Interior Designers in Vancouver

Shift Interiors
Shift Interiors
“"Jamie is a gifted designer and a truly warm person."”
- Specialty
- Interior Decorator
- Address
- 1690 W 2nd Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1H4, Canada
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Vancouver, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Shift Interiors
“"Jamie is a gifted designer and a truly warm person."”
Janks Design Group Inc.
“"They totally got our style and made the whole process easy and fun."”
ZWADA home Interiors & Design
“"They were timely and reasonable with their fees."”
Quintessential Living Inc. Interior Designer Decorator Vancouver
“"She has impeccable taste and I would trust her design skills with any space!"”
Cutler
“"The projects they're involved in are always a highlight around the city."”
Beyond Beige Interior Design
“"Her eye for design and thoughtful communication are top notch."”
AK Design
“"Her advice is thoughtful, insightful, and rooted in experience."”
HART HOUS Interior Design
“"Her services/pricing model is very adorable and customizable."”
Kalu Interiors
“"He understood my vision and came back with incredible designs."”
YU+ME Design
“"They exceeded my expectations in every way!"”
Ark & Mason Commercial Interior Design
“"She is organized, thorough, timely, and knowledgeable;"”
Oliver Simon Design Inc.
“"Their attention to detail is incredible and their communication outstanding."”
Designs For Life Home Interior Design & Home Staging Services
“"Their team was professional, creative, and incredibly attentive to detail."”
Space Harmony
“"She definitely catered to the design we wanted and brought it to life!"”
House of Bohn
“"House of Bohn keeps the detailing and interior perspective in focus."”
Form Collective | Vancouver Interior Design
“"They worked with our budget and designed the most spectacular space."”
Sublime Interior Design Ltd. Vancouver BC
“"Geele is approachable, practical, and smart in her design."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Vancouver studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.