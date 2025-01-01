Find Designers

Interior Designers in Virginia Beach

Browse 12 verified interior design studios in Virginia Beach, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Virginia Beach

Test any Virginia Beach design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Tanson Interior Designs

Tanson Interior Designs

Tanson Interior Designs

5.0(18)
"The final design is stunning, functional, and truly feels like home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
249 Central Park Ave #300-7, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
CallSiteMaps
AMG Interiors

AMG Interiors

AMG Interiors

5.0(16)
"I worked with Alison to design two bathrooms."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Deb Morgan Interiors

Deb Morgan Interiors

Deb Morgan Interiors

5.0(3)
"She did an excellent job in helping us design our living area."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Slow Coast Interiors

Slow Coast Interiors

Slow Coast Interiors

5.0(2)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
KB Design

KB Design

KB Design

5.0(27)
"Best interior designer in the area do yourself a favor."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
249 Central Park Ave suite 300-100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
CallSiteMaps
Elizabeth Design Co.

Elizabeth Design Co.

Elizabeth Design Co.

Specialty
Construction company
Address
618 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
CallSiteMaps
Impressive Home Staging

Impressive Home Staging

Impressive Home Staging

5.0(147)
"The furniture and decor matched perfectly with my wall colors."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1620 Centerville Turnpike STE 111, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
CallSiteMaps
Kristen Fredericks Design

Kristen Fredericks Design

Kristen Fredericks Design

5.0(20)
"Kristen was able to meld my husband’s and my taste into the design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Springhaven Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
CallSiteMaps
The Design Canvas

The Design Canvas

The Design Canvas

5.0(11)
"Gave me some great ideas to make my new space feel like a home"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Stage With Bruno Inc.

Stage With Bruno Inc.

Stage With Bruno Inc.

5.0(15)
"The staging made every room feel more spacious, inviting, and high-value."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
5781 Arrowhead Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
CallSiteMaps
Creative and Curated, LLC

Creative and Curated, LLC

Creative and Curated, LLC

5.0(13)
"The only demo was to a soffit over the vanity, making the space feel larger."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
208 E Plume St Suite 3, Norfolk, VA 23510
CallSiteMaps
KNL Design LLC

KNL Design LLC

KNL Design LLC

5.0(7)
"Kacey was amazing in her design of our home office."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps

Preview Virginia Beach Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Virginia Beach is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Virginia Beach interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Virginia Beach studio.

Are you affiliated with these Virginia Beach designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.