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Interior Designers in Vancouver

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Vancouver, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Vancouver

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Shift Interiors

Shift Interiors

Shift Interiors

5.0(21)
"Jamie is a gifted designer and a truly warm person."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1690 W 2nd Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1H4, Canada
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Janks Design Group Inc.

Janks Design Group Inc.

Janks Design Group Inc.

4.6(24)
"They totally got our style and made the whole process easy and fun."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
1220 E Pender St #201, Vancouver, BC V6A 1W8, Canada
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ZWADA home Interiors & Design

ZWADA home Interiors & Design

ZWADA home Interiors & Design

5.0(22)
"They were timely and reasonable with their fees."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1090 Homer St Suite 300, Vancouver, BC V6B 2W9, Canada
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Quintessential Living Inc. Interior Designer Decorator Vancouver

Quintessential Living Inc. Interior Designer Decorator Vancouver

Quintessential Living Inc. Interior Designer Decorator Vancouver

4.9(42)
"She has impeccable taste and I would trust her design skills with any space!"
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
1850 Lorne St, Vancouver, BC V5T 1C9, Canada
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Cutler

Cutler

Cutler

5.0(33)
"The projects they're involved in are always a highlight around the city."
Specialty
Consultant
Address
195 Alexander St 2nd Floor, Vancouver, BC V6A 1B8, Canada
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Beyond Beige Interior Design

Beyond Beige Interior Design

Beyond Beige Interior Design

4.8(64)
"Her eye for design and thoughtful communication are top notch."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1121 15th St W, North Vancouver, BC V7P 1M7, Canada
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AK Design

AK Design

AK Design

5.0(42)
"Her advice is thoughtful, insightful, and rooted in experience."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1220 E Pender St #212, Vancouver, BC V6A 1W8, Canada
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HART HOUS Interior Design

HART HOUS Interior Design

HART HOUS Interior Design

5.0(33)
"Her services/pricing model is very adorable and customizable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1734 W 3rd Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1K4, Canada
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Kalu Interiors

Kalu Interiors

Kalu Interiors

4.9(52)
"He understood my vision and came back with incredible designs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
395 Railway St #301, Vancouver, BC V6A 1A4, Canada
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YU+ME Design

YU+ME Design

YU+ME Design

5.0(11)
"They exceeded my expectations in every way!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
6647 Fraser St #449, Vancouver, BC V5X 0K3, Canada
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Ark & Mason Commercial Interior Design

Ark & Mason Commercial Interior Design

Ark & Mason Commercial Interior Design

5.0(37)
"She is organized, thorough, timely, and knowledgeable;"
Specialty
Construction company
Address
8188 Manitoba St #619, Vancouver, BC V5X 0L5, Canada
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Oliver Simon Design Inc.

Oliver Simon Design Inc.

Oliver Simon Design Inc.

5.0(12)
"Their attention to detail is incredible and their communication outstanding."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
Unit 111, 237 E 4th Ave Artworks Building, Vancouver, BC V5T 4R4, Canada
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Designs For Life Home Interior Design & Home Staging Services

Designs For Life Home Interior Design & Home Staging Services

Designs For Life Home Interior Design & Home Staging Services

4.9(61)
"Their team was professional, creative, and incredibly attentive to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1175 15th St W, North Vancouver, BC V7P 1M7, Canada
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Space Harmony

Space Harmony

Space Harmony

5.0(34)
"She definitely catered to the design we wanted and brought it to life!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1398 Homer St, Vancouver, BC V6B 6A7, Canada
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House of Bohn

House of Bohn

House of Bohn

4.9(26)
"House of Bohn keeps the detailing and interior perspective in focus."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
475 Main St #209, Vancouver, BC V6A 2T7, Canada
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Form Collective | Vancouver Interior Design

Form Collective | Vancouver Interior Design

Form Collective | Vancouver Interior Design

5.0(33)
"They worked with our budget and designed the most spectacular space."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
1421 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1V7, Canada
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Sublime Interior Design Ltd. Vancouver BC

Sublime Interior Design Ltd. Vancouver BC

Sublime Interior Design Ltd. Vancouver BC

5.0(12)
"Geele is approachable, practical, and smart in her design."
Specialty
Home builder
Address
525 W 8th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1C6, Canada
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Preview Vancouver Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Vancouver is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Vancouver interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Vancouver studio.

Are you affiliated with these Vancouver designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.