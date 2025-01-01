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Interior Designers in Surrey

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Surrey, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Surrey

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Jandu Interiors

Jandu Interiors

Jandu Interiors

5.0(11)
"Good experience with Jashan he make my kitchen damm luxury."
Specialty
Architect
Address
9460 128 St, Surrey, BC V3V 6H2, Canada
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A6 Designs & Co

A6 Designs & Co

A6 Designs & Co

5.0(6)
"Her advice fit well with my aesthetic and budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
19055 34A Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 4Y3, Canada
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Jade Interiors

Jade Interiors

Jade Interiors

5.0(20)
"Keely always found me beautiful quality products within the budget."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Align Interior Design

Align Interior Design

Align Interior Design

5.0(22)
"Her drawings are comprehensive, thorough and well through out."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Sincerely, Lindsay Design Co.

Sincerely, Lindsay Design Co.

Sincerely, Lindsay Design Co.

5.0(20)
"Lindsey, is creative, talented, professional, and fun to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Ayush Interiors

Ayush Interiors

Ayush Interiors

4.8(5)
"... above and beyond with his elegant and modern bathroom designs."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Ashay Interior Design

Ashay Interior Design

Ashay Interior Design

5.0(14)
"She was pleasure to work with and she did an amazing job on timely manner."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Complete Home Design

Complete Home Design

Complete Home Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10422 168 St #204, Surrey, BC V4N 4L8, Canada
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Katie Olivier Design

Katie Olivier Design

Katie Olivier Design

5.0(13)
"Katie is professional and exceptionally talented at what she does."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Abode Interiors

Abode Interiors

Abode Interiors

4.9(9)
"Fantastic results and really great people to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Madeleine Design Group Inc.

Madeleine Design Group Inc.

Madeleine Design Group Inc.

5.0(43)
"Madeleine and her team designed my house start to finish."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1637 128th St, Surrey, BC V4A 3V2, Canada
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UDC Design Center LTD

UDC Design Center LTD

UDC Design Center LTD

4.9(22)
"He is very knowledgeable and efficient as well as his price is affordable."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
7750 128 St #202, Surrey, BC V3W 1L3, Canada
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Sweet Home 3D Design

Sweet Home 3D Design

Sweet Home 3D Design

5.0(63)
"His designs are creative, detailed, and really reflect what we had in mind."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12730 66 Ave, Surrey, BC V3W 1P3, Canada
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Novari Collective Curated Spaces Inc.

Novari Collective Curated Spaces Inc.

Novari Collective Curated Spaces Inc.

4.9(129)
"Nathalie was incredibly professional and transformed our space beautifully."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6249 205 St #104, Langley, BC V2Y 1N7, Canada
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TriiboxStudio

TriiboxStudio

TriiboxStudio

5.0(22)
"Greg is extremely knowledgeable and has a passion for design."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
7360 137 St #574, Surrey, BC V3W 1A3, Canada
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Concept to Design Inc.

Concept to Design Inc.

Concept to Design Inc.

5.0(8)
"Their ability to translate our ideas into reality exceeded our expectations."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
NOT OUR OFFICE, 19102 27 Ave Unit 2, Surrey, BC V3Z 5T1, Canada
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Preview Surrey Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Surrey is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Surrey interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Surrey studio.

Are you affiliated with these Surrey designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.