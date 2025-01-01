Interior Designers in Winnipeg

Dlux Design and Co
Dlux Design and Co
“"Excellent design work and stunning builds."”
- Specialty
- Building firm
- Address
- 1795 Corydon Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3N 0K6, Canada
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Winnipeg, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Dlux Design and Co
“"Excellent design work and stunning builds."”
Timely Staging & Design
“"Their design was exceptional and their service was even better."”
Adorn Interior Decorator Service
“"Their expertise in design and staging is unmatched."”
The Home Stylists™
“"Great to work with and helped me get multiple offers for my property!"”
Here to Stay Interiors in Winnipeg
“"The timeless style she infused into every detail truly stands out."”
Two Degrees Interiors Inc.
Charisma, the design experience
“"They are very professional and do excellent work."”
Design Shop
“"They went above and beyond to make sure that not a single detail was missed."”
Bungalow Interior Design
“"Their ability to mix colours, textures, and materials is truly next-level."”
Studio One Eleven
“"They create such beautiful spaces that suits the lifestyle of their clients."”
RW Staging & Design
“"Their attention to detail and creativity really tie everything together."”
Stella Studio & Co.
“"Alexa was very flexible and generous with her time and design advice."”
Sooka Design Inc.
“"Greatful for her plan and work."”
Glenat Duxbury Interior Design
“"A wonderful, professional and talented team that brings ideas to life."”
IDESIGN INC.
“"We are so thankful for her guidance and advice during the process."”
Fenwick & Company Interior Design
“"Thank you for your amazing service!"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Winnipeg studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.