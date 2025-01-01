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Interior Designers in Toronto

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Toronto, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Toronto

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EM DESIGN STUDIO

EM DESIGN STUDIO

EM DESIGN STUDIO

4.7(28)
"Liz and her team have a truly beautiful and unparalleled design aesthetic."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
160 Pears Ave. Suite 316, Toronto, ON M5R 3P8, Canada
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BiglarKinyan Design Planning Inc.

BiglarKinyan Design Planning Inc.

BiglarKinyan Design Planning Inc.

4.7(35)
"We love the design options provided to us to accommodate our budget."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
204 King St E, Toronto, ON M5A 1J7, Canada
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Sansa Interiors

Sansa Interiors

Sansa Interiors

5.0(60)
"Jude and Sam brought my vision to life better than I could have imagined."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
171 E Liberty St #274, Toronto, ON M6K 3P6, Canada
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House of Hof

House of Hof

House of Hof

5.0(21)
"She understood the look and vibe of our project and her taste is impeccable!"
Specialty
Design agency
Address
80 Vanauley St, Toronto, ON M5T 0C9, Canada
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Swisterski Design Inc. - Interior Designer Toronto

Swisterski Design Inc. - Interior Designer Toronto

Swisterski Design Inc. - Interior Designer Toronto

5.0(25)
"Joanne took our vision and brought it to life flawlessly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
77 Carlton St. Suite 307, Toronto, ON M5B 2J7, Canada
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Dvira Interiors

Dvira Interiors

Dvira Interiors

4.7(13)
"... us good information and has a great sense of colour and design."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
373 Eglinton Ave W Unit A, Toronto, ON M5N 1A3, Canada
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David Nosella Interior Design

David Nosella Interior Design

David Nosella Interior Design

4.9(15)
"David is an extremely talented and knowledgeable interior designer."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
380 Macpherson Ave #104, Toronto, ON M4V 3E3, Canada
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Designed By Iman

Designed By Iman

Designed By Iman

5.0(52)
"She has a really clear design vision and is able to execute to perfection."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
311 Bay St. Unit 4103, Toronto, ON M5H 4G5, Canada
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Katie Walker Interiors

Katie Walker Interiors

Katie Walker Interiors

4.9(32)
"Katie and her team transformed an entire suite and made it shine!"
Specialty
Furniture rental service
Address
63 Medulla Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5L6, Canada
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Two Fold Interiors

Two Fold Interiors

Two Fold Interiors

5.0(6)
"She listened to our needs and the results are stunning."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
163 Sterling Rd, Toronto, ON M6H 1J3, Canada
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Coe Mudford Interior Design

Coe Mudford Interior Design

Coe Mudford Interior Design

4.9(29)
"Their details, style and prompt responses made our project go so smoothly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
529 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M5A 1V1, Canada
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Amanda Aerin Interior Design Toronto

Amanda Aerin Interior Design Toronto

Amanda Aerin Interior Design Toronto

5.0(2)
"She is an amazing designer and human being."
Specialty
Building designer
Address
49 Kimbark Blvd, Toronto, ON M5N 2X8, Canada
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Level Studio Inc. - Interior Design Toronto

Level Studio Inc. - Interior Design Toronto

Level Studio Inc. - Interior Design Toronto

5.0(115)
"Their feedback was very helpful and their design suggestions were spot on."
Specialty
Consultant
Address
50 Carroll St, Toronto, ON M4M 3G3, Canada
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HOUSE OF LAYTH

HOUSE OF LAYTH

HOUSE OF LAYTH

4.9(58)
"He came through with 2 beautiful options with all pricing included."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
20 Minowan Miikan Ln, Toronto, ON M6J 0E5, Canada
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LUX Design Inc.

LUX Design Inc.

LUX Design Inc.

4.8(81)
"She transformed a tight space into a warm and inviting home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
628 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1G4, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Preview Toronto Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Toronto is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Toronto interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Toronto studio.

Are you affiliated with these Toronto designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.