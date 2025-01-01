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8 verified Brighton agents

Top real estate agents in Brighton

Browse 8 Brighton realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Brighton

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Phillips and Still

Phillips and Still

Phillips and Still

4.8(178)
"This is your professional estate agent in Brighton, with a human touch."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
112 Western Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 2AB, United Kingdom
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Maslen Estate Agents - Lewes Road office

Maslen Estate Agents - Lewes Road office

Maslen Estate Agents - Lewes Road office

4.9(424)
"One of the best agents I've experienced in Brighton and Hove."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
39 Lewes Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 3HQ, United Kingdom
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Spencer & Leigh

Spencer & Leigh

Spencer & Leigh

4.6(242)
"If you're looking for an estate agent in Brighton, use these guys."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
108 Old London Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 8YA, United Kingdom
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Aston Vaughan

Aston Vaughan

Aston Vaughan

4.9(374)
"I have bought and sold 4 flats over 15 years in Brighton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7 St George's Rd, Kemptown, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 1EB, United Kingdom
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MyHaus Brighton - Estate Agents

MyHaus Brighton - Estate Agents

MyHaus Brighton - Estate Agents

4.9(46)
"A rare gem in a sea of estate agents in Brighton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
64 Queens Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 3XD, United Kingdom
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Wheelers Еstate Аgents, Hanover, Вrighton & Hove

Wheelers Еstate Аgents, Hanover, Вrighton & Hove

Wheelers Еstate Аgents, Hanover, Вrighton & Hove

4.9(133)
"A great service and a thorough knowledge of the property market in the area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
119 Islingword Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 9SG, United Kingdom
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Prime Realty Group Team

Prime Realty Group Team

Prime Realty Group Team

5.0(27)
"I couldn’t be happier about choosing Norman O’Grady as my realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
60 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy Suite 106, Brighton, MA 02135
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Newlands Property

Newlands Property

Newlands Property

5.0(45)
"We have recently completed on a property, which Richard kindly brokered."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
Clarence House, 30-31 North St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1EB, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Brighton?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Brighton properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Brighton's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Brighton's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Brighton directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Brighton?

Brighton's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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