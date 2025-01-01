Interior Designers in Victoria

Samantha Weeks Design Group Inc
Samantha Weeks Design Group Inc
“"She listens to what you want and offers valuable suggestions."”
- Specialty
- Architectural designer
- Address
- 545 Herald St, Victoria, BC V8W 1S5, Canada
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Victoria, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Samantha Weeks Design Group Inc
“"She listens to what you want and offers valuable suggestions."”
York Brooks Design
“"We have two girls and they made sure everyone was comfortable and happy."”
MINT Freshly Inspired Design
“"Alexis was a pleasure to work with from concept to completion."”
Meade Design Group
“"He has made my home a unique gem in the city where old meets new."”
Bidgood
“"They all expanded on our ideas and brought them to life."”
Step One Design
Jenny Martin Design
“"Their team is exceptionally talented, professional, and highly organised."”
I Dare-ya Designs
“"Her assistance with our kitchen design was excellent."”
Josee Lalonde Design
Maverick Design
“"Her ideas were beautiful, creative, doable, and inspired."”
Lorri McCrackin Designs
“"Lorri listened to us and truly understood our vision."”
Impact Home Design
“"Taylor had excellent design, building code and cost saving inputs."”
WESTERN DESIGN+BUILD
“"They are highly invested in their clients, flexible, and experienced."”
Design One Stevens Interiors
“"Profesional on time and very helpful on every aspect of the job."”
M Design
“"Stefanos has created a terrific design firm with excellent results."”
Sheri Peterson Interior Design
“"Working with Sheri exceeded our expectations and we love our forever home:)"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Victoria studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.