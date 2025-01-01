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Interior Designers in Winnipeg

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Winnipeg, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Winnipeg

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Dlux Design and Co

Dlux Design and Co

Dlux Design and Co

4.7(39)
"Excellent design work and stunning builds."
Specialty
Building firm
Address
1795 Corydon Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3N 0K6, Canada
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Timely Staging & Design

Timely Staging & Design

Timely Staging & Design

4.9(47)
"Their design was exceptional and their service was even better."
Specialty
Cleaners
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Adorn Interior Decorator Service

Adorn Interior Decorator Service

Adorn Interior Decorator Service

5.0(38)
"Their expertise in design and staging is unmatched."
Specialty
Service establishment
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The Home Stylists™

The Home Stylists™

The Home Stylists™

4.9(33)
"Great to work with and helped me get multiple offers for my property!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1795 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2G 1P3, Canada
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Here to Stay Interiors in Winnipeg

Here to Stay Interiors in Winnipeg

Here to Stay Interiors in Winnipeg

5.0(6)
"The timeless style she infused into every detail truly stands out."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Two Degrees Interiors Inc.

Two Degrees Interiors Inc.

Two Degrees Interiors Inc.

4.5(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
147 Provencher Blvd #104, Winnipeg, MB R2H 0G2, Canada
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Charisma, the design experience

Charisma, the design experience

Charisma, the design experience

5.0(22)
"They are very professional and do excellent work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
388 Academy Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3M 0G1, Canada
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Design Shop

Design Shop

Design Shop

4.9(58)
"They went above and beyond to make sure that not a single detail was missed."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Bungalow Interior Design

Bungalow Interior Design

Bungalow Interior Design

5.0(14)
"Their ability to mix colours, textures, and materials is truly next-level."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Studio One Eleven

Studio One Eleven

Studio One Eleven

5.0(8)
"They create such beautiful spaces that suits the lifestyle of their clients."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
118 Leighton Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2K 0J2, Canada
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RW Staging & Design

RW Staging & Design

RW Staging & Design

5.0(24)
"Their attention to detail and creativity really tie everything together."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
205 Fort Whyte Way unit 2 & 3, Oak Bluff, MB R4G 0B1, Canada
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Stella Studio & Co.

Stella Studio & Co.

Stella Studio & Co.

5.0(26)
"Alexa was very flexible and generous with her time and design advice."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Sooka Design Inc.

Sooka Design Inc.

Sooka Design Inc.

5.0(17)
"Greatful for her plan and work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1134 Sanford St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2Z9, Canada
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Glenat Duxbury Interior Design

Glenat Duxbury Interior Design

Glenat Duxbury Interior Design

5.0(7)
"A wonderful, professional and talented team that brings ideas to life."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3657 Roblin Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3R 0E2, Canada
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IDESIGN INC.

IDESIGN INC.

IDESIGN INC.

5.0(4)
"We are so thankful for her guidance and advice during the process."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
900 Corydon Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3M 0Y4, Canada
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Fenwick & Company Interior Design

Fenwick & Company Interior Design

Fenwick & Company Interior Design

5.0(6)
"Thank you for your amazing service!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1345 Pembina Hwy Unit 100, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2B6, Canada
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Preview Winnipeg Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Winnipeg is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Winnipeg interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Winnipeg studio.

Are you affiliated with these Winnipeg designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.