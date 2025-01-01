Phillips and Still
Phillips and Still
“"This is your professional estate agent in Brighton, with a human touch."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 112 Western Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 2AB, United Kingdom
Browse 8 Brighton realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 8 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
Stage any Brighton listing in 30 seconds
Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.
Phillips and Still
“"This is your professional estate agent in Brighton, with a human touch."”
Maslen Estate Agents - Lewes Road office
“"One of the best agents I've experienced in Brighton and Hove."”
Spencer & Leigh
“"If you're looking for an estate agent in Brighton, use these guys."”
Aston Vaughan
“"I have bought and sold 4 flats over 15 years in Brighton."”
MyHaus Brighton - Estate Agents
“"A rare gem in a sea of estate agents in Brighton."”
Wheelers Еstate Аgents, Hanover, Вrighton & Hove
“"A great service and a thorough knowledge of the property market in the area."”
Prime Realty Group Team
“"I couldn’t be happier about choosing Norman O’Grady as my realtor!"”
Newlands Property
“"We have recently completed on a property, which Richard kindly brokered."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Brighton's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Brighton market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Brighton market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Brighton properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Brighton's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Brighton's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Brighton directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Brighton's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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