Interior Designers in Tucson

Lidda Design
Lidda Design
“"They made the entire process so enjoyable and stress-free."”
- Specialty
- Bathroom remodeler
- Address
- 803 E Helen St, Tucson, AZ 85719
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Tucson, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Lidda Design
“"They made the entire process so enjoyable and stress-free."”
Chromatik Design
“"Her and her team did a great job and more importantly on time and on budget."”
Design Studio 1127
“"The final product so different from our old house, but still perfectly us."”
Liz Ryan Design
Desert Sky Design
“"I thought Julie was so insightful and staged the property perfectly"”
Goebel Design Group
“"A vision Goebel Design Group helped me actualize."”
Soloway Designs Architecture + Interiors
“"It's hard to imagine a more professional and talented architect than Marc."”
Interiors In Design
“"Brandy is incredibly knowledgeable, detail oriented and professional."”
Designlines Interior Design
“"Pat, Jessica, and the Designlines crew are highly recommended!"”
Interior Trends Remodel & Design
“"They are high quality, attentive, totally professional."”
Encantada Designs
“"Cindy and Encantada Design helped us make our house a true home."”
Mullholland Art & Design Commercial Interiors
Linda Robinson Design Associates LLC
Lori Carroll & Associates, LLC.
“"Amazing attention to detail."”
Klement Interiors
“"Beautiful products and outstanding workmanship at a fair price."”
Dorado Designs
“"My experience with Dorado Designs has been extremely satisfactory."”
Stage Tucson
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Tucson studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.