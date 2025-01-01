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Interior Designers in Victoria

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Victoria, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Victoria

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Samantha Weeks Design Group Inc

Samantha Weeks Design Group Inc

Samantha Weeks Design Group Inc

5.0(11)
"She listens to what you want and offers valuable suggestions."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
545 Herald St, Victoria, BC V8W 1S5, Canada
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York Brooks Design

York Brooks Design

York Brooks Design

5.0(1)
"We have two girls and they made sure everyone was comfortable and happy."
Specialty
Architectural and engineering model maker
Address
18A Bastion Square, Victoria, BC V8W 1H9, Canada
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MINT Freshly Inspired Design

MINT Freshly Inspired Design

MINT Freshly Inspired Design

5.0(13)
"Alexis was a pleasure to work with from concept to completion."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Design Housse Collective, 587 Bay St Unit E, Victoria, BC V8T 1P5, Canada
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Meade Design Group

Meade Design Group

Meade Design Group

4.9(23)
"He has made my home a unique gem in the city where old meets new."
Specialty
Graphic designer
Address
1316 Government St B, Victoria, BC V8W 1Y8, Canada
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Bidgood

Bidgood

Bidgood

5.0(6)
"They all expanded on our ideas and brought them to life."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2001c Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4K9, Canada
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Step One Design

Step One Design

Step One Design

5.0(10)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
817 Rogers Way, Victoria, BC V8X 5L1, Canada
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Jenny Martin Design

Jenny Martin Design

Jenny Martin Design

4.9(49)
"Their team is exceptionally talented, professional, and highly organised."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
620 Finlayson St Unit #206, Victoria, BC V8T 5C8, Canada
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I Dare-ya Designs

I Dare-ya Designs

I Dare-ya Designs

5.0(4)
"Her assistance with our kitchen design was excellent."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Josee Lalonde Design

Josee Lalonde Design

Josee Lalonde Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
587E Bay St, Victoria, BC V8T 1P5, Canada
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Maverick Design

Maverick Design

Maverick Design

5.0(20)
"Her ideas were beautiful, creative, doable, and inspired."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2223A Oak Bay Ave, Victoria, BC V8R 1C2, Canada
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Lorri McCrackin Designs

Lorri McCrackin Designs

Lorri McCrackin Designs

5.0(8)
"Lorri listened to us and truly understood our vision."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3838A Cadboro Bay Rd, Victoria, BC V8N 4G2, Canada
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Impact Home Design

Impact Home Design

Impact Home Design

4.9(15)
"Taylor had excellent design, building code and cost saving inputs."
Specialty
Building designer
Address
2869 Canyon Park Pl, Victoria, BC V9B 4Z4, Canada
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WESTERN DESIGN+BUILD

WESTERN DESIGN+BUILD

WESTERN DESIGN+BUILD

5.0(20)
"They are highly invested in their clients, flexible, and experienced."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
577 Pembroke St, Victoria, BC V8T 4P1, Canada
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Design One Stevens Interiors

Design One Stevens Interiors

Design One Stevens Interiors

4.9(11)
"Profesional on time and very helpful on every aspect of the job."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
3200 Quadra St, Victoria, BC V8X 2H1, Canada
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M Design

M Design

M Design

5.0(14)
"Stefanos has created a terrific design firm with excellent results."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1834 Oak Bay Ave D, Victoria, BC V8R 1C2, Canada
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Sheri Peterson Interior Design

Sheri Peterson Interior Design

Sheri Peterson Interior Design

5.0(6)
"Working with Sheri exceeded our expectations and we love our forever home:)"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
587e Bay St, Victoria, BC V8T 1P5, Canada
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Preview Victoria Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Victoria is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Victoria interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Victoria studio.

Are you affiliated with these Victoria designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.