Complete Home Design
Katie Olivier Design
“"Katie is professional and exceptionally talented at what she does."”
Abode Interiors
“"Fantastic results and really great people to work with."”
Madeleine Design Group Inc.
“"Madeleine and her team designed my house start to finish."”
UDC Design Center LTD
“"He is very knowledgeable and efficient as well as his price is affordable."”
Sweet Home 3D Design
“"His designs are creative, detailed, and really reflect what we had in mind."”
Novari Collective Curated Spaces Inc.
“"Nathalie was incredibly professional and transformed our space beautifully."”
TriiboxStudio
“"Greg is extremely knowledgeable and has a passion for design."”
Concept to Design Inc.
“"Their ability to translate our ideas into reality exceeded our expectations."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Surrey studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.