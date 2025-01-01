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Interior Designers in Tucson

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Tucson, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Tucson

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Lidda Design

Lidda Design

Lidda Design

4.1(14)
"They made the entire process so enjoyable and stress-free."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
803 E Helen St, Tucson, AZ 85719
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Chromatik Design

Chromatik Design

Chromatik Design

4.9(30)
"Her and her team did a great job and more importantly on time and on budget."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Design Studio 1127

Design Studio 1127

Design Studio 1127

5.0(2)
"The final product so different from our old house, but still perfectly us."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
447 S Meyer Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
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Liz Ryan Design

Liz Ryan Design

Liz Ryan Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
4931 E Mission Hill Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718
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Desert Sky Design

Desert Sky Design

Desert Sky Design

5.0(10)
"I thought Julie was so insightful and staged the property perfectly"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7061 N Camino Martin suite 150, Tucson, AZ 85741
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Goebel Design Group

Goebel Design Group

Goebel Design Group

4.9(10)
"A vision Goebel Design Group helped me actualize."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3050 N Country Club Rd #1603, Tucson, AZ 85716
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Soloway Designs Architecture + Interiors

Soloway Designs Architecture + Interiors

Soloway Designs Architecture + Interiors

5.0(18)
"It's hard to imagine a more professional and talented architect than Marc."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
7230 N La Cañada Dr, Tucson, AZ 85704
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Interiors In Design

Interiors In Design

Interiors In Design

4.6(18)
"Brandy is incredibly knowledgeable, detail oriented and professional."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
1525 S 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713
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Designlines Interior Design

Designlines Interior Design

Designlines Interior Design

5.0(2)
"Pat, Jessica, and the Designlines crew are highly recommended!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2080 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712
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Interior Trends Remodel & Design

Interior Trends Remodel & Design

Interior Trends Remodel & Design

4.4(13)
"They are high quality, attentive, totally professional."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
3227 N Palo Verde Ave, Tucson, AZ 85716
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Encantada Designs

Encantada Designs

Encantada Designs

4.8(13)
"Cindy and Encantada Design helped us make our house a true home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2781 E Plaza Encantada, Tucson, AZ 85718
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Mullholland Art & Design Commercial Interiors

Mullholland Art & Design Commercial Interiors

Mullholland Art & Design Commercial Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1525 E Lind Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719
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Linda Robinson Design Associates LLC

Linda Robinson Design Associates LLC

Linda Robinson Design Associates LLC

4.8(16)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
610 S Park Ave D, Tucson, AZ 85719
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Lori Carroll & Associates, LLC.

Lori Carroll & Associates, LLC.

Lori Carroll & Associates, LLC.

4.3(8)
"Amazing attention to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2496 E River Rd #100, Tucson, AZ 85718
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Klement Interiors

Klement Interiors

Klement Interiors

4.9(22)
"Beautiful products and outstanding workmanship at a fair price."
Specialty
Carpet installer
Address
2075 W Gardner Ln #101, Tucson, AZ 85705
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Dorado Designs

Dorado Designs

Dorado Designs

4.1(7)
"My experience with Dorado Designs has been extremely satisfactory."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8454 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
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Stage Tucson

Stage Tucson

Stage Tucson

4.8(11)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2102 Forbes Blvd Suite 101-102, Tucson, AZ 85745
CallSiteMaps

Preview Tucson Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Tucson is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Tucson interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Tucson studio.

Are you affiliated with these Tucson designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.