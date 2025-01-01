Interior Designers in Toronto

EM DESIGN STUDIO
EM DESIGN STUDIO
“"Liz and her team have a truly beautiful and unparalleled design aesthetic."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 160 Pears Ave. Suite 316, Toronto, ON M5R 3P8, Canada
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Toronto, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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EM DESIGN STUDIO
“"Liz and her team have a truly beautiful and unparalleled design aesthetic."”
BiglarKinyan Design Planning Inc.
“"We love the design options provided to us to accommodate our budget."”
Sansa Interiors
“"Jude and Sam brought my vision to life better than I could have imagined."”
House of Hof
“"She understood the look and vibe of our project and her taste is impeccable!"”
Swisterski Design Inc. - Interior Designer Toronto
“"Joanne took our vision and brought it to life flawlessly."”
Dvira Interiors
“"... us good information and has a great sense of colour and design."”
David Nosella Interior Design
“"David is an extremely talented and knowledgeable interior designer."”
Designed By Iman
“"She has a really clear design vision and is able to execute to perfection."”
Katie Walker Interiors
“"Katie and her team transformed an entire suite and made it shine!"”
Two Fold Interiors
“"She listened to our needs and the results are stunning."”
Coe Mudford Interior Design
“"Their details, style and prompt responses made our project go so smoothly."”
Amanda Aerin Interior Design Toronto
“"She is an amazing designer and human being."”
Level Studio Inc. - Interior Design Toronto
“"Their feedback was very helpful and their design suggestions were spot on."”
HOUSE OF LAYTH
“"He came through with 2 beautiful options with all pricing included."”
LUX Design Inc.
“"She transformed a tight space into a warm and inviting home."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Toronto studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.